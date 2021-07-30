checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Margin growth is imminent; Chg. est.

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Margin growth is imminent; Chg. est.

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
30.07.2021, 13:02  |  22   |   |   

Kion has published its half year report on Thursday (29 July). Preliminary key figures that had been communicated in advance were confirmed.

 

Kion Group AG (Update)

 

Industrial Gooods & Services

MCap EUR 12bn


BUY

PT EUR 115.00 (+26% potential)

 

Read

Kion Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Margin growth is imminent; Chg. est. Kion has published its half year report on Thursday (29 July). Preliminary key figures that had been communicated in advance were confirmed. It is Kion’s conventional core business, its forklift and warehouse trucks, that has bounced up onto stunning hight. We have raised our margin estimates from 2022E on.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: Metro AG - Restaurants drove delivery sales up
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Margin growth is imminent; Chg. est.
AlsterResearch AG Update: TAKKT AG - A strong recovery in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - A very impressive Q2/2021 result
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid H1 results already reflected
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Blow-out prelim Q2/21; PT up; SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations
AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Mastercard/Visa extend security approvals
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GIEAG AG - EUR 1,7 Mrd. Projektpipeline
AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - FY guidance confirmed backed by continued strong order ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Rebound in Q2/21; Outlook still disappointing; Down to ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:13 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Kion auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12:43 UhrUBS stuft Kion auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Kion auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Kion auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.07.21BAADER BANK stuft Kion auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Kion auf 106 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21BERENBERG stuft Kion auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21LYNX: KION Group: Starke Zahlen und doch ein Minus – was ist hier los?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
27.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Jungheinrich steigen nach Empfehlung - Kion drehen ins Minus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Kursdruck in China bremst auch den Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte