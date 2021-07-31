checkAd

Unigold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement and Increase in Offering Size of up to $3,275,005

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD, OTCQX:UGDIF, FSE:UGB1) is pleased to announce an increase in the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units"). Due to oversubscribed demand, the private placement will now consist of up to 25,192,350 Units at a price of $0.13 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,275,005 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 until the date that is the earlier of: (i) two years following the date of issue, or (ii) 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice of acceleration, which notice may be provided no earlier than four months and twenty-one days from the date of issue if the closing price of the Common Shares on a stock exchange in Canada is higher than $0.60 per Common Share for more than 20 consecutive trading days.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's continued exploration and development on its Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the completion of the Offering in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Closing of the Offering may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and receipt of any other required regulatory approvals. The securities being offered under the Offering will be issued pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period that will expire four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, the OTCQX exchange under the symbol UGDIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is within the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is about 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraćion. The oxide deposit occurs at surface as a result of the tropical weathering of underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration Company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with on-going drilling.

