Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), the leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has renewed its commitment to working with Palantir to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution for another year.

Palantir will work with HHS’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and provide its software platform to help manage the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy, enable international distribution, and improve the equity and efficacy of vaccine programs. The contract duration is for one year.

Palantir’s software enables organizations to improve their data-driven decision-making process by integrating disparate data sources into a single common operating picture. Palantir was commissioned in mid-2020 by the Department of Health and Human Services to build Tiberius, a software platform it uses to track vaccine production, distribution, and administration across the United States.

For this renewed contract, Palantir will continue to support Tiberius, which gives local, state and federal health officials a comprehensive platform to track vaccine distribution and administration. It will also help U.S. officials facilitate the distribution of American-donated vaccines in an effort to halt the progression of the pandemic worldwide.

“We are proud to have supported HHS in administering one of the most successful and rapid vaccine rollouts in the world,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. “As new variants emerge and pose a renewed risk to public health in the United States and around the world, we are humbled to have earned the confidence of HHS once again to help support its lifesaving work.”

Palantir has played a key role in mitigating the global COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and abroad, supporting more than 100 organizations in their response to the pandemic, including with the U.K.’s National Health Service and across the U.S. government and military.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

