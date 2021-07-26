TrueBlue Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“The momentum from earlier in the year carried into the second quarter with strong revenue growth across all segments driven by new business wins and higher existing client volumes,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “We are capitalizing on strong demand in the markets and industries we serve and driving improvement in our segment profit margins.

Second quarter revenue was $516 million, an increase of 44 percent compared to revenue of $359 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted share was $0.45 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.23 in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter adjusted net income 1 per diluted share was $0.47 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.

“I’m enthusiastic that our technology strategies will also make our service delivery costs more scalable resulting in a higher EBITDA1 margin during this economic expansion compared to the last cycle,” Mr. Beharelle continued. “JobStack continues to be a competitive differentiator for our PeopleReady business as heavy client users show stronger growth compared to the rest of our customer base and now represent 46% of PeopleReady U.S. on-demand revenue. We are excited about the prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

2021 Outlook

TrueBlue is providing certain forward-looking information to help investors form their own estimates, which can be found in the quarterly earnings presentation filed today.

Management will discuss second quarter 2021 results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET), today, Monday, Jul. 26, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on TrueBlue’s website: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

1 See the financial statements accompanying the release and the company’s website for more information on non-GAAP terms.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to our plans and expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements including: (1) national and global economic conditions, (2) the continued impact of COVID-19 and related economic impact and governmental response, (3) our ability to access sufficient capital to finance our operations, including our ability to comply with covenants contained in our revolving credit facility, (4) our ability to attract and retain clients, (5) our ability to attract sufficient qualified candidates and employees to meet the needs of our clients, (6) our ability to maintain profit margins, (7) new laws, regulations, and government incentives that could affect our operations or financial results, (8) our ability to successfully execute on business strategies to further digitalize our business model, and (9) any reduction or change in tax credits we utilize, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Other information regarding factors that could affect our results is included in our Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Any other references to future financial estimates are included for informational purposes only and subject to risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP financial measures when presenting our financial results in this document. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix to this document and on our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for additional information on both current and historical periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended 26 weeks ended (in thousands, except per share data) Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Revenue from services $ 515,955 $ 358,944 $ 974,661 $ 853,196 Cost of services 379,487 275,719 727,619 643,812 Gross profit 136,468 83,225 247,042 209,384 Selling, general and administrative expense 110,508 97,200 207,909 214,581 Depreciation and amortization 7,017 7,256 13,979 16,350 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — — 175,189 Income (loss) from operations 18,943 (21,231 ) 25,154 (196,736 ) Interest expense and other income, net 724 (412 ) 1,299 (149 ) Income (loss) before tax expense (benefit) 19,667 (21,643 ) 26,453 (196,885 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,783 (13,475 ) 3,671 (38,223 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,884 $ (8,168 ) $ 22,782 $ (158,662 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.66 $ (4.39 ) Diluted $ 0.45 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.65 $ (4.39 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 34,818 35,077 34,746 36,166 Diluted 35,352 35,077 35,205 36,166

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Jun 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,234 $ 62,507 Accounts receivable, net 292,731 278,343 Other current assets 34,560 38,035 Total current assets 432,525 378,885 Property and equipment, net 82,079 71,734 Restricted cash and investments 224,649 240,534 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 120,274 123,802 Other assets, net 158,541 165,622 Total assets $ 1,018,068 $ 980,577 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 52,116 $ 58,447 Accrued wages and benefits 136,675 122,657 Current portion of workers’ compensation claims reserve 60,032 66,007 Other current liabilities 25,715 21,856 Total current liabilities 274,538 268,967 Workers’ compensation claims reserve, less current portion 194,863 189,486 Other long-term liabilities 83,437 84,934 Total liabilities 552,838 543,387 Shareholders’ equity 465,230 437,190 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,018,068 $ 980,577

TRUEBLUE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 26 weeks ended (in thousands) Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 22,782 $ (158,662 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,979 16,350 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — 175,189 Allowance for credit losses 2,094 5,923 Stock-based compensation 6,916 4,345 Deferred income taxes 652 (27,049 ) Non-cash lease expense 7,853 7,454 Other operating activities (1,473 ) 2,669 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,486 ) 111,803 Income tax receivable 1,103 (7,291 ) Operating lease right-of-use-asset 6,135 — Other assets (2,495 ) 4,682 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (6,952 ) (22,197 ) Other accrued wages and benefits 11,208 (10,809 ) Deferred employer payroll taxes 2,810 15,730 Workers’ compensation claims reserve (598 ) (5,668 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,729 ) (7,643 ) Other liabilities 6,563 (1,344 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,362 103,482 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (19,868 ) (11,641 ) Purchases of restricted available-for-sale investments (14 ) (1,739 ) Sales of restricted available-for-sale investments 452 2,581 Purchases of restricted held-to-maturity investments — (11,458 ) Maturities of restricted held-to-maturity investments 15,143 16,190 Net cash used in investing activities (4,287 ) (6,067 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases and retirement of common stock — (52,346 ) Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 538 536 Common stock repurchases for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (2,686 ) (1,956 ) Net change in revolving credit facility — 7,900 Other (188 ) (1,344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,336 ) (47,210 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 319 (736 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 41,058 49,469 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 118,612 92,371 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 159,670 $ 141,840

TRUEBLUE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended (in thousands) Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Revenue from services: PeopleReady $ 299,316 $ 209,151 PeopleManagement 152,356 118,661 PeopleScout 64,283 31,132 Total company $ 515,955 $ 358,944 Segment profit (loss) (1): PeopleReady $ 18,437 $ 633 PeopleManagement 3,221 1,803 PeopleScout 10,857 (2,782 ) Total segment profit (loss) 32,515 (346 ) Corporate unallocated expense (7,307 ) (4,929 ) Total company Adjusted EBITDA (2) 25,208 (5,275 ) Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (3) (30 ) — Amortization of software as a service assets (4) (646 ) (565 ) Workforce reduction costs (5) (14 ) (11,011 ) COVID-19 government subsidies 2,296 3,104 Other adjustments, net (6) (854 ) (228 ) EBITDA (2) 25,960 (13,975 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,017 ) (7,256 ) Interest expense and other income, net 724 (412 ) Income (loss) before tax (expense) benefit 19,667 (21,643 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,783 ) 13,475 Net income (loss) $ 15,884 $ (8,168 )

(1) We evaluate performance based on segment revenue and segment profit. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, other income, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing. (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table on the next page for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. (3) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates. (4) Amortization of software as a service assets is reported in selling, general and administrative expense. (5) Workforce reduction costs for the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19 ($3.0 million in cost of services and $8.0 million in selling, general and administrative expense). (6) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2021 primarily include redundant lease expense of $0.8 million incurred while transitioning into our new Chicago office. Other adjustments also include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million for all periods presented.

TRUEBLUE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP key financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Non-GAAP measure Definition Purpose of adjusted measures EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excludes from net income (loss): - interest expense and other income, net, - income taxes, and - depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, further excludes: - Work Opportunity Tax Credit third-party processing fees, - amortization of software as a service assets, - workforce reductions costs, - COVID-19 government subsidies, and - other adjustments, net. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. - Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. - Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Adjusted net income (loss)

and Adjusted net income

(loss) per diluted share Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, excluding: - amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses, - amortization of software as a service assets, - workforce reduction costs, - COVID-19 government subsidies - other adjustments, net, - tax effect of each adjustment to U.S. GAAP - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. - Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies.

1. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited) 13 weeks ended (in thousands, except for per share data) Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 15,884 $ (8,168 ) Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses 1,810 2,071 Amortization of software as a service assets (1) 646 565 Workforce reduction costs (2) 14 11,011 COVID-19 government subsidies (2,296 ) (3,104 ) Other adjustments, net (3) 854 228 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (4) (449 ) (6,706 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 16,463 $ (4,103 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.47 $ (0.12 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 35,352 35,077

2. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) 13 weeks ended (in thousands) Jun 27, 2021 Jun 28, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 15,884 $ (8,168 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,783 (13,475 ) Interest expense and other (income), net (724 ) 412 Depreciation and amortization 7,017 7,256 EBITDA 25,960 (13,975 ) Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (5) 30 — Amortization of software as a service assets (1) 646 565 Workforce reduction costs (2) 14 11,011 COVID-19 government subsidies (2,296 ) (3,104 ) Other adjustments, net (3) 854 228 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,208 $ (5,275 )

(1) Amortization of software as a service assets is reported in selling, general and administrative expense. (2) Workforce reduction costs for the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19 ($3.0 million in cost of services and $8.0 million in selling, general and administrative expense). (3) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2021 primarily include redundant lease expense of $0.8 million incurred while transitioning into our new Chicago office. Other adjustments also include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million for all periods presented. (4) Total tax effect of each of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) using the expected income tax rate of 14 percent for 2021 and the effective income tax rate of 62 percent for Q2 2020. (5) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates.

