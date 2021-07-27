CIRCOR International to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, plans to release its second-quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Abhi Khandelwal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.