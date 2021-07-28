checkAd

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Results

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net income (loss) of ($0.23) per average common share for the quarter
  • Earnings available for distribution (“EAD”) (formerly core earnings (excluding PAA)) of $0.30 per average common share for the quarter, up $0.01 quarter-over-quarter with dividend coverage of +135%
  • Economic return (loss) and tangible economic return (loss) of (4.0%) for the quarter
  • Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity of (8.5%) and annualized EAD return on average equity of 13.1%
  • Book value per common share of $8.37
  • GAAP leverage of 4.7x up from 4.6x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 5.8x, down from 6.1x in the prior quarter
  • Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights

Investment and Strategy

  • Total assets of $92.9 billion(1) with capital allocation to credit increasing approximately 200 basis points to 29%(2)
  • Annaly prudently managed its Agency portfolio amidst a challenging environment for Agency MBS including spread widening on lower rates, rising volatility and continued elevated speeds and supply; meanwhile, the complementary MSR platform saw meaningful growth, with the portfolio nearly doubling quarter-over-quarter
  • Capital allocation to residential credit increased from 13% to 19% as the portfolio grew 22% quarter-over-quarter
    • Portfolio increase driven primarily by ~$1.0 billion of whole loan purchases demonstrating continued progress in executing our residential credit strategy, including the launch of our residential whole loan correspondent channel
  • Annaly Middle Market Lending Group closed six deals during the quarter with an average commitment size of $76 million
    • Acted as Lead Left Arranger and Administrative Agent on a $715 million senior secured credit facility, which was successfully syndicated subsequent to quarter end, resulting in a final commitment of approximately $150 million
  • Previously announced sale of Annaly's Commercial Real Estate Business on track to be completed as planned; subsequent to quarter end, the platform and the significant majority of the assets were transferred with remaining assets expected to be transferred by the end of the third quarter of 2021

Financing and Capital

  • $9.6 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $4.7 billion
  • Sustained record-low financing costs with average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities decreasing 7 basis points to 0.35% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities decreasing 4 basis points to 0.83%
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group priced three residential whole loan securitizations totaling $1.1 billion since the beginning of the second quarter(3)
  • Raised approximately $420 million of accretive common equity through the Company’s at-the-market sales program

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

  • Published second Corporate Responsibility Report, which demonstrates Annaly’s continued focus on ESG endeavors. Key highlights of the 2020 report include:
    • Introduced a new commitment to further assess climate change risks and opportunities, taking into consideration the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD")
    • Included additional Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") disclosures under the Mortgage Finance Standards for our Residential Credit business, supplementing our existing disclosures under the SASB and Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") reporting frameworks
    • Purchased carbon credits to offset 100% of our Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions

“During the second quarter, Annaly navigated a more challenging market backdrop marked by heightened rate and spread volatility, an elevated prepay environment and increased discussion of an eventual Fed Taper,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We proactively reduced leverage and the size of our portfolio while increasing liquidity to preserve capital for more attractive investment opportunities throughout the balance of the year. Despite the more conservative posturing, we generated robust earnings for the quarter well in excess of our dividend.”

“Given a more difficult investing environment for Agency MBS, we increased our capital allocation to residential credit this quarter by approximately 600 basis points as we continued to build out our strategic presence in the market through initiatives including the launch of our residential whole loan correspondent channel. We also made considerable progress in growing our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) platform, an efficient hedge to the duration and basis risk within our Agency portfolio, with over $400 million of exposure to MSR at quarter end. Further, we are pleased that the disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business remains on track, with the platform and the significant majority of our commercial assets transferred subsequent to quarter end and the remaining assets expected to be transferred in the third quarter. All of these strategic milestones should enable us to effectively allocate capital where returns are strongest and solidify our position as the leading player in the mortgage finance space.”

(1)

Assets represent Annaly’s investments that are on balance sheet, net of debt issued by securitization vehicles, as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $17.7 billion and CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion, are shown net of debt issued by securitization vehicles of $4.9 billion and exclude $0.5 billion of AMML held for sale assets.

(2)

Dedicated capital allocations as of June 30, 2021 assume capital related to held for sale assets will be redeployed within the Agency business-line.

(3)

Includes a $354 million residential whole loan securitization in April 2021, a $376 million residential whole loan securitization in June 2021 and a $382 million residential whole loan securitization in July 2021.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020:

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Book value per common share

$

8.37

 

 

$

8.95

 

 

$

8.39

 

GAAP leverage at period-end (1)

4.7:1

 

 

4.6:1

 

 

5.5:1

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2)

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.58

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

(8.51

%)

 

49.87

%

 

25.84

%

Net interest margin (3)

1.66

%

 

3.39

%

 

1.89

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (4)

1.97

%

 

3.76

%

 

2.77

%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

0.35

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.96

%

Net interest spread

1.62

%

 

3.34

%

 

1.81

%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2)

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.27

 

Annualized EAD return on average equity

13.05

%

 

12.53

%

 

12.82

%

Economic leverage at period-end (1)

5.8:1

 

 

6.1:1

 

 

6.4:1

 

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3)

2.09

%

 

1.91

%

 

1.88

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4)

2.76

%

 

2.71

%

 

3.01

%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

0.83

%

 

0.87

%

 

1.29

%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

1.93

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.72

%

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1)

GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

(2)

Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(3)

Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

(4)

Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(5)

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Updates to Financial Disclosures

Commencing with the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has relabeled “Core Earnings (excluding PAA)” as “Earnings Available for Distribution” (“EAD”). Earnings Available for Distribution, which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company’s financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), has replaced the Company’s prior presentation of Core Earnings (excluding PAA). In addition, Core Earnings (excluding PAA) results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings (excluding PAA) and will serve as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company’s performance and its ability to pay dividends.

The definition of Earnings Available for Distribution is identical to the definition of Core Earning (excluding PAA) from prior reporting periods. As such, Earnings Available for Distribution is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items) and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings Available for Distribution should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net income. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a detailed discussion of Earnings Available for Distribution.

In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company began classifying certain portfolio activity- or volume-related expenses (including but not limited to brokerage and commission fees, due diligence costs and securitization expenses) as Other income (loss) rather than Other general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to better reflect the nature of the items and the Company’s approach to expense management. As such, prior periods have been conformed to the current presentation.

Divestiture of Commercial Real Estate Business

On March 25, 2021, the Company announced the sale of substantially all of the assets that comprise its commercial real estate business to Slate Asset Management for $2.33 billion, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. The Company also intends to sell nearly all of the remaining assets that are not included in the sale to Slate. On July 22, 2021, the platform and the significant majority of the assets were transferred with remaining assets expected to be transferred by the end of the third quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company met the conditions for held-for sale accounting which requires that assets be carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value less costs to sell. Assets and liabilities associated with the commercial real estate business are reported separately in the Company’s Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition as Assets and Liabilities of Disposal Group Held for Sale, respectively. The Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) reflects a reversal of previously recognized loan loss provisions as well as business divestiture-related gains (losses), which include valuation allowances on commercial real estate assets, impairment of goodwill and estimated transaction costs. Revenues and expenses associated with the commercial real estate business will be reflected in the Company’s results of operations and key financial metrics through closing.

Other Information

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act; and the timing and ultimate completion of the sale of our commercial real estate business. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the Company’s website, www.annaly.com. Annaly intends to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information, for complying with the Company’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Company’s website, in addition to following Annaly’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information it posts from time to time on its website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the "Investors" section of our website, www.annaly.com, then click on "Investor Resources" and select "Email Alerts" to complete the email notification form. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

The Company prepares a supplemental investor presentation and a financial summary for the benefit of its shareholders. Both the Second Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation and the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary can be found at the Company’s website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158186/ea78605880. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the "Annaly Earnings Call."

There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 10158186. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020 (1)

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,380,456

 

 

$

1,122,793

 

 

$

1,243,703

 

 

$

1,239,982

 

 

$

1,393,910

 

Securities

69,032,335

 

 

71,849,437

 

 

75,652,396

 

 

76,098,985

 

 

77,805,743

 

Loans, net

3,563,008

 

 

2,603,343

 

 

3,083,821

 

 

2,788,341

 

 

3,972,671

 

Mortgage servicing rights

202,616

 

 

113,080

 

 

100,895

 

 

207,985

 

 

227,400

 

Interests in MSR

49,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

4,073,156

 

 

3,768,922

 

 

6,910,020

 

 

7,269,402

 

 

7,690,451

 

Real estate, net

 

 

 

 

656,314

 

 

790,597

 

 

746,067

 

Assets of disposal group held for sale

3,302,001

 

 

4,400,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative assets

181,889

 

 

891,474

 

 

171,134

 

 

103,245

 

 

165,642

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

14,336

 

 

144,918

 

 

15,912

 

 

54,200

 

 

747,082

 

Principal and interest receivable

250,210

 

 

259,655

 

 

268,073

 

 

281,009

 

 

300,089

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

26,502

 

 

37,337

 

 

127,341

 

 

136,900

 

 

137,680

 

Other assets

300,761

 

 

177,907

 

 

225,494

 

 

221,765

 

 

271,918

 

Total assets

$

82,376,305

 

 

$

85,369,589

 

 

$

88,455,103

 

 

$

89,192,411

 

 

$

93,458,653

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements

$

60,221,067

 

 

$

61,202,477

 

 

$

64,825,239

 

 

$

64,633,447

 

 

$

67,163,598

 

Other secured financing

909,655

 

 

922,605

 

 

917,876

 

 

861,373

 

 

1,538,996

 

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

3,315,087

 

 

3,044,725

 

 

5,652,982

 

 

6,027,576

 

 

6,458,130

 

Participations issued

315,810

 

 

180,527

 

 

39,198

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgages payable

 

 

 

 

426,256

 

 

507,934

 

 

508,565

 

Liabilities of disposal group held for sale

2,362,690

 

 

3,319,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative liabilities

900,259

 

 

939,622

 

 

1,033,345

 

 

1,182,681

 

 

1,257,038

 

Payable for unsettled trades

154,405

 

 

1,070,080

 

 

884,069

 

 

1,176,001

 

 

2,122,735

 

Interest payable

173,721

 

 

100,949

 

 

191,116

 

 

155,338

 

 

180,943

 

Dividends payable

317,714

 

 

307,671

 

 

307,613

 

 

308,644

 

 

309,686

 

Other liabilities

66,721

 

 

213,924

 

 

155,613

 

 

144,745

 

 

121,359

 

Total liabilities

68,737,129

 

 

71,301,994

 

 

74,433,307

 

 

74,997,739

 

 

79,661,050

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2)

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,982,026

 

 

1,982,026

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3)

14,442

 

 

13,985

 

 

13,982

 

 

14,029

 

 

14,077

 

Additional paid-in capital

20,178,692

 

 

19,754,826

 

 

19,750,818

 

 

19,798,032

 

 

19,827,216

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,780,275

 

 

2,002,231

 

 

3,374,335

 

 

3,589,056

 

 

3,842,074

 

Accumulated deficit

(9,892,863

)

 

(9,251,804

)

 

(10,667,388

)

 

(11,200,937

)

 

(11,871,927

)

Total stockholders’ equity

13,617,115

 

 

14,055,807

 

 

14,008,316

 

 

14,182,206

 

 

13,793,466

 

Noncontrolling interests

22,061

 

 

11,788

 

 

13,480

 

 

12,466

 

 

4,137

 

Total equity

13,639,176

 

 

14,067,595

 

 

14,021,796

 

 

14,194,672

 

 

13,797,603

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

82,376,305

 

 

$

85,369,589

 

 

$

88,455,103

 

 

$

89,192,411

 

 

$

93,458,653

 

 

(1)

Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020.

(2)

7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 0 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding.

6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 19,550,000 shares authorized and 17,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

6.75% Series I Preferred Stock - Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 17,700,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(3)

Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021; 2,914,850,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Includes 1,444,156,029 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 1,398,502,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021; 1,398,240,618 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; 1,402,928,317 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 1,407,662,483 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

383,906

 

 

$

763,378

 

 

$

527,344

 

 

$

562,443

 

 

$

584,812

 

Interest expense

61,047

 

 

75,973

 

 

94,481

 

 

115,126

 

 

186,032

 

Net interest income

322,859

 

 

687,405

 

 

432,863

 

 

447,317

 

 

398,780

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(83,087

)

 

(79,747

)

 

(66,807

)

 

(62,529

)

 

(64,561

)

Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

2,092

 

 

(427

)

 

(1,521,732

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps

(141,067

)

 

772,262

 

 

258,236

 

 

170,327

 

 

1,494,628

 

Subtotal

(224,154

)

 

692,515

 

 

193,521

 

 

107,371

 

 

(91,665

)

Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other

16,223

 

 

(65,786

)

 

9,363

 

 

198,888

 

 

246,679

 

Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments

(357,808

)

 

476,868

 

 

209,647

 

 

169,316

 

 

170,916

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

3,984

 

 

104,191

 

 

51,109

 

 

121,255

 

 

254,772

 

Loan loss provision

(494

)

 

139,620

 

 

(1,497

)

 

21,993

 

 

(68,751

)

Business divestiture-related gains (losses)

1,527

 

 

(249,563

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtotal

(336,568

)

 

405,330

 

 

268,622

 

 

511,452

 

 

603,616

 

Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

(560,722

)

 

1,097,845

 

 

462,143

 

 

618,823

 

 

511,951

 

Other income (loss)

1,675

 

 

13,468

 

 

13,107

 

 

3,714

 

 

12,328

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and management fee

32,013

 

 

31,518

 

 

24,628

 

 

29,196

 

 

37,036

 

Other general and administrative expenses

21,513

 

 

16,387

 

 

18,345

 

 

15,391

 

 

27,734

 

Total general and administrative expenses

53,526

 

 

47,905

 

 

42,973

 

 

44,587

 

 

64,770

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(289,714

)

 

1,750,813

 

 

865,140

 

 

1,025,267

 

 

858,289

 

Income taxes

5,134

 

 

(321

)

 

(13,495

)

 

9,719

 

 

2,055

 

Net income (loss)

(294,848

)

 

1,751,134

 

 

878,635

 

 

1,015,548

 

 

856,234

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

794

 

 

321

 

 

1,419

 

 

(126

)

 

32

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(295,642

)

 

1,750,813

 

 

877,216

 

 

1,015,674

 

 

856,202

 

Dividends on preferred stock

26,883

 

 

26,883

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

(322,525

)

 

$

1,723,930

 

 

$

841,707

 

 

$

980,165

 

 

$

820,693

 

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.58

 

Diluted

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.58

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1,410,239,138

 

 

1,399,210,925

 

 

1,399,809,722

 

 

1,404,202,695

 

 

1,423,909,112

 

Diluted

1,410,239,138

 

 

1,400,000,727

 

 

1,400,228,777

 

 

1,404,368,300

 

 

1,423,909,112

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(294,848

)

 

$

1,751,134

 

 

$

878,635

 

 

$

1,015,548

 

 

$

856,234

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(191,541

)

 

(1,428,927

)

 

(207,393

)

 

(140,671

)

 

986,146

 

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

(30,415

)

 

56,823

 

 

(7,328

)

 

(112,347

)

 

(265,443

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(221,956

)

 

(1,372,104

)

 

(214,721

)

 

(253,018

)

 

720,703

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

(516,804

)

 

379,030

 

 

663,914

 

 

762,530

 

 

1,576,937

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

794

 

 

321

 

 

1,419

 

 

(126

)

 

32

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(517,598

)

 

378,709

 

 

662,495

 

 

762,656

 

 

1,576,905

 

Dividends on preferred stock

26,883

 

 

26,883

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

 

35,509

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(544,481

)

 

$

351,826

 

 

$

626,986

 

 

$

727,147

 

 

$

1,541,396

 

 

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Net interest income

 

 

 

Interest income

$

1,147,284

 

 

$

1,139,838

 

Interest expense

137,020

 

 

689,505

 

Net interest income

1,010,264

 

 

450,333

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(162,834

)

 

(78,541

)

Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

 

 

(1,919,293

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps

631,195

 

 

(1,333,095

)

Subtotal

468,361

 

 

(3,330,929

)

Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other

(49,563

)

 

453,262

 

Net gains (losses) on other derivatives

119,060

 

 

377,342

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

108,175

 

 

(475,388

)

Loan loss provision

139,126

 

 

(168,077

)

Business divestiture-related (losses) gains

(248,036

)

 

 

Subtotal

68,762

 

 

187,139

 

Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

537,123

 

 

(3,143,790

)

Other income (loss)

15,143

 

 

19,490

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

Compensation and management fee

63,531

 

 

77,861

 

Other general and administrative expenses

37,900

 

 

56,774

 

Total general and administrative expenses

101,431

 

 

134,635

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,461,099

 

 

(2,808,602

)

Income taxes

4,813

 

 

(24,647

)

Net income (loss)

1,456,286

 

 

(2,783,955

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,115

 

 

98

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

1,455,171

 

 

(2,784,053

)

Dividends on preferred stock

53,766

 

 

71,018

 

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

1,401,405

 

 

$

(2,855,071

)

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

Basic

$

1.00

 

 

$

(2.00

)

Diluted

$

1.00

 

 

$

(2.00

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

Basic

1,404,755,496

 

 

1,427,451,716

 

Diluted

1,405,764,272

 

 

1,427,451,716

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

1,456,286

 

 

$

(2,783,955

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(1,620,468

)

 

2,360,942

 

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

26,408

 

 

(657,059

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,594,060

)

 

1,703,883

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

(137,774

)

 

(1,080,072

)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,115

 

 

98

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(138,889

)

 

(1,080,170

)

Dividends on preferred stock

53,766

 

 

71,018

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(192,655

)

 

$

(1,151,188

)

 

 

 

 

Key Financial Data

The following table presents key metrics of the Company’s portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020:

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Portfolio related metrics

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities

98

%

 

97

%

 

98

%

Adjustable-rate and floating-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities

2

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

Weighted average experienced CPR for the period

26.4

%

 

23.9

%

 

19.5

%

Weighted average projected long-term CPR at period-end

12.9

%

 

11.8

%

 

18.0

%

Liabilities and hedging metrics

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average days to maturity on repurchase agreements outstanding at period-end

88

 

 

88

 

 

74

 

Hedge ratio (1)

75

%

 

75

%

 

40

%

Weighted average pay rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.81

%

 

0.80

%

 

1.01

%

Weighted average receive rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.34

%

 

0.34

%

 

0.75

%

Weighted average net rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2)

0.47

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.26

%

GAAP leverage at period-end (3)

4.7:1

 

 

4.6:1

 

 

5.5:1

 

GAAP capital ratio at period-end (4)

16.6

%

 

16.5

%

 

14.8

%

Performance related metrics

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

8.37

 

 

$

8.95

 

 

$

8.39

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (5)

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.58

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

(8.51

%)

 

49.87

%

 

25.84

%

Net interest margin (6)

1.66

%

 

3.39

%

 

1.89

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (7)

1.97

%

 

3.76

%

 

2.77

%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (8)

0.35

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.96

%

Net interest spread

1.62

%

 

3.34

%

 

1.81

%

Dividend declared per common share

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.22

 

Annualized dividend yield (9)

9.91

%

 

10.23

%

 

13.41

%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available for distribution per average common share (5)

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.27

 

Annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA)

13.05

%

 

12.53

%

 

12.82

%

Economic leverage at period-end (3)

5.8:1

 

 

6.1:1

 

 

6.4:1

 

Economic capital ratio at period end (4)

14.3

%

 

13.7

%

 

13.0

%

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (6)

2.09

%

 

1.91

%

 

1.88

%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (7)

2.76

%

 

2.71

%

 

3.01

%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (8)

0.83

%

 

0.87

%

 

1.29

%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

1.93

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.72

%

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1)

Measures total notional balances of interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions (excluding receiver swaptions) and futures relative to repurchase agreements, other secured financing and cost basis of TBA derivatives outstanding; excludes MSR and the effects of term financing, both of which serve to reduce interest rate risk. Additionally, the hedge ratio does not take into consideration differences in duration between assets and liabilities.

(2)

Excludes forward starting swaps.

(3)

GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

(4)

GAAP capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total assets. Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets. Total economic assets include the implied market value of TBA derivatives are net of debt issued by securitization vehicles.

(5)

Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(6)

Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances.

(7)

Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(8)

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

(9)

Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $8.88, $8.60 and $6.56 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table contains additional information on our investment portfolio as of the dates presented:

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Agency mortgage-backed securities

$

66,468,519

 

 

$

69,637,229

 

 

$

76,761,800

 

Residential credit risk transfer securities

827,328

 

 

930,983

 

 

362,901

 

Non-agency mortgage-backed securities

1,582,323

 

 

1,277,104

 

 

619,840

 

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

154,165

 

 

4,121

 

 

61,202

 

Total securities

$

69,032,335

 

 

$

71,849,437

 

 

$

77,805,743

 

Residential mortgage loans

$

1,029,929

 

 

$

528,868

 

 

$

1,168,521

 

Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity

 

 

 

 

618,886

 

Corporate debt

2,066,709

 

 

2,074,475

 

 

2,185,264

 

Corporate debt, held for sale

466,370

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans, net

$

3,563,008

 

 

$

2,603,343

 

 

$

3,972,671

 

Mortgage servicing rights

$

202,616

 

 

$

113,080

 

 

$

227,400

 

Interests in MSR

$

49,035

 

 

$

 

 

 

Agency mortgage-backed securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

$

605,163

 

 

$

598,118

 

 

$

1,832,708

 

Residential mortgage loans transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

3,467,993

 

 

3,170,804

 

 

2,832,502

 

Commercial real estate debt investments transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

 

 

 

 

2,150,623

 

Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

 

 

 

 

874,618

 

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

$

4,073,156

 

 

$

3,768,922

 

 

$

7,690,451

 

Real estate, net

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

746,067

 

Assets of disposal group held for sale

$

3,302,001

 

 

$

4,400,723

 

 

$

 

Total investment portfolio

$

80,222,151

 

 

$

82,735,505

 

 

$

90,442,332

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

  • earnings available for distribution (“EAD”);
  • earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders;
  • earnings available for distribution per average common share;
  • economic leverage;
  • annualized EAD return on average equity;
  • economic capital ratio;
  • interest income (excluding PAA);
  • economic interest expense;
  • economic net interest income (excluding PAA);
  • average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA);
  • average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities;
  • net interest margin (excluding PAA); and
  • net interest spread (excluding PAA).

     

These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures computed in accordance with GAAP. While intended to offer a fuller understanding of the Company’s results and operations, non-GAAP financial measures also have limitations. For example, the Company may calculate its non-GAAP metrics, such as earnings available for distribution, or the PAA, differently than its peers making comparative analysis difficult. Additionally, in the case of non-GAAP measures that exclude the PAA, the amount of amortization expense excluding the PAA is not necessarily representative of the amount of future periodic amortization nor is it indicative of the term over which the Company will amortize the remaining unamortized premium. Changes to actual and estimated prepayments will impact the timing and amount of premium amortization and, as such, both GAAP and non-GAAP results.

These non-GAAP measures provide additional detail to enhance investor understanding of the Company’s period-over-period operating performance and business trends, as well as for assessing the Company’s performance versus that of industry peers. Additional information pertaining to the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including discussion of how each such measure may be useful to investors, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP results are provided below.

Earnings available for distribution, earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution per average common share and annualized EAD return on average equity

The Company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. The Company generates net income by earning a net interest spread on its investment portfolio, which is a function of interest income from its investment portfolio less financing, hedging and operating costs. Earnings available for distribution, which is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items), and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities is used by the Company's management and, the Company believes, used by analysts and investors to measure its progress in achieving its principal business objective.

The Company seeks to fulfill this objective through a variety of factors including portfolio construction, the degree of market risk exposure and related hedge profile, and the use and forms of leverage, all while operating within the parameters of the Company's capital allocation policy and risk governance framework.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with additional details regarding the Company’s underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by (i) making adjustments to account for the disparate reporting of changes in fair value where certain instruments are reflected in GAAP net income (loss) while others are reflected in other comprehensive income (loss) and (ii) by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or episodic components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of the Company’s portfolio. In addition, EAD serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and ability to pay dividends. Annualized EAD return on average equity, which is calculated by dividing earnings available for distribution over average stockholders’ equity, provides investors with additional detail on the earnings available for distribution generated by the Company’s invested equity capital.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP earnings available for distribution for the periods presented:

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(294,848

)

 

$

1,751,134

 

 

$

856,234

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

794

 

 

321

 

 

32

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

(295,642

)

 

1,750,813

 

 

856,202

 

Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses

 

 

 

 

 

Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

1,521,732

 

Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps

141,067

 

 

(772,262

)

 

(1,494,628

)

Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other

(16,223

)

 

65,786

 

 

(246,679

)

Net (gains) losses on other derivatives and financial instruments

357,808

 

 

(476,868

)

 

(170,916

)

Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings

(3,984

)

 

(104,191

)

 

(254,772

)

Loan loss provision (1)

1,078

 

 

(144,870

)

 

72,544

 

Business divestiture-related (gains) losses

(1,527

)

 

249,563

 

 

 

Other adjustments

Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles

5,635

 

 

7,324

 

 

8,714

 

Non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (2)

3,141

 

 

(9,680

)

 

4,218

 

Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (3)

1,150

 

 

695

 

 

1,075

 

Income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items

7,147

 

 

4,334

 

 

3,353

 

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (4)

111,592

 

 

98,933

 

 

97,524

 

MSR amortization (5)

(13,491

)

 

(15,488

)

 

(25,529

)

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit)

153,607

 

 

(214,570

)

 

51,742

 

Earnings available for distribution *

451,358

 

 

439,519

 

 

424,580

 

Dividends on preferred stock

26,883

 

 

26,883

 

 

35,509

 

Earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders *

$

424,475

 

 

$

412,636

 

 

$

389,071

 

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share

$

(0.23

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.58

 

Earnings available for distribution per average common share *

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.27

 

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

(8.51

%)

 

49.87

%

 

25.84

%

Annualized EAD return on average equity *

13.05

%

 

12.53

%

 

12.82

%

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1)

Includes $0.6 million, ($5.3) million and $3.8 million of loss provision (reversal) on the Company’s unfunded loan commitments for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, which is reported in Other income (loss) in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

(2)

The Company excludes non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments, which represents the unrealized (gains) losses allocated to equity interests in a portfolio of MSR, which is a component of Other income (loss).

(3)

The quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 include costs incurred in connection with securitizations of residential whole loans. The quarter ended June 30, 2020 include costs incurred in connection with the Internalization and costs incurred in connection with the CEO search process.

(4)

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income each represent a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments. CMBX coupon income totaled $1.4 million, $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(5)

MSR amortization represents the portion of changes in fair value that is attributable to the realization of estimated cash flows on the Company’s MSR portfolio and is reported as a component of Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value.

From time to time, the Company enters into TBA forward contracts as an alternate means of investing in and financing Agency mortgage-backed securities. A TBA contract is an agreement to purchase or sell, for future delivery, an Agency mortgage-backed security with a specified issuer, term and coupon. A TBA dollar roll represents a transaction where TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA contract settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the earlier month contract with the difference in price commonly referred to as the "drop". The drop is a reflection of the expected net interest income from an investment in similar Agency mortgage-backed securities, net of an implied financing cost, that would be foregone as a result of settling the contract in the later month rather than in the earlier month. The drop between the current settlement month price and the forward settlement month price occurs because in the TBA dollar roll market, the party providing the financing is the party that would retain all principal and interest payments accrued during the financing period. Accordingly, TBA dollar roll income generally represents the economic equivalent of the net interest income earned on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security less an implied financing cost.

TBA dollar roll transactions are accounted for under GAAP as a series of derivatives transactions. The fair value of TBA derivatives is based on methods similar to those used to value Agency mortgage-backed securities. The Company records TBA derivatives at fair value on its Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and recognizes periodic changes in fair value in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), which includes both unrealized and realized gains and losses on derivatives (excluding interest rate swaps).

TBA dollar roll income is calculated as the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates multiplied by the notional amount of the TBA contract. Although accounted for as derivatives, TBA dollar rolls capture the economic equivalent of net interest income, or carry, on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security (interest income less an implied cost of financing). TBA dollar roll income is reported as a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

The CMBX index is a synthetic tradable index referencing a basket of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") of a particular rating and vintage. The CMBX index allows investors to take a long exposure (referred to as selling protection) or short exposure (referred to as buying protection) on the respective basket of CMBS securities and is structured as a "pay-as-you-go" contract whereby the protection buyer pays to the protection seller a standardized running coupon on the contracted notional amount. The Company reports income (expense) on CMBX positions in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The coupon payments received or paid on CMBX positions are equivalent to interest income (expense) and therefore included in earnings available for distribution.

Premium Amortization Expense

In accordance with GAAP, the Company amortizes or accretes premiums or discounts into interest income for its Agency mortgage-backed securities, excluding interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages, taking into account estimates of future principal prepayments in the calculation of the effective yield. The Company recalculates the effective yield as differences between anticipated and actual prepayments occur. Using third-party model and market information to project future cash flows and expected remaining lives of securities, the effective interest rate determined for each security is applied as if it had been in place from the date of the security’s acquisition. The amortized cost of the security is then adjusted to the amount that would have existed had the new effective yield been applied since the acquisition date. The adjustment to amortized cost is offset with a charge or credit to interest income. Changes in interest rates and other market factors will impact prepayment speed projections and the amount of premium amortization recognized in any given period.

The Company’s GAAP metrics include the unadjusted impact of amortization and accretion associated with this method. Certain of the Company’s non-GAAP metrics exclude the effect of the PAA, which quantifies the component of premium amortization representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term CPR.

The following table illustrates the impact of the PAA on premium amortization expense for the Company’s Residential Securities portfolio and residential securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020:

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

(dollars in thousands)

Premium amortization expense (accretion)

$

320,108

 

 

$

(11,891

)

 

$

270,688

 

Less: PAA cost (benefit)

153,607

 

 

(214,570

)

 

51,742

 

Premium amortization expense (excluding PAA)

$

166,501

 

 

$

202,679

 

 

$

218,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economic leverage and economic capital ratios

The Company uses capital coupled with borrowed funds to invest primarily in real estate related investments, earning the spread between the yield on its assets and the cost of its borrowings and hedging activities. The Company’s capital structure is designed to offer an efficient complement of funding sources to generate positive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders while maintaining appropriate liquidity to support its business and meet the Company’s financial obligations under periods of market stress. To maintain its desired capital profile, the Company utilizes a mix of debt and equity funding. Debt funding may include the use of repurchase agreements, loans, securitizations, participations issued, lines of credit, asset backed lending facilities, corporate bond issuance, convertible bonds, mortgages payable or other liabilities. Equity capital primarily consists of common and preferred stock.

The Company’s economic leverage ratio is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP debt to economic debt for purposes of calculating the Company’s economic leverage ratio for the periods presented:

 

As of

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Economic leverage ratio reconciliation

(dollars in thousands)

Repurchase agreements

$

60,221,067

 

 

$

61,202,477

 

 

$

67,163,598

 

Other secured financing

909,655

 

 

922,605

 

 

1,538,996

 

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

3,315,087

 

 

3,044,725

 

 

6,458,130

 

Participations issued

315,810

 

 

180,527

 

 

 

Mortgages payable

 

 

 

 

508,565

 

Debt included in liabilities of disposal group held for sale

2,306,633

 

 

3,260,788

 

 

 

Total GAAP debt

$

67,068,252

 

 

$

68,611,122

 

 

$

75,669,289

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Credit facilities (1)

(909,655

)

 

(922,605

)

 

(895,793

)

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

(3,315,087

)

 

(3,044,725

)

 

(6,458,130

)

Participations issued

(315,810

)

 

(180,527

)

 

 

Mortgages payable

 

 

 

 

(508,565

)

Non-recourse debt included in liabilities of disposal group held for sale

(2,035,982

)

 

(2,968,620

)

 

 

Total non-recourse debt

$

60,491,718

 

 

$

61,494,645

 

 

$

67,806,801

 

Plus / (Less):

 

 

 

 

 

Cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives

18,107,549

 

 

23,538,792

 

 

19,525,825

 

Payable for unsettled trades

154,405

 

 

1,070,080

 

 

2,122,735

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

(14,336

)

 

(144,918

)

 

(747,082

)

Economic debt *

$

78,739,336

 

 

$

85,958,599

 

 

$

88,708,279

 

Total equity

$

13,639,176

 

 

$

14,067,595

 

 

$

13,797,603

 

Economic leverage ratio *

5.8:1

 

 

6.1:1

 

 

6.4:1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1)

Included in Other secured financing in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP total assets to economic total assets for purposes of calculating the Company’s economic capital ratio for the periods presented:

 

As of

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Economic capital ratio reconciliation

(dollars in thousands)

Total GAAP assets

$

82,376,305

 

 

$

85,369,589

 

 

$

93,458,653

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Gross unrealized gains on TBA derivatives (1)

(31,943

)

 

(17,404

)

 

(123,974

)

Debt issued by securitization vehicles (2)

(4,925,196

)

 

(5,587,281

)

 

(6,458,130

)

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Implied market value of TBA derivatives

17,691,150

 

 

22,793,892

 

 

19,148,701

 

Total economic assets *

$

95,110,316

 

 

$

102,558,796

 

 

$

106,025,250

 

Total equity

$

13,639,176

 

 

$

14,067,595

 

 

$

13,797,603

 

Economic capital ratio *

14.3

%

 

13.7

%

 

13.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1)

Included in Derivative assets in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(2)

Includes debt issued by securitization vehicles reported in Liabilities of disposal group held for sale in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(3)

Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets.

Interest income (excluding PAA), economic interest expense and economic net interest income (excluding PAA)

Interest income (excluding PAA) represents interest income excluding the effect of the PAA, and serves as the basis for deriving average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA) and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which are discussed below. The Company believes this measure provides management and investors with additional detail to enhance their understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends by excluding the component of premium amortization expense representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities (other than interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages), which can obscure underlying trends in the performance of the portfolio.

Economic interest expense includes GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. The Company uses interest rate swaps to manage its exposure to changing interest rates on its repurchase agreements by economically hedging cash flows associated with these borrowings. Accordingly, adding the net interest component of interest rate swaps to interest expense, as computed in accordance with GAAP, reflects the total contractual interest expense and thus, provides investors with additional information about the cost of the Company's financing strategy. The Company may use market agreed coupon (“MAC”) interest rate swaps in which the Company may receive or make a payment at the time of entering into such interest rate swap to compensate for the off-market nature of such interest rate swap. In accordance with GAAP, upfront payments associated with MAC interest rate swaps are not reflected in the net interest component of interest rate swaps in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The Company did not enter into any MAC interest rate swaps during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Similarly, economic net interest income (excluding PAA), as computed below, provides investors with additional information to enhance their understanding of the net economics of our primary business operations.

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation

(dollars in thousands)

GAAP interest income

$

383,906

 

 

$

763,378

 

 

$

584,812

 

Premium amortization adjustment

153,607

 

 

(214,570

)

 

51,742

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

537,513

 

 

$

548,808

 

 

$

636,554

 

Economic interest expense reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest expense

$

61,047

 

 

$

75,973

 

 

$

186,032

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

83,087

 

 

79,747

 

 

64,561

 

Economic interest expense *

$

144,134

 

 

$

155,720

 

 

$

250,593

 

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation

 

 

 

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

537,513

 

 

$

548,808

 

 

$

636,554

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Economic interest expense *

144,134

 

 

155,720

 

 

250,593

 

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

393,379

 

 

$

393,088

 

 

$

385,961

 

 

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA), net interest margin (excluding PAA) and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities

Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which is the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) and the average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities, which represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities, and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which is calculated as the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances, provide management with additional measures of the Company’s profitability that management relies upon in monitoring the performance of the business.

Disclosure of these measures, which are presented below, provides investors with additional detail regarding how management evaluates the Company’s performance.

 

For the quarters ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

Economic metrics (excluding PAA)

(dollars in thousands)

Average interest earning assets

$

77,916,766

 

 

$

81,121,340

 

 

$

84,471,839

 

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

537,513

 

 

$

548,808

 

 

$

636,554

 

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) *

2.76

%

 

2.71

%

 

3.01

%

Average interest bearing liabilities

$

68,469,413

 

 

$

72,002,031

 

 

$

76,712,894

 

Economic interest expense *

$

144,134

 

 

$

155,720

 

 

$

250,593

 

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities *

0.83

%

 

0.87

%

 

1.29

%

Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

393,379

 

 

$

393,088

 

 

$

385,961

 

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) *

1.93

%

 

1.84

%

 

1.72

%

Interest income (excluding PAA) *

$

537,513

 

 

$

548,808

 

 

$

636,554

 

TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income

111,592

 

 

98,933

 

 

97,524

 

Interest expense

(61,047

)

 

(75,973

)

 

(186,032

)

Net interest component of interest rate swaps

(83,087

)

 

(79,747

)

 

(64,561

)

Subtotal

$

504,971

 

 

$

492,021

 

 

$

483,485

 

Average interest earnings assets

$

77,916,766

 

 

$

81,121,340

 

 

$

84,471,839

 

Average TBA contract and CMBX balances

18,761,062

 

 

21,865,969

 

 

18,628,343

 

Subtotal

$

96,677,828

 

 

$

102,987,309

 

 

$

103,100,182

 

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) *

2.09

%

 

1.91

%

 

1.88

%

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

 

