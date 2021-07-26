checkAd

Spartoo Announces the Publication of Its 2021 Half-year Gross Merchandise Value 106 M€, up +19%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 17:45  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Spartoo (Paris:ALSPT) (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today its non-audited consolidated half-year GMV1.

(€ thousands, limited review)

06/30/2021

06/30/2020

Variation

Gross Merchandise Value

105,982

89,261

18.7%

In the first half of 2021, the GMV reached €106.0 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to the same period last year, when the GMV amounted to €89.3 million2.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, said: "We are pleased with this performance, which is fully in line with our objective of annual GMV growth of over 10% by 2021. This half-year confirms the flexibility of our unique model, which has fully benefited from the depth of its fashion offering, the most extensive in Europe, and the success of its e-commerce expertise with professionals. The recent successful fundraising through our IPO now gives us the means to gradually accelerate this momentum by strengthening our offer and our reputation.”

Next financial event

2021 Half-year results, on Monday October 4, 2021, after market close

To receive next press releases from SPARTOO, just click here! Subscribe to our mailing list spartoo@newcap.eu.

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 4 June 2021 and to the supplement to the Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 17 June 2021 to obtain further information on Spartoo.

Subject to applicable laws and regulations, Spartoo has no intention to update information referred to above. Spartoo accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

Forward-looking statements

This press release solely contains summary information and is not intended to be detailed. This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements relating to the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying hypotheses, statements with respect to plans, to objectives and to expectations relating to operations that are still to come, to future revenues and services, and statements with respect to future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “objective” or similar expressions. Even if the Group believes that the expectations reflected by such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are advised of the fact that the information and forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally out of the control of the Group, which could imply that the effective results and events can differ significantly and in an unfavorable manner from those that are communicated, implied or indicated by this information and these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are advanced or identified in the documents filed or that are to be filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers by the Group (in particular those detailed in chapter 3 of the Registration Document of the Company). The Group does not take on any commitment to publish updates of the forward-looking information, this whether subsequent to new information, to future events or to any other element.

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

2 Figures subject to a limited review by the auditors.

Spartoo SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spartoo Announces the Publication of Its 2021 Half-year Gross Merchandise Value 106 M€, up +19% Regulatory News: Spartoo (Paris:ALSPT) (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today its non-audited consolidated half-year GMV1. (€ thousands, limited review) 06/30/2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Medallia to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Spartoo Announces Its Financial Calendar for Fiscal Year 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Successful Initial Public Offering of Spartoo on Euronext Growth in Paris
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten