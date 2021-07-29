checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.07.2021, 20:55  |  25   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Management Changes
29.07.2021

Graz - July 29, 2021. At the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the
discharge for the 2021 business year (scheduled for April 12, 2022), Wolfgang
Leitner will end his functions on the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board - after 34
years of successful work there, thereof 27 years as President and CEO.
Consistent with the regulations of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (exception
to the cooling-off rule), it is planned to propose Wolfgang Leitner for election
to the Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG at the upcoming ordinary Annual General
Meeting 2022.

The nominations committee for the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board has decided to
propose the following changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board, which are to be
presented to the members of the Supervisory Board for resolution at the regular
meeting of the Supervisory Board on August 26, 2021.

* As from April 2022, the new President and CEO of ANDRITZ AG will be Joachim
Schönbeck, who has been a member of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board since
October 2014. During this period, Joachim Schönbeck made a substantial
contribution towards the very successful development of the Pulp & Paper
Capital Systems and the Metals Processing segments for which he has been
responsible. Joachim Schönbeck will also continue to be responsible for the
Pulp & Paper Capital Systems segment in his new function.

* Domenico Iacovelli, who has held various management positions in the ANDRITZ
GROUP since 2011 and has been chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board since
April 2018, will be appointed as a new member of the Executive Board of
ANDRITZ AG as from April 2022. Domenico Iacovelli successfully adjusted the
Schuler Group to the very challenging market conditions over the past few
years and thus laid the foundation for positive development of the company. In
addition to his tasks on the Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG for the entire
Metals business area, Domenico Iacovelli will continue in his function as
chairman of the Schuler AG Executive Board.

* The other members of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board shall remain unchanged.


- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40
countries.






Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4981581
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007


Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Management Changes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surge Copper annonce la nomination de Richard Colterjohn et de John Dorward à son conseil ...
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First Half 2021 Results - ATTACHMENT
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Financial Results for the First Half 2021 and its intention ...
ZTE stellt seine neue Generation von Smartphones mit Unter-Display-Kamera vor: Axon 30
Perch verpflichtet ehemalige Führungskraft von Amazon Marketplace Europa; stellt 300M EUR ...
Surge Copper gibt die Nominierung von Richard Colterjohn und John Dorward für den Vorstand ...
Die erste Gruppe von Absolventinnen des Guerlain X UNESCO "Women for Bees" Programms ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG ...
Die Spitze des Eisbergs, Kommentar zum Cum-ex-Urteil des BGH von Thomas Spengler
Gen Z-Umfrage zeigt: Eltern haben wenig Kontrolle über die Ausgaben ihrer Kinder (FOTO)
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
US-Startup Zync geht strategische Partnerschaft mit Porsche ein und entwickelt visionäres ...
BAUINDUSTRIE zu den Konjunkturindikatoren im Mai 2021: Materialknappheit bremst den Umsatz im Bauhauptgewerbe - real minus 5,2 % zum Vorjahr
Farasis Energy wählt Daimler-Vorstandsmitglied Markus Schäfer in den Aufsichtsrat (FOTO)
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:47 UhrEANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:37 UhrAktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne in positivem Umfeld
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.07.21EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply new spherical valves for Dinorwig power station in North Wales, United Kingdom, one of the largest pumped storage plants in Europe
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Warten auf EZB-Sitzung am Donnerstag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Andritz braucht länger, um durchzustarten
NTG24 | Kommentare
19.07.21EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ erhöht Ergebniserwartung für das Gesamtjahr 2021
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
19.07.21Andritz Raises EBITA Outlook, but Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations
PLX AI | Analysen
19.07.21Andritz Q2 Revenue EUR 1,500 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,627 Million
PLX AI | Analysen