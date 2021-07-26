checkAd

TrueBlue Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced its second quarter results for 2021.

Second quarter revenue was $516 million, an increase of 44 percent compared to revenue of $359 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted share was $0.45 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.23 in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter adjusted net income1 per diluted share was $0.47 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.

“The momentum from earlier in the year carried into the second quarter with strong revenue growth across all segments driven by new business wins and higher existing client volumes,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “We are capitalizing on strong demand in the markets and industries we serve and driving improvement in our segment profit margins.

“I’m enthusiastic that our technology strategies will also make our service delivery costs more scalable resulting in a higher EBITDA1 margin during this economic expansion compared to the last cycle,” Mr. Beharelle continued. “JobStack continues to be a competitive differentiator for our PeopleReady business as heavy client users show stronger growth compared to the rest of our customer base and now represent 46% of PeopleReady U.S. on-demand revenue. We are excited about the prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

2021 Outlook

TrueBlue is providing certain forward-looking information to help investors form their own estimates, which can be found in the quarterly earnings presentation filed today.

Management will discuss second quarter 2021 results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET), today, Monday, Jul. 26, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on TrueBlue’s website: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

1 See the financial statements accompanying the release and the company’s website for more information on non-GAAP terms.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to our plans and expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements including: (1) national and global economic conditions, (2) the continued impact of COVID-19 and related economic impact and governmental response, (3) our ability to access sufficient capital to finance our operations, including our ability to comply with covenants contained in our revolving credit facility, (4) our ability to attract and retain clients, (5) our ability to attract sufficient qualified candidates and employees to meet the needs of our clients, (6) our ability to maintain profit margins, (7) new laws, regulations, and government incentives that could affect our operations or financial results, (8) our ability to successfully execute on business strategies to further digitalize our business model, and (9) any reduction or change in tax credits we utilize, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Other information regarding factors that could affect our results is included in our Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Any other references to future financial estimates are included for informational purposes only and subject to risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP financial measures when presenting our financial results in this document. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix to this document and on our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for additional information on both current and historical periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

 

TRUEBLUE, INC.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

13 weeks ended

 

26 weeks ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

 

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

Revenue from services

$

515,955

 

 

$

358,944

 

 

 

$

974,661

 

 

$

853,196

 

 

Cost of services

379,487

 

 

275,719

 

 

 

727,619

 

 

643,812

 

 

Gross profit

136,468

 

 

83,225

 

 

 

247,042

 

 

209,384

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

110,508

 

 

97,200

 

 

 

207,909

 

 

214,581

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

7,017

 

 

7,256

 

 

 

13,979

 

 

16,350

 

 

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

175,189

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

18,943

 

 

(21,231

)

 

 

25,154

 

 

(196,736

)

 

Interest expense and other income, net

724

 

 

(412

)

 

 

1,299

 

 

(149

)

 

Income (loss) before tax expense (benefit)

19,667

 

 

(21,643

)

 

 

26,453

 

 

(196,885

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,783

 

 

(13,475

)

 

 

3,671

 

 

(38,223

)

 

Net income (loss)

$

15,884

 

 

$

(8,168

)

 

 

$

22,782

 

 

$

(158,662

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.46

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

(4.39

)

 

Diluted

$

0.45

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

(4.39

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

34,818

 

 

35,077

 

 

 

34,746

 

 

36,166

 

 

Diluted

35,352

 

 

35,077

 

 

 

35,205

 

 

36,166

 

 

 

TRUEBLUE, INC.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Dec 27, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

105,234

 

 

$

62,507

 

Accounts receivable, net

292,731

 

 

278,343

 

Other current assets

34,560

 

 

38,035

 

Total current assets

432,525

 

 

378,885

 

Property and equipment, net

82,079

 

 

71,734

 

Restricted cash and investments

224,649

 

 

240,534

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

120,274

 

 

123,802

 

Other assets, net

158,541

 

 

165,622

 

Total assets

$

1,018,068

 

 

$

980,577

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

$

52,116

 

 

$

58,447

 

Accrued wages and benefits

136,675

 

 

122,657

 

Current portion of workers’ compensation claims reserve

60,032

 

 

66,007

 

Other current liabilities

25,715

 

 

21,856

 

Total current liabilities

274,538

 

 

268,967

 

Workers’ compensation claims reserve, less current portion

194,863

 

 

189,486

 

Other long-term liabilities

83,437

 

 

84,934

 

Total liabilities

552,838

 

 

543,387

 

Shareholders’ equity

465,230

 

 

437,190

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,018,068

 

 

$

980,577

 

 

TRUEBLUE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

26 weeks ended

(in thousands)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

22,782

 

 

 

$

(158,662

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

13,979

 

 

 

16,350

 

 

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge

 

 

 

175,189

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

2,094

 

 

 

5,923

 

 

Stock-based compensation

6,916

 

 

 

4,345

 

 

Deferred income taxes

652

 

 

 

(27,049

)

 

Non-cash lease expense

7,853

 

 

 

7,454

 

 

Other operating activities

(1,473

)

 

 

2,669

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(16,486

)

 

 

111,803

 

 

Income tax receivable

1,103

 

 

 

(7,291

)

 

Operating lease right-of-use-asset

6,135

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

(2,495

)

 

 

4,682

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

(6,952

)

 

 

(22,197

)

 

Other accrued wages and benefits

11,208

 

 

 

(10,809

)

 

Deferred employer payroll taxes

2,810

 

 

 

15,730

 

 

Workers’ compensation claims reserve

(598

)

 

 

(5,668

)

 

Operating lease liabilities

(6,729

)

 

 

(7,643

)

 

Other liabilities

6,563

 

 

 

(1,344

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

47,362

 

 

 

103,482

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(19,868

)

 

 

(11,641

)

 

Purchases of restricted available-for-sale investments

(14

)

 

 

(1,739

)

 

Sales of restricted available-for-sale investments

452

 

 

 

2,581

 

 

Purchases of restricted held-to-maturity investments

 

 

 

(11,458

)

 

Maturities of restricted held-to-maturity investments

15,143

 

 

 

16,190

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,287

)

 

 

(6,067

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases and retirement of common stock

 

 

 

(52,346

)

 

Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plans

538

 

 

 

536

 

 

Common stock repurchases for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock

(2,686

)

 

 

(1,956

)

 

Net change in revolving credit facility

 

 

 

7,900

 

 

Other

(188

)

 

 

(1,344

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,336

)

 

 

(47,210

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

319

 

 

 

(736

)

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

41,058

 

 

 

49,469

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

118,612

 

 

 

92,371

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

159,670

 

 

 

$

141,840

 

 

 

TRUEBLUE, INC.

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

13 weeks ended

(in thousands)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

Revenue from services:

 

 

 

PeopleReady

$

299,316

 

 

 

$

209,151

 

 

PeopleManagement

152,356

 

 

 

118,661

 

 

PeopleScout

64,283

 

 

 

31,132

 

 

Total company

$

515,955

 

 

 

$

358,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment profit (loss) (1):

 

 

 

PeopleReady

$

18,437

 

 

 

$

633

 

 

PeopleManagement

3,221

 

 

 

1,803

 

 

PeopleScout

10,857

 

 

 

(2,782

)

 

Total segment profit (loss)

32,515

 

 

 

(346

)

 

Corporate unallocated expense

(7,307

)

 

 

(4,929

)

 

Total company Adjusted EBITDA (2)

25,208

 

 

 

(5,275

)

 

Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (3)

(30

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of software as a service assets (4)

(646

)

 

 

(565

)

 

Workforce reduction costs (5)

(14

)

 

 

(11,011

)

 

COVID-19 government subsidies

2,296

 

 

 

3,104

 

 

Other adjustments, net (6)

(854

)

 

 

(228

)

 

EBITDA (2)

25,960

 

 

 

(13,975

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

(7,017

)

 

 

(7,256

)

 

Interest expense and other income, net

724

 

 

 

(412

)

 

Income (loss) before tax (expense) benefit

19,667

 

 

 

(21,643

)

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

(3,783

)

 

 

13,475

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

15,884

 

 

 

$

(8,168

)

 

(1)

We evaluate performance based on segment revenue and segment profit. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, other income, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing.

 

(2)

See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table on the next page for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

(3)

These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates.

 

(4)

Amortization of software as a service assets is reported in selling, general and administrative expense.

 

(5)

Workforce reduction costs for the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19 ($3.0 million in cost of services and $8.0 million in selling, general and administrative expense).

 

(6)

Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2021 primarily include redundant lease expense of $0.8 million incurred while transitioning into our new Chicago office. Other adjustments also include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million for all periods presented.

TRUEBLUE, INC.
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP key financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Non-GAAP measure

Definition

 

Purpose of adjusted measures

EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excludes from net income (loss):

- interest expense and other income, net,

- income taxes, and

- depreciation and amortization.

 

Adjusted EBITDA, further excludes:

- Work Opportunity Tax Credit third-party processing fees,

- amortization of software as a service assets,

- workforce reductions costs,

- COVID-19 government subsidies, and

- other adjustments, net.

 

 

- Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.

 

- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies.

 

- Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.

Adjusted net income (loss)
and Adjusted net income
(loss) per diluted share

Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, excluding:

- amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses,

- amortization of software as a service assets,

- workforce reduction costs,

- COVID-19 government subsidies

- other adjustments, net,

- tax effect of each adjustment to U.S. GAAP

 

 

- Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.

 

- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies.

1.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)

 

 

13 weeks ended

 

(in thousands, except for per share data)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

 

Net income (loss)

$

15,884

 

 

$

(8,168

)

 

Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses

1,810

 

 

2,071

 

 

Amortization of software as a service assets (1)

646

 

 

565

 

 

Workforce reduction costs (2)

14

 

 

11,011

 

 

COVID-19 government subsidies

(2,296

)

 

(3,104

)

 

Other adjustments, net (3)

854

 

 

228

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (4)

(449

)

 

(6,706

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

16,463

 

 

$

(4,103

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share

$

0.47

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

35,352

 

 

35,077

 

2.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

 

 

13 weeks ended

 

(in thousands)

Jun 27, 2021

 

Jun 28, 2020

 

Net income (loss)

$

15,884

 

 

 

$

(8,168

)

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,783

 

 

 

(13,475

)

 

 

Interest expense and other (income), net

(724

)

 

 

412

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

7,017

 

 

 

7,256

 

 

 

EBITDA

25,960

 

 

 

(13,975

)

 

 

Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (5)

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of software as a service assets (1)

646

 

 

 

565

 

 

 

Workforce reduction costs (2)

14

 

 

 

11,011

 

 

 

COVID-19 government subsidies

(2,296

)

 

 

(3,104

)

 

 

Other adjustments, net (3)

854

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,208

 

 

 

$

(5,275

)

 

(1)

Amortization of software as a service assets is reported in selling, general and administrative expense.

 

(2)

Workforce reduction costs for the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19 ($3.0 million in cost of services and $8.0 million in selling, general and administrative expense).

 

(3)

Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2021 primarily include redundant lease expense of $0.8 million incurred while transitioning into our new Chicago office. Other adjustments also include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million for all periods presented.

 

(4)

Total tax effect of each of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) using the expected income tax rate of 14 percent for 2021 and the effective income tax rate of 62 percent for Q2 2020.

 

(5)

These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates.

 

