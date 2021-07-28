Owens Corning Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Second-quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to Owens Corning were $298 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with $96 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in second-quarter 2020.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today reported consolidated net sales of $2.2 billion in second-quarter 2021, compared with $1.6 billion in second-quarter 2020, an increase of 38%.

Second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $274 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared with $99 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, during the same period one year ago. Second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBIT was $408 million, compared with $167 million in the same period in 2020. (See Use of Non-GAAP Measures, See Tables 2 and 3.)

“Owens Corning delivered another outstanding quarter generating record results with all three businesses continuing to perform well in a dynamic market environment,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “These results were driven by strong, consistent commercial and operational execution and demonstrate the exceptional capability of our global team and earnings power of our company.”

Return of Capital and Liquidity

In June, Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 6 to shareholders of record as of July 16. In second-quarter 2021, the company repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for $131 million. Through June 30, 2021, the company returned $318 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends. As of the end of the quarter, 6.6 million shares were available for repurchase under the current authorization.

Owens Corning maintains a strong balance sheet, access to liquidity, and a well-structured debt maturity profile. The company finished second-quarter 2021 with $2.0 billion of available liquidity, inclusive of $888 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“In the first half of the year, we generated $702 million of operating cash flow and $525 million of free cash flow,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks. “We remain committed to maintaining our investment-grade balance sheet and to returning at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our strong and consistent cash generation combined with our solid financial position provide us the flexibility to execute on our business strategies.”

Other Highlights

Owens Corning sustained a high level of safety performance in second-quarter 2021, with a recordable incident rate of 0.51, a 36% improvement over second-quarter 2020.

In May, Owens Corning ranked No. 1 on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2021, which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the largest, publicly traded U.S. companies. The company was also No. 1 in 2020 and 2019, making it the first to earn the top ranking for three consecutive years.

On July 13, the company announced the acquisition of vliepa GmbH, which specializes in the coating, printing and finishing of nonwovens, paper and film for the building materials industry. The acquisition broadens Owens Corning’s significant global nonwovens portfolio to better serve European customers and accelerate growth of building and construction market applications in the region.

On July 28, Owens Corning entered into an agreement to sell the company’s Insulation site in Santa Clara, California, to commercial real estate developer Panattoni. The company expects to continue operations at this facility through third-quarter 2022 and complete the transaction in first-quarter 2023. This action is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to operate a flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing network and geographically locate its assets to better service its customers. The company continues to invest in capacity to serve the market, including in its Nephi, Utah, and Eloy, Arizona, facilities.

Owens Corning will host an Investor Day at its world headquarters in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 10th. The company will also provide a live webcast. More details will be given in the coming months.

2021 Outlook

The key economic factors that impact the company’s businesses are residential repair and remodeling activity, U.S. housing starts, global commercial construction activity, and global industrial production.

In the near term, the company expects the U.S. residential housing market to remain robust and global commercial and industrial markets to continue to strengthen. The company continues to closely monitor and manage the regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.

General corporate expenses are now estimated to be between $150 million and $155 million, compared with its previous estimate of $135 million and $145 million.

Capital additions are expected to be approximately $460 million. Depreciation and amortization is now estimated to be approximately $500 million, up from $480 million.

Interest expense is estimated to be between $120 million and $130 million.

The company estimates an effective tax rate of 26% to 28%, and a cash tax rate of 18% to 20%, both on adjusted pre-tax earnings.

Table 1 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET SALES $ 2,239 $ 1,625 $ 4,154 $ 3,226 COST OF SALES 1,621 1,282 3,092 2,577 Gross margin 618 343 1,062 649 OPERATING EXPENSES Marketing and administrative expenses 188 151 362 330 Science and technology expenses 22 18 42 39 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 944 Other (income) expenses, net (17 ) 6 (65 ) 38 Total operating expenses 193 175 339 1,351 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 425 168 723 (702 ) Non-operating income (3 ) (3 ) (6 ) (7 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 428 171 729 (695 ) Interest expense, net 33 36 66 63 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 395 135 663 (758 ) Income tax expense 97 39 156 63 Equity in net (loss) earnings of affiliates — (1 ) 1 — NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 298 95 508 (821 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1 ) — — NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 298 $ 96 $ 508 $ (821 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 2.85 $ 0.88 $ 4.84 $ (7.55 ) Diluted $ 2.82 $ 0.88 $ 4.80 $ (7.55 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES Basic 104.6 108.6 105.0 108.7 Diluted 105.5 108.9 105.9 108.7

Table 2 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries EBIT Reconciliation Schedules (unaudited) Adjusting income (expense) items to EBIT are shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Restructuring costs $ (1 ) $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (10 ) Gains on sale of certain precious metals 21 9 41 19 Goodwill impairment charge — — — (944 ) Intangible assets impairment charge — — — (43 ) Total adjusting items $ 20 $ 4 $ 39 $ (978 ) The reconciliation from Net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to EBIT and to Adjusted EBIT is shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 298 $ 96 $ 508 $ (821 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1 ) — — NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 298 95 508 (821 ) Equity in net (loss) earnings of affiliates — (1 ) 1 — Income tax expense 97 39 156 63 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 395 135 663 (758 ) Interest expense, net 33 36 66 63 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 428 171 729 (695 ) Adjusting items from above 20 4 39 (978 ) ADJUSTED EBIT $ 408 $ 167 $ 690 $ 283

Table 3 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries EPS Reconciliation Schedules (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) A reconciliation from Net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to adjusted earnings and a reconciliation from diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share are shown in the tables below: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 298 $ 96 $ 508 $ (821 ) Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a) (20 ) (4 ) (39 ) 978 Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b) 4 2 9 (16 ) Adjustment to remove significant tax items (c) — — — 18 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d) (8 ) 5 (21 ) 7 ADJUSTED EARNINGS $ 274 $ 99 $ 457 $ 166 RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2.82 $ 0.88 $ 4.80 $ (7.55 ) Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a) (0.19 ) (0.04 ) (0.37 ) 9.00 Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b) 0.04 0.02 0.08 (0.15 ) Adjustment to remove significant tax items (c) — — — 0.17 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d) (0.07 ) 0.05 (0.19 ) 0.06 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2.60 $ 0.91 $ 4.32 $ 1.53 RECONCILIATION TO DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used for basic earnings per share 104.6 108.6 105.0 108.7 Non-vested restricted and performance shares 0.8 0.2 0.8 — Options to purchase common stock 0.1 0.1 0.1 — Weighted-average number of shares outstanding and common equivalent shares used for diluted earnings (loss) per share 105.5 108.9 105.9 108.7

(a) Please refer to Table 2 "EBIT Reconciliation Schedules" for additional information on adjusting items. (b) The tax impact of adjusting items is based on our expected tax accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each adjusting item. (c) There were no significant tax items in the first six months of 2021. For comparability, significant tax items in 2020 include the impact of a change in valuation allowances recorded against certain deferred tax assets. (d) To compute adjusted earnings, we apply a full year pro forma effective tax rate to each quarter presented. For 2021, we have used a full year pro forma effective tax rate of 27%, which is the mid-point of our 2021 effective tax rate guidance of 26% to 28%, excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c). For comparability, in 2020, we have used an effective tax rate of 24%, which was our 2020 effective tax rate, excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c).

Table 4 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) ASSETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 888 $ 717 Receivables, less allowance of $10 at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,226 919 Inventories 887 855 Other current assets 123 115 Total current assets 3,124 2,606 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,791 3,809 Operating lease right-of-use assets 145 154 Goodwill 985 989 Intangible assets 1,634 1,667 Deferred income taxes 33 28 Other non-current assets 265 228 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,977 $ 9,481 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current operating lease liabilities $ 53 $ 55 Other current liabilities 1,584 1,385 Total current liabilities 1,637 1,440 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,144 3,126 Pension plan liability 153 159 Other employee benefits liability 169 171 Non-current operating lease liabilities 92 99 Deferred income taxes 370 332 Other liabilities 256 213 OWENS CORNING STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (a) — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (b) 1 1 Additional paid in capital 4,064 4,059 Accumulated earnings 2,282 1,829 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (593 ) (588 ) Cost of common stock in treasury (c) (1,637 ) (1,400 ) Total Owens Corning stockholders’ equity 4,117 3,901 Noncontrolling interests 39 40 Total equity 4,156 3,941 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,977 $ 9,481

(a) 10 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 (b) 400 shares authorized; 135,500,000 issued and 103.3 outstanding at June 30, 2021; 135,500,000.0 issued and 105.6 outstanding at December 31, 2020 (c) 32.2 shares at June 30, 2021, and 29.9 shares at December 31, 2020

Table 5 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings (loss) $ 508 $ (821 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 241 232 Deferred income taxes 35 48 Provision for pension and other employee benefits liabilities — (1 ) Stock-based compensation expense 24 20 Goodwill impairment charge — 944 Intangible assets impairment charge — 43 Other adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities (32 ) (20 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (62 ) (191 ) Pension fund contribution (3 ) (12 ) Payments for other employee benefits liabilities (6 ) (7 ) Other (3 ) (6 ) Net cash flow provided by operating activities 702 229 NET CASH FLOW USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property, plant, and equipment (177 ) (140 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets or affiliates 1 38 Derivative settlements (32 ) 48 Other (5 ) — Net cash flow used for investing activities (213 ) (54 ) NET CASH FLOW (USED FOR) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt — 297 Proceeds from senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities — 736 Payments on senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities — (546 ) Payments on term loan borrowing — (50 ) Net decrease in short-term debt — (17 ) Dividends paid (55 ) (52 ) Purchases of treasury stock (263 ) (96 ) Other (2 ) (7 ) Net cash flow (used for) provided by financing activities (320 ) 265 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2 (30 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 171 410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 724 179 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 895 $ 589

Table 6 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) Composites The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Composites segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 583 $ 398 $ 1,142 $ 892 % change from prior year 46 % -26 % 28 % -15 % EBIT $ 98 $ 6 $ 177 $ 50 EBIT as a % of net sales 17 % 2 % 15 % 6 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 39 $ 39 $ 77 $ 77 Insulation The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Insulation segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 806 $ 595 $ 1,506 $ 1,198 % change from prior year 35 % -10 % 26 % -4 % EBIT $ 112 $ 32 $ 194 $ 71 EBIT as a % of net sales 14 % 5 % 13 % 6 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 53 $ 49 $ 104 $ 98 Roofing The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Roofing segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 917 $ 677 $ 1,628 $ 1,232 % change from prior year 35 % -13 % 32 % -11 % EBIT $ 234 $ 148 $ 390 $ 212 EBIT as a % of net sales 26 % 22 % 24 % 17 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 14 $ 15 $ 29 $ 29

Table 7 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Corporate, Other and Eliminations (unaudited) Corporate, Other and Eliminations The table below provides a summary of EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Corporate, Other and Eliminations category (in millions): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Restructuring costs $ (1 ) $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (10 ) Gains on sale of certain precious metals 21 9 41 19 Goodwill impairment charge — — — (944 ) Intangible assets impairment charge — — — (43 ) General corporate expense and other (36 ) (19 ) (71 ) (50 ) EBIT $ (16 ) $ (15 ) $ (32 ) $ (1,028 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 16 $ 13 $ 31 $ 28

Table 8 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Schedule (unaudited) The reconciliation from net cash flow provided by operating activities to free cash flow is shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 498 $ 281 $ 702 $ 229 Less: Cash paid for property, plant and equipment (93 ) (48 ) (177 ) (140 ) FREE CASH FLOW $ 405 $ 233 $ 525 $ 89

