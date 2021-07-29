checkAd

Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 22:00  |  17   |   |   

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Second …

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Second Quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on August 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Participants (Toll Free): +1-877-407-8035

International Participants: +1-201-689-8035

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas Macchi
inversores@centralpuerto.com
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2447
Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657695/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-D ...

Central Puerto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...