Lilium holds Capital Markets Day, announces plan for $1 billion commercial deal & strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul and the appointment of new board members following business combination with Qell

Munich and Sao Paulo (ots/PRNewswire) - - Lilium and Azul intend to enter

negotiations to build an exclusive eVTOL network in Brazil expected to start in

2025



- Lilium plans to sell 220 jet aircraft, for up to $1billion, for Azul to

operate across the network





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 7

- Tesla veteran Gabrielle Toledano and accomplished aviation executive HenriCourpron to join Lilium's Board of Directors following business combination withQellLilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electricair mobility, announced that it intends to enter into a $1 billion commercialdeal and strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul S.A ("Azul")(B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL). It also announced the appointment of Gabrielle Toledanoand Henri Courpron to the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. upon completion ofLilium's business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp ("Qell") (NASDAQ:QELL).These announcements coincide with Lilium's Capital Market Day, taking place at11:00 AM ET on Monday, August 2, 2021.Lilium plans to work with Azul to radically transform high-speed regionaltransportation in a country which sees close to 100 million domestic airpassengers a year and is currently one of the world's leading civilianhelicopter and business aviation markets. Combining Azul's deep knowledge of theBrazilian market with Lilium's unique eVTOL aircraft platform, the companiesplan to negotiate the terms for the establishment of a co-branded network inBrazil. As part of the commercial arrangement, Lilium would intend to sell 220aircraft for Azul to operate across the network expected to start in 2025 for anaggregate value of up to $1 billion. The strategic alliance and aircraft orderwith Azul remain subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms anddefinitive documentation relating thereto.Azul would expect to operate and maintain the Lilium Jet fleet, while Liliumwould provide an aircraft health monitoring platform, replacement batteries andother custom spare parts. Azul also expects to support Lilium with the necessaryregulatory approval processes in Brazil for certification of the Lilium Jet andany other required regulatory approvals.Lilium plans to be in operation in multiple regions in 2025, offering people theopportunity to travel faster than existing high-speed alternatives and withzero-operating emissions. Lilium's Brazil launch plans would be expected toprovide significant incremental revenue alongside previously announced networklaunch plans in Europe and the US.Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium said: "Azul has brought convenient