Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to provide its Quarterly Business Update to the market.

Revenues from customers of A$99k in the quarter (unaudited), up from A$6k in Q3, including receipt of first month IBX sales

Confirmed launch of COVID-19 Risk Test by Infinity Biologix in the US

Confirmed grant of US Patent No 11,031,098 - ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’ (ASX Announcement on 11 June 2021)

Post quarter end acquisition of EasyDNA for US$4 million; strategically, this direct-to-consumer acquisition provides the foundation to grow the portfolio of serious disease tests across well-established websites in 40 countries

Strong cash balance of A$20.8 million as at 30 June 2021 provides runway to fund commercialization opportunities and continued product development

Net cash used for operations of A$2.12 million, an increase on the prior quarter (Q3 FY21: A$1.08 million) due mainly to the increase in R&D and operating expense of A$353k and receipt in Q3 of the R&D tax incentive receipt for A$763k

Appointment of Carl Stubbings as Chief Commercial Officer and commencement of Mike Tonroe as Chief Financial Officer



Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies, stated, “Genetic Technologies is moving rapidly into the commercialization of its products with the launch of its COVID-19 Risk Test in May and the post quarter end announcement of the acquisition of EasyDNA.”

“This acquisition provides a direct-to-consumer platform and strong alignment with GTG’s planned expansion into health and wellness testing across well-established websites in 40 countries. This alignment was critical to our decision to acquire the brand and assets of EasyDNA,” continued Morriss.

Commercialization Update

Launch of COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test

The three-year co-exclusive licence agreement between IBX and GTG was announced on 3 March 2021 for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of GTG’s COVID-19 Risk Test in the US with the product launch at the end of May 2021. Revenues in the quarter from the IBX agreement were A$95k.

Commercialization Strategy for Broader Product Portfolio

The Company has previously outlined its key avenues for commercialization which currently include the consumer-initiated online sales and marketing platform (CIT) available in Australia and the US. With the recent inclusion of EasyDNA the Company intends to leverage this direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform to enhance the visibility and awareness of its existing products globally.