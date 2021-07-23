checkAd

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $16.24 per share (as of market close on July 22, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 7.76% respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price respectively).

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of August, September and October:

Ex-Date: August 12, 2021
Record Date: August 13, 2021
Payable Date: August 31, 2021
Amount: $0.105 per share

Ex-Date: September 9, 2021
Record Date: September 10, 2021
Payable Date: September 30, 2021
Amount: $0.105 per share

Ex-Date: October 14, 2021
Record Date: October 15, 2021
Payable Date: October 29, 2021
Amount: $0.105 per share

Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 will be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (“NAV”) of a fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their NAV, which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund distribution rate at a future time.

