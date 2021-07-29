EANS-Adhoc Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 29.07.2021, 20:55 | 25 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 20:55 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Management Changes

29.07.2021



Graz - July 29, 2021. At the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the

discharge for the 2021 business year (scheduled for April 12, 2022), Wolfgang

Leitner will end his functions on the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board - after 34

years of successful work there, thereof 27 years as President and CEO.

Consistent with the regulations of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (exception

to the cooling-off rule), it is planned to propose Wolfgang Leitner for election

to the Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG at the upcoming ordinary Annual General

Meeting 2022.



The nominations committee for the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board has decided to

propose the following changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board, which are to be

presented to the members of the Supervisory Board for resolution at the regular

meeting of the Supervisory Board on August 26, 2021.



* As from April 2022, the new President and CEO of ANDRITZ AG will be Joachim

Schönbeck, who has been a member of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board since

October 2014. During this period, Joachim Schönbeck made a substantial

contribution towards the very successful development of the Pulp & Paper

Capital Systems and the Metals Processing segments for which he has been

responsible. Joachim Schönbeck will also continue to be responsible for the

Pulp & Paper Capital Systems segment in his new function.



* Domenico Iacovelli, who has held various management positions in the ANDRITZ

GROUP since 2011 and has been chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board since

April 2018, will be appointed as a new member of the Executive Board of

ANDRITZ AG as from April 2022. Domenico Iacovelli successfully adjusted the

Schuler Group to the very challenging market conditions over the past few

years and thus laid the foundation for positive development of the company. In

addition to his tasks on the Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG for the entire

Metals business area, Domenico Iacovelli will continue in his function as

chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board.



* The other members of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board shall remain unchanged.





- End -



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative

plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the

hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/

liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal

feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,

recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global

product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial

digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers

to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly

listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40

countries.













Further inquiry note:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4981581

OTS: Andritz AG

ISIN: AT0000730007





