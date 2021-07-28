checkAd

ServiceNow Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, with subscription revenues of $1,330 million in Q2 2021, representing 31% year-over-year growth, 27% adjusted for constant currency.

As of June 30, 2021, current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $4.7 billion, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 31% adjusted for constant currency. The company now has 1,201 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, representing 25% year-over-year growth in customers.

“I’m so proud of our team’s performance, significantly exceeding the high end of our guidance across all metrics, which is reflected in our strong full-year guidance raise,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow president and CEO. “Business leaders worldwide are facing ‘do or die’ moments in a forever changed world. They are leveraging the flexibility of the Now Platform to create innovative digital solutions needed to solve the biggest challenges of our time. In partnership with our customers, we workflow a better world.”

ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said, “Q2 was a tremendous quarter, showcasing the power of our business model and our ability to drive a balance of growth and profitability. The team demonstrated exceptional execution, and we saw strong demand across all regions and workflows. We are the platform for digital business, and we are well on our way to becoming a $15+ billion revenue company.”

During the quarter, ServiceNow hosted Knowledge 2021, where customers, partners, and developers from 141 countries came together to address how they are using digital workflows to grow their business, become more resilient, and reshape their industries. At Knowledge 21, ServiceNow released new solutions to power the manufacturing and healthcare and life sciences industries by helping customers increase their agility, resilience, and productivity. In Q2, the company also acquired next-generation observability leader Lightstep to help customers accelerate digital transformation with insight-driven, action-oriented workflows. To support customers as they prepare for a hybrid workplace, ServiceNow recently announced an integration with Microsoft’s new Windows 365 solution to let users easily access Cloud PCs directly through Microsoft Teams. The company also launched enhancements to its Workplace Service Delivery solution to give customers consumer-grade employee experiences and optimize real estate planning, enabling productivity and flexibility in the new world of work.

Second Quarter 2021 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter 2021:

 

Second Quarter 2021

GAAP Results

 

Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Results(1)

 

Amount

($ millions)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

 

Amount

($ millions)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

Adjusted
Amount
($ millions)(2)

Adjusted

Year/Year
Growth (%)

Subscription revenues

$1,330

31%

 

 

 

$1,285

27%

Professional services and other revenues

$79

41%

 

 

 

$76

36%

Total revenues

$1,409

32%

 

 

 

$1,362

27%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription billings

 

 

 

$1,328

30%

$1,275

25%

Professional services and other billings

 

 

 

$89

44%

$86

39%

Total billings

 

 

 

$1,417

31%

$1,361

26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

($ billions)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

 

 

 

Adjusted
Amount
($ billions)(2)

Adjusted
Year/Year
Growth (%)

cRPO

$4.7

34%

 

 

 

$4.6

31%

RPO

$9.5

35%

 

 

 

$9.3

32%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

($ millions)

Margin (%)

 

Amount

($ millions)

Margin (%)

 

 

Subscription gross profit

$1,082

81%

 

$1,129

85%

 

 

Professional services and other gross profit (loss)

($2)

(3%)

 

$13

17%

 

 

Total gross profit

$1,080

77%

 

$1,142

81%

 

 

Income from operations

$51

4%

 

$353

25%

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$300

21%

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

 

 

$268

19%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

($ millions)

Earnings per
Basic/Diluted
Share ($)

 

Amount

($ millions)

Earnings per
Basic/Diluted
Share ($)

 

 

Net income

$59

$0.30/ $0.29

 

$287

$1.45/ $1.42

 

 

(1)

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues, professional services and other revenues, total revenues and professional services and other billings, cRPO and RPO are adjusted for constant currency. Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings and total billings are adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

 

Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the third quarter 2021:

 

Third Quarter 2021

GAAP Guidance

 

Third Quarter 2021
Non-GAAP Guidance(1)

 

Amount
($ millions)(2)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

 

Amount
($ millions)(2)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

Subscription revenues

$1,400 - $1,405

28% -29%

 

 

 

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $15 million

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription billings

 

 

 

$1,320 - $1,325

22% - 23%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $14 million

 

 

 

 

 

Includes negative impact of billings duration of $7 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

cRPO

 

30%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Margin (%)

Income from operations

 

 

 

 

23.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

(millions)

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

 

 

202

 

(1)

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Guidance for GAAP subscription revenues and non-GAAP subscription billings is based on foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2021 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year 2021:

 

Full-Year 2021

GAAP Guidance

 

Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP
Guidance(1)

 

Amount
($ millions)(2)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

 

Amount
($ millions)(2)

Year/Year

Growth (%)

Subscription revenues

$5,530 - $5,540

29%

 

 

 

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $101 million

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription billings

 

 

 

$6,315 - $6,325

27%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $104 million

Includes positive impact of billings duration of $6 million

 

 

 

 

 

Margin (%)

Subscription gross profit

 

 

 

 

85%

Income from operations

 

 

 

 

24.5%

Free cash flow

 

 

 

 

31.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

(millions)

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share

 

 

 

202

 

(1)

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(2)

GAAP subscription revenues and non-GAAP subscription billings for the future quarters included in our full-year 2021 guidance are based on foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2021 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on July 28, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (833) 513‑0567 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (236) 714‑2186 (Passcode: 5090338). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast.

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196497/03FA90BAD600EF511EBFF97AB725E07C

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 585‑8367 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (416) 621‑4642 (Passcode: 5090338).

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information, including forward-looking guidance, and analysis can be found at http://investors.servicenow.com.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted revenues. We present revenues adjusted for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q2 2020, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.10 Euros and 1 USD to 1.24 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q2 2021, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.20 Euros and 1 USD to 1.40 GBP). We believe the presentation of revenues adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year.
  • Billings and Adjusted billings. We define subscription billings, professional services and other billings, and total billings as the applicable revenue plus the applicable change in deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits as presented or derived from the statement of cash flows. We adjust billings for constant currency, as described above, and for constant duration by replacing the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the current period with the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the comparison period. We believe these adjustments facilitate greater comparability in our billings information year-over-year. We believe billings is one indicator of the performance of our business.
  • Adjusted remaining performance obligations and current remaining performance obligations. We present cRPO and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency, as described above, to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed. We believe the presentation of cRPO and RPO and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of cRPO and RPO year-over-year, respectively.
  • Gross profit, Income from operations, Net income and Net income per share - diluted. Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, loss on early note conversions, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, business combination and other related costs, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments. The non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute our non-GAAP net income per share - diluted excludes the dilutive effect of the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by our note hedges, and includes the dilutive effect of time-based stock awards, the dilutive effect of warrants and the potentially dilutive effect of our stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.
  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for legal settlements, repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenues. We believe information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) the continued impact and duration of COVID-19 on our business, future financial performance and global economic conditions including the effectiveness, extent and duration of mitigation efforts such as “shelter in place”, availability of vaccinations and similar directives; (ii) our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors, (iii) our ability to comply with evolving privacy laws, data transfer restrictions, and other foreign and domestic standards related to data and the Internet, (iv) our ability to predict, prepare for and respond promptly to rapidly evolving technological, market and customer developments, (v) errors, interruptions, delays, or security breaches in or of our service or data centers, (vi) our ability to grow our business, including converting remaining performance obligations into revenue, adding and retaining customers, selling additional subscriptions to existing customers, selling to larger enterprises, government and regulated organizations with complex sales cycles and certification processes, and entering new geographies and markets, (vii) our ability to develop and gain customer acceptance of new and improved products and services, including those acquired through strategic transactions, and (viii) material changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar. Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the continued impacts of COVID-19 on our business, future financial performance and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of social distancing and other mitigation requirements, the timing of headwinds from COVID-19, the continued impact of COVID-19 on new or existing customers’ purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, renewal timing or billings terms, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

1,330

 

 

$

1,015

 

 

$

2,623

 

 

$

2,010

 

Professional services and other

79

 

 

56

 

 

146

 

 

107

 

Total revenues

1,409

 

 

1,071

 

 

2,769

 

 

2,117

 

Cost of revenues (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

248

 

 

172

 

 

476

 

 

332

 

Professional services and other

81

 

 

61

 

 

152

 

 

124

 

Total cost of revenues

329

 

 

233

 

 

628

 

 

456

 

Gross profit

1,080

 

 

838

 

 

2,141

 

 

1,661

 

Operating expenses (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

557

 

 

426

 

 

1,081

 

 

867

 

Research and development

333

 

 

245

 

 

647

 

 

472

 

General and administrative

139

 

 

104

 

 

265

 

 

210

 

Total operating expenses

1,029

 

 

775

 

 

1,993

 

 

1,549

 

Income from operations

51

 

 

63

 

 

148

 

 

112

 

Interest expense

(7

)

 

(8

)

 

(14

)

 

(17

)

Other income, net

6

 

 

7

 

 

15

 

 

15

 

Income before income taxes

50

 

 

62

 

 

149

 

 

110

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(9

)

 

21

 

 

8

 

 

21

 

Net income

$

59

 

 

$

41

 

 

$

141

 

 

$

89

 

Net income per share - basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.47

 

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.44

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic

198

 

 

191

 

 

197

 

 

191

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202

 

 

201

 

 

202

 

 

201

 

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

33

 

 

$

25

 

 

$

62

 

 

$

46

 

Professional services and other

15

 

 

13

 

 

28

 

 

25

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

99

 

 

79

 

 

192

 

 

149

 

Research and development

98

 

 

70

 

 

186

 

 

129

 

General and administrative

37

 

 

30

 

 

70

 

 

56

 

ServiceNow, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,362

 

 

$

1,677

 

Short-term investments

1,622

 

 

1,415

 

Accounts receivable, net

781

 

 

1,009

 

Current portion of deferred commissions

255

 

 

229

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

205

 

 

192

 

Total current assets

4,225

 

 

4,522

 

Deferred commissions, less current portion

494

 

 

444

 

Long-term investments

1,350

 

 

1,468

 

Property and equipment, net

732

 

 

660

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

466

 

 

454

 

Intangible assets, net

310

 

 

153

 

Goodwill

793

 

 

241

 

Deferred tax assets

665

 

 

673

 

Other assets

152

 

 

100

 

Total assets

$

9,187

 

 

$

8,715

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

98

 

 

$

34

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

608

 

 

668

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

3,023

 

 

2,963

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

80

 

 

72

 

Current debt, net

99

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

3,908

 

 

3,737

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

49

 

 

45

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

427

 

 

423

 

Long-term debt, net

1,483

 

 

1,640

 

Other long-term liabilities

45

 

 

36

 

Stockholders’ equity

3,275

 

 

2,834

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,187

 

 

$

8,715

 

ServiceNow, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

59

 

 

$

41

 

 

$

141

 

 

$

89

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

115

 

 

83

 

 

221

 

 

159

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

70

 

 

52

 

 

136

 

 

101

 

Stock-based compensation

281

 

 

217

 

 

537

 

 

405

 

Deferred income taxes

(17

)

 

(1

)

 

(16

)

 

(3

)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(6

)

 

(2

)

 

(13

)

 

(2

)

Other

5

 

 

4

 

 

22

 

 

16

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(130

)

 

(9

)

 

224

 

 

200

 

Deferred commissions

(103

)

 

(73

)

 

(217

)

 

(144

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(54

)

 

(12

)

 

(57

)

 

(32

)

Accounts payable

(14

)

 

17

 

 

75

 

 

38

 

Deferred revenue

10

 

 

9

 

 

85

 

 

69

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

84

 

 

42

 

 

(111

)

 

(36

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

300

 

 

368

 

 

1,027

 

 

860

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(91

)

 

(110

)

 

(198

)

 

(194

)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(513

)

 

 

 

(738

)

 

(83

)

Purchases of investments

(495

)

 

(580

)

 

(1,139

)

 

(1,108

)

Sales and maturities of investments

491

 

 

453

 

 

1,023

 

 

766

 

Other

(6

)

 

(6

)

 

1

 

 

(9

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(614

)

 

(243

)

 

(1,051

)

 

(628

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal

(25

)

 

(14

)

 

(53

)

 

(16

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

 

 

24

 

 

95

 

 

91

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(124

)

 

(113

)

 

(315

)

 

(239

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(149

)

 

(103

)

 

(273

)

 

(164

)

Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7

 

 

6

 

 

(11

)

 

(5

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(456

)

 

28

 

 

(308

)

 

63

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,827

 

 

813

 

 

1,679

 

 

778

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,371

 

 

$

841

 

 

$

1,371

 

 

$

841

 

ServiceNow, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except cRPO, RPO and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Growth Rates

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Growth Rates

Subscription revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$

1,330

 

 

$

1,015

 

 

31%

 

$

2,623

 

 

$

2,010

 

 

30%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(45

)

 

 

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues(1)

$

1,285

 

 

 

 

27%

 

$

2,541

 

 

 

 

26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional services and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other revenues

$

79

 

 

$

56

 

 

41%

 

$

146

 

 

$

107

 

 

36%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted professional service and other revenues(1)

$

76

 

 

 

 

36%

 

$

141

 

 

 

 

32%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total revenues

$

1,409

 

 

$

1,071

 

 

32%

 

$

2,769

 

 

$

2,117

 

 

31%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(47

)

 

 

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted total revenues(1)

$

1,362

 

 

 

 

27%

 

$

2,683

 

 

 

 

27%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cRPO (in billions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cRPO

$

4.7

 

 

$

3.5

 

 

34%

 

$

4.7

 

 

$

3.5

 

 

34%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted cRPO(1)

$

4.6

 

 

 

 

31%

 

$

4.6

 

 

 

 

31%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RPO (in billions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP RPO

$

9.5

 

 

$

7.0

 

 

35%

 

$

9.5

 

 

$

7.0

 

 

35%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(0.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted RPO(1)

$

9.3

 

 

 

 

32%

 

$

9.3

 

 

 

 

32%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription billings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$

1,330

 

 

$

1,015

 

 

31%

 

$

2,623

 

 

$

2,010

 

 

30%

Change in subscription deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits

(2

)

 

3

 

 

 

 

70

 

 

63

 

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription billings

1,328

 

 

1,018

 

 

30%

 

2,693

 

 

2,073

 

 

30%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(44

)

 

 

 

 

 

(83

)

 

 

 

 

Effects of fluctuations in billings duration

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings(2)

$

1,275

 

 

 

 

25%

 

$

2,590

 

 

 

 

25%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional services and other billings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other revenues

$

79

 

 

$

56

 

 

41%

 

$

146

 

 

$

107

 

 

36%

Change in professional services and other deferred revenue

10

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

2

 

 

 

Non-GAAP professional services and other billings

89

 

 

62

 

 

44%

 

158

 

 

109

 

 

45%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted professional services and other billings(2)

$

86

 

 

 

 

39%

 

$

153

 

 

 

 

40%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total billings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total revenues

$

1,409

 

 

$

1,071

 

 

32%

 

$

2,769

 

 

$

2,117

 

 

31%

Change in total deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits

8

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

83

 

 

65

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total billings

1,417

 

 

1,079

 

 

31%

 

2,852

 

 

2,182

 

 

31%

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations

(47

)

 

 

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

 

 

Effects of fluctuations in billings duration

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjusted total billings(2)

$

1,361

 

 

 

 

26%

 

$

2,744

 

 

 

 

26%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription cost of revenues

$

248

 

 

$

172

 

 

 

 

$

476

 

 

$

332

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(33

)

 

(25

)

 

 

 

(62

)

 

(46

)

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(14

)

 

(12

)

 

 

 

(26

)

 

(19

)

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenues

$

201

 

 

$

135

 

 

 

 

$

388

 

 

$

267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues

$

81

 

 

$

61

 

 

 

 

$

152

 

 

$

124

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(15

)

 

(13

)

 

 

 

(28

)

 

(25

)

 

 

Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues

$

66

 

 

$

48

 

 

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

$

1,082

 

 

$

843

 

 

 

 

$

2,147

 

 

$

1,678

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

33

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

62

 

 

46

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

14

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

19

 

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

1,129

 

 

$

880

 

 

 

 

$

2,235

 

 

$

1,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other gross loss

$

(2

)

 

$

(5

)

 

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

(17

)

 

 

Stock-based compensation

15

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

25

 

 

 

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit

$

13

 

 

$

8

 

 

 

 

$

22

 

 

$

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

1,080

 

 

$

838

 

 

 

 

$

2,141

 

 

$

1,661

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

48

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

90

 

 

71

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

14

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

19

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,142

 

 

$

888

 

 

 

 

$

2,257

 

 

$

1,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

81

%

 

83

%

 

 

 

82

%

 

83

%

 

 

Stock-based compensation as % of subscription revenues

3

%

 

3

%

 

 

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of subscription revenues

1

%

 

1

%

 

 

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

85

%

 

87

%

 

 

 

85

%

 

87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(3

%)

 

(9

%)

 

 

 

(4

%)

 

(16

%)

 

 

Stock-based compensation as % of professional services and other revenues

19

%

 

23

%

 

 

 

19

%

 

23

%

 

 

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin

17

%

 

14

%

 

 

 

15

%

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

77

%

 

78

%

 

 

 

77

%

 

78

%

 

 

Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues

3

%

 

4

%

 

 

 

3

%

 

4

%

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues

1

%

 

1

%

 

 

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

81

%

 

83

%

 

 

 

81

%

 

83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing expenses

$

557

 

 

$

426

 

 

 

 

$

1,081

 

 

$

867

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(99

)

 

(79

)

 

 

 

(192

)

 

(149

)

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

$

458

 

 

$

347

 

 

 

 

$

888

 

 

$

717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expenses

$

333

 

 

$

245

 

 

 

 

$

647

 

 

$

472

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(98

)

 

(70

)

 

 

 

(186

)

 

(129

)

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

$

(1

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

(1

)

 

$

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

$

234

 

 

$

175

 

 

 

 

$

460

 

 

$

342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative expenses

$

139

 

 

$

104

 

 

 

 

$

265

 

 

$

210

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(37

)

 

(30

)

 

 

 

(70

)

 

(56

)

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2

)

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

(5

)

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

(3

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(5

)

 

(4

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

$

97

 

 

$

71

 

 

 

 

$

184

 

 

$

145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$

1,029

 

 

$

775

 

 

 

 

$

1,993

 

 

$

1,549

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(234

)

 

(179

)

 

 

 

(448

)

 

(334

)

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2

)

 

(3

)

 

 

 

(7

)

 

(6

)

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

(4

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

(4

)

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

789

 

 

$

592

 

 

 

 

$

1,532

 

 

$

1,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

51

 

 

$

63

 

 

 

 

$

148

 

 

$

112

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

282

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

538

 

 

405

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

16

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

25

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

4

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

353

 

 

$

296

 

 

 

 

$

725

 

 

$

546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

4

%

 

6

%

 

 

 

5

%

 

5

%

 

 

Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues

20

%

 

20

%

 

 

 

19

%

 

19

%

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues

1

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

1

%

 

2

%

 

 

Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues

%

 

%

 

 

 

1

%

 

%

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

25

%

 

28

%

 

 

 

26

%

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

59

 

 

$

41

 

 

 

 

$

141

 

 

$

89

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

282

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

538

 

 

405

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

16

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

25

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

4

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

17

 

 

 

Other

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

 

Income tax expense effects related to the above adjustments

(77

)

 

(39

)

 

 

 

(132

)

 

(91

)

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

287

 

 

$

243

 

 

 

 

$

593

 

 

$

450

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per share - basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share - basic

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

 

 

$

3.01

 

 

$

2.36

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

 

 

$

2.93

 

 

$

2.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic

198

 

 

191

 

 

 

 

197

 

 

191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202

 

 

201

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

201

 

 

 

Effects of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes(3)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

202

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

300

 

 

$

368

 

 

 

 

$

1,027

 

 

$

860

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(91

)

 

(110

)

 

 

 

(198

)

 

(194

)

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

6

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

2

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

268

 

 

$

259

 

 

 

 

$

895

 

 

$

668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as % of total revenues

21

%

 

34

%

 

 

 

37

%

 

41

%

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment as % of total revenues

(6

%)

 

(10

%)

 

 

 

(7

%)

 

(9

%)

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount as % of total revenues

%

 

%

 

 

 

%

 

%

 

 

Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues

4

%

 

%

 

 

 

2

%

 

%

 

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow margin

19

%

 

24

%

 

 

 

32

%

 

32

%

 

 

(1)

Adjusted revenues, cRPO, RPO and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period.

(2)

Adjusted billings and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period, and by replacing the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the current period with the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the comparison period.

(3)

Effects of dilutive time-based stock awards, in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where we have GAAP net income. We exclude the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our note hedges. We include stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied for non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met.

 

Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes and may not foot.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

The financial guidance provided below is an estimate based on information available as of June 30, 2021. The company’s future performance and financial results are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the guidance set forth below. Some of the factors that could affect the company’s financial results are stated above in this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2020(3)

 

Growth Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$1,400 - $1,405 million

 

$1,091 million

 

28% -29%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $15 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$1,400 - $1,405 million

 

$1,091 million

 

28% -29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in subscription deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits

(80) million

 

(10) million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription billings

$1,320 - $1,325 million

 

$1,081 million

 

22% - 23%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $14 million

Includes negative impact of billings duration of $7 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cRPO Year-over-year growth

30%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

2.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense as % of total revenues

19%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

23.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

203 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes(4)

(1) million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020(3)

 

Growth Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$5,530 - $5,540 million

 

$4,286 million

 

29%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $101 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenues

$5,530 - $5,540 million

 

$4,286 million

 

29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in subscription deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits

785 million

 

696 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription billings

$6,315 - $6,325 million

 

$4,982 million

 

27%

Note: Includes foreign currency benefit of $104 million

Includes positive impact of billings duration of $6 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

82%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense as % of subscription revenues

2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of subscription revenues

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP subscription margin

85%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

4.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense as % of total revenues

19%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

24.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as % of total revenues

37%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment as % of total revenues

(7%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount as % of total revenues

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow margin

31.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes(4)

(1) million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted

202 million

 

 

 

 

(1)

Adjusted revenues and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period.

(2)

Adjusted billings and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period, and by replacing the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months for the guidance period with the actual portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the comparison period.

(3)

Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations and fluctuations in billing durations are not applicable for the comparison period.

(4)

We exclude the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our note hedges.

 

Wertpapier


