checkAd

Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:25  |  27   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to provide its Quarterly Business Update to the market.

Highlights

  • Revenues from customers of A$99k in the quarter (unaudited), up from A$6k in Q3, including receipt of first month IBX sales
  • Confirmed launch of COVID-19 Risk Test by Infinity Biologix in the US
  • Confirmed grant of US Patent No 11,031,098 - ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’ (ASX Announcement on 11 June 2021)
  • Post quarter end acquisition of EasyDNA for US$4 million; strategically, this direct-to-consumer acquisition provides the foundation to grow the portfolio of serious disease tests across well-established websites in 40 countries
  • Strong cash balance of A$20.8 million as at 30 June 2021 provides runway to fund commercialization opportunities and continued product development
  • Net cash used for operations of A$2.12 million, an increase on the prior quarter (Q3 FY21: A$1.08 million) due mainly to the increase in R&D and operating expense of A$353k and receipt in Q3 of the R&D tax incentive receipt for A$763k
  • Appointment of Carl Stubbings as Chief Commercial Officer and commencement of Mike Tonroe as Chief Financial Officer

Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies, stated, “Genetic Technologies is moving rapidly into the commercialization of its products with the launch of its COVID-19 Risk Test in May and the post quarter end announcement of the acquisition of EasyDNA.”

“This acquisition provides a direct-to-consumer platform and strong alignment with GTG’s planned expansion into health and wellness testing across well-established websites in 40 countries. This alignment was critical to our decision to acquire the brand and assets of EasyDNA,” continued Morriss.

Commercialization Update

Launch of COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test

The three-year co-exclusive licence agreement between IBX and GTG was announced on 3 March 2021 for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of GTG’s COVID-19 Risk Test in the US with the product launch at the end of May 2021. Revenues in the quarter from the IBX agreement were A$95k.

Commercialization Strategy for Broader Product Portfolio

The Company has previously outlined its key avenues for commercialization which currently include the consumer-initiated online sales and marketing platform (CIT) available in Australia and the US. With the recent inclusion of EasyDNA the Company intends to leverage this direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform to enhance the visibility and awareness of its existing products globally.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to provide its Quarterly Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board