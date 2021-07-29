Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 13 cents per share. The dividend will be payable September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.