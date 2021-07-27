checkAd

Lost Money in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.?

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 01:52  |  15   |   |   

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. shares plunged over 41% in intraday trading on Monday, July 26, 2021 after announcing it was lowering its 2021 guidance. The Illinois-based company further warned investors it may have to record an impairment charge in Q3 that could be material. ATI had just recently gone public via a SPAC merger with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that closed June 16, 2021. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential ATI Physical Therapy Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On Monday July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy released its Q2 results and also revised its 2021 forecast downwards. Further, ATI warned investors that this forecast revision constitutes an “interim triggering event,” meaning it must analyze its potential impairment to “goodwill and tradename intangible assets.” When ATI finishes this analysis, it says it may ultimately record a material impairment charge.

ATI Physical had just recently finished its merger with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II on June 16, 2021. When the proposed merger was first announced on February 22, 2021, Reuters reported the deal would value the combined company at $2.5 billion.

Following news of its lowered 2021 guidance, ATI Physical Therapy’s stock price plummeted nearly 41% in intraday trading on July 26, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should ATI Physical Therapy Investors Do?

If you invested in ATI Physical Therapy, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether ATI has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Class Action Practice Group of the Year,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Women Lawyers in California.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ATI Physical Therapy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lost Money in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.? ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. shares plunged over 41% in intraday trading on Monday, July 26, 2021 after announcing it was lowering its 2021 guidance. The Illinois-based company further warned investors it may have to record an impairment charge in Q3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:13 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten