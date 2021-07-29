PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The release will be available online at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.