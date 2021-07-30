Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Margin growth is imminent; Chg. est. Kion has published its half year report on Thursday (29 July). Preliminary key figures that had been communicated in advance were confirmed. It is Kion’s conventional core business, its forklift and warehouse trucks, that has bounced up onto stunning hight. We have raised our margin estimates from 2022E on.



