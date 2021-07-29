EANS-Adhoc Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Management Changes
29.07.2021
Graz - July 29, 2021. At the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the
discharge for the 2021 business year (scheduled for April 12, 2022), Wolfgang
Leitner will end his functions on the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board - after 34
years of successful work there, thereof 27 years as President and CEO.
Consistent with the regulations of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (exception
to the cooling-off rule), it is planned to propose Wolfgang Leitner for election
to the Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG at the upcoming ordinary Annual General
Meeting 2022.
The nominations committee for the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board has decided to
propose the following changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board, which are to be
presented to the members of the Supervisory Board for resolution at the regular
meeting of the Supervisory Board on August 26, 2021.
* As from April 2022, the new President and CEO of ANDRITZ AG will be Joachim
Schönbeck, who has been a member of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board since
October 2014. During this period, Joachim Schönbeck made a substantial
contribution towards the very successful development of the Pulp & Paper
Capital Systems and the Metals Processing segments for which he has been
responsible. Joachim Schönbeck will also continue to be responsible for the
Pulp & Paper Capital Systems segment in his new function.
* Domenico Iacovelli, who has held various management positions in the ANDRITZ
GROUP since 2011 and has been chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board since
April 2018, will be appointed as a new member of the Executive Board of
ANDRITZ AG as from April 2022. Domenico Iacovelli successfully adjusted the
Schuler Group to the very challenging market conditions over the past few
years and thus laid the foundation for positive development of the company. In
addition to his tasks on the Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG for the entire
Metals business area, Domenico Iacovelli will continue in his function as
chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board.
* The other members of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board shall remain unchanged.
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40
countries.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
