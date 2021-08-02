Lilium holds Capital Markets Day, announces plan for $1 billion commercial deal & strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul and the appointment of new board members following business combination with Qell
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.08.2021, 09:05 | 60 | 0 |
Munich and Sao Paulo (ots/PRNewswire) - - Lilium and Azul intend to enter
negotiations to build an exclusive eVTOL network in Brazil expected to start in
2025
- Lilium plans to sell 220 jet aircraft, for up to $1billion, for Azul to
operate across the network
negotiations to build an exclusive eVTOL network in Brazil expected to start in
2025
- Lilium plans to sell 220 jet aircraft, for up to $1billion, for Azul to
operate across the network
- Tesla veteran Gabrielle Toledano and accomplished aviation executive Henri
Courpron to join Lilium's Board of Directors following business combination with
Qell
Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric
air mobility, announced that it intends to enter into a $1 billion commercial
deal and strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul S.A ("Azul")
(B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL). It also announced the appointment of Gabrielle Toledano
and Henri Courpron to the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. upon completion of
Lilium's business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp ("Qell") (NASDAQ:
QELL).
These announcements coincide with Lilium's Capital Market Day, taking place at
11:00 AM ET on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Lilium plans to work with Azul to radically transform high-speed regional
transportation in a country which sees close to 100 million domestic air
passengers a year and is currently one of the world's leading civilian
helicopter and business aviation markets. Combining Azul's deep knowledge of the
Brazilian market with Lilium's unique eVTOL aircraft platform, the companies
plan to negotiate the terms for the establishment of a co-branded network in
Brazil. As part of the commercial arrangement, Lilium would intend to sell 220
aircraft for Azul to operate across the network expected to start in 2025 for an
aggregate value of up to $1 billion. The strategic alliance and aircraft order
with Azul remain subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and
definitive documentation relating thereto.
Azul would expect to operate and maintain the Lilium Jet fleet, while Lilium
would provide an aircraft health monitoring platform, replacement batteries and
other custom spare parts. Azul also expects to support Lilium with the necessary
regulatory approval processes in Brazil for certification of the Lilium Jet and
any other required regulatory approvals.
Lilium plans to be in operation in multiple regions in 2025, offering people the
opportunity to travel faster than existing high-speed alternatives and with
zero-operating emissions. Lilium's Brazil launch plans would be expected to
provide significant incremental revenue alongside previously announced network
launch plans in Europe and the US.
Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium said: "Azul has brought convenient
Courpron to join Lilium's Board of Directors following business combination with
Qell
Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric
air mobility, announced that it intends to enter into a $1 billion commercial
deal and strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul S.A ("Azul")
(B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL). It also announced the appointment of Gabrielle Toledano
and Henri Courpron to the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. upon completion of
Lilium's business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp ("Qell") (NASDAQ:
QELL).
These announcements coincide with Lilium's Capital Market Day, taking place at
11:00 AM ET on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Lilium plans to work with Azul to radically transform high-speed regional
transportation in a country which sees close to 100 million domestic air
passengers a year and is currently one of the world's leading civilian
helicopter and business aviation markets. Combining Azul's deep knowledge of the
Brazilian market with Lilium's unique eVTOL aircraft platform, the companies
plan to negotiate the terms for the establishment of a co-branded network in
Brazil. As part of the commercial arrangement, Lilium would intend to sell 220
aircraft for Azul to operate across the network expected to start in 2025 for an
aggregate value of up to $1 billion. The strategic alliance and aircraft order
with Azul remain subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and
definitive documentation relating thereto.
Azul would expect to operate and maintain the Lilium Jet fleet, while Lilium
would provide an aircraft health monitoring platform, replacement batteries and
other custom spare parts. Azul also expects to support Lilium with the necessary
regulatory approval processes in Brazil for certification of the Lilium Jet and
any other required regulatory approvals.
Lilium plans to be in operation in multiple regions in 2025, offering people the
opportunity to travel faster than existing high-speed alternatives and with
zero-operating emissions. Lilium's Brazil launch plans would be expected to
provide significant incremental revenue alongside previously announced network
launch plans in Europe and the US.
Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium said: "Azul has brought convenient
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0