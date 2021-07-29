checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ‘Skyfire’ Exclusively for Free on August 1st

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021   

Chinese Box-Office Hit From Director of ‘Con-Air’, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Mechanic Coming to Crackle Networks as an AVOD Exclusive

COS COB, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that both subtitled and dubbed versions of the big-budget disaster film Skyfire will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Sunday, August 1st.

Directed by Simon West (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, ‘Con Air’, The Mechanic), the film from Highland Film Group, which topped the Chinese box office, stars Jason Isaacs (Hotel Mumbai), Hannah Quinlivan (Skyscraper), Xueqi Wang (Iron Man 3) and Shawn Dou (Wolf Totem). Produced by Meridian Entertainment, Skyfire is China’s first large-scale disaster movie and debuted in December 2019. VFX Producer John Hughes, who is co-founder of Rhythm & Hues, cooperated with six top-ranking VFX companies worldwide to create the special effects. The film is written by Will Wei Bu and Sidney King, and produced by Jennifer Wenjie Dong.

In Skyfire, chaos erupts when the once dormant volcano at the world's only volcano theme park and resort starts to rumble. A young scientist (Quinlivan) must convince the resort owner (Isaacs) to evacuate the island before it is too late.

Skyfire is just the kind of big-budget over-the-top blockbuster that our fans are looking for in their summer movie viewing,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. “The film broke box office records in China and we are truly thrilled to bring this to a U.S. audience.”

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Skyfire alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Cagefighter, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, The Clearing, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Bucket List, and the award-winning Going From Broke, which recently premiered its second season.

Skyfire is distributed in North America by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 49 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

