On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $2.69, compared to $1.98 for the second quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $2.60, compared to $2.10 for the second quarter of 2020. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company’s website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $143 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $199 million for the second quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $155 million versus $175 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, the Company’s sales were $1,290 million, an increase of 31% as reported, compared to sales of $985 million for the first half of 2020. Foreign currency translation benefited sales growth by approximately 4% for the first half of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, EPS for the first half of 2021 increased to $5.05, compared to $2.83 for the first half of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $4.89, compared to $3.25 in the first half of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $361 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $350 million for the first half of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was $348 million versus $296 million for the first half of 2020.

“We are very pleased with the commercial momentum we are building, thanks to the solid execution of the Waters team and accelerated progress against our transformation initiatives,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation. “Our second quarter results were led by strong growth in our pharma and industrial end markets. Continued market strength, combined with our solid execution, resulted in double-digit growth in instrument and chemistry sales, with total sales increasing across every region. We have built a strong team of proven leaders committed to a common vision and continued execution as we work to more closely align our portfolio with higher growth areas.”

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant-currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant-currency growth rates in the tables below.

During the second quarter of 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 34% as reported and 31% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 33% as reported and 28% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 10% as reported and 7% in constant currency. For the first half of 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 33% as reported and 29% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 31% as reported and 26% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 20% as reported and 17% in constant currency.

During the second quarter, recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries revenues, increased 22% as reported and 18% in constant currency, while instrument system sales increased 43% as reported and 40% in constant currency. For the first half of 2021, recurring revenues increased 21% as reported and 17% in constant currency, while instrument system sales increased 46% as reported and 42% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 30% as reported and 28% in constant currency, sales in the Americas increased 29% as reported and 28% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 26%) and sales in Europe increased 36% as reported and 25% in constant currency. For the first half of 2021, sales in Asia increased 36% as reported and 34% in constant currency, sales in the Americas increased 22% as reported and 21% in constant currency (with U.S. sales growing 19%) and sales in Europe increased 36% as reported and 25% in constant currency.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 13% to 15%. Currency translation is expected to increase full-year sales growth by one to two percentage points. The Company also expects full-year 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $10.50 to $10.70. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.

The Company expects third quarter 2021 constant-currency sales growth in the range of 7% to 9%. Currency translation is expected to increase third quarter sales growth by approximately one percentage point. The Company also expects third quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.35. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the third quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, such as constant-currency growth rate, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, among others, which are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “feels”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “suggests”, “appears”, “estimates”, “projects” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including: portions of our global workforce being unable to work fully and/or effectively due to working remotely, illness, quarantines, government actions, facility closures or other reasons related to the pandemic, increased risks of cyber-attacks resulting from our temporary remote working model, disruptions in our manufacturing capabilities or to our supply chain, volatility and uncertainty in global capital markets limiting our ability to access capital, customers being unable to make timely payments for purchases and volatility in demand for our products; foreign exchange rate fluctuations potentially affecting translation of the Company’s future non-U.S. operating results; the impact on demand for the Company’s products among the Company’s various market sectors or geographies from economic, sovereign and political uncertainties, particularly regarding the effect of new or proposed tariff or trade regulations or changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing regulations; the effect on the Company’s financial results from the United Kingdom exiting the European Union; fluctuations in expenditures by the Company’s customers, in particular large pharmaceutical companies; introduction of competing products by other companies and loss of market share; pressures on prices from competitors and/or customers; regulatory, economic and competitive obstacles to new product introductions; other changes in demand for the Company’s products from the effect of mergers and acquisitions by the Company’s customers; increased regulatory burdens as the Company’s business evolves, especially with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others; shifts in taxable income in jurisdictions with different effective tax rates; the outcome of tax examinations or changes in respective country legislation affecting the Company’s effective tax rate; the effect of the adoption of new accounting standards; the ability to access capital, maintain liquidity and service the Company’s debt in volatile market conditions, particularly in the U.S., as a large portion of the Company’s cash is held and operating cash flows are generated outside the U.S.; environmental and logistical obstacles affecting the distribution of products and risks associated with lawsuits and other legal actions, particularly involving claims for infringement of patents and other intellectual property rights. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in the sections entitled “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended April 3, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company’s future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company’s estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 681,647 $ 519,984 $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of sales 280,254 213,134 534,401 423,778 Selling and administrative expenses 158,213 117,449 301,409 265,184 Research and development expenses 44,949 31,155 83,041 66,144 Purchased intangibles amortization 1,809 2,618 3,649 5,243 Litigation provision - 514 - 1,180 Operating income 196,422 155,114 367,692 223,394 Other income (expense), net (a) 9,321 (736 ) 18,680 (1,110 ) Interest expense, net (8,329 ) (9,015 ) (15,174 ) (19,058 ) Income from operations before income taxes 197,414 145,363 371,198 203,226 Provision for income taxes 30,122 22,434 55,779 26,735 Net income $ 167,292 $ 122,929 $ 315,419 $ 176,491 Net income per basic common share $ 2.71 $ 1.98 $ 5.09 $ 2.84 Weighted-average number of basic common shares 61,685 61,944 61,979 62,085 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.69 $ 1.98 $ 5.05 $ 2.83 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 62,157 62,184 62,435 62,404 (a) During the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company executed a settlement agreement to resolve patent infringement litigation with Bruker Corporation and Bruker Daltronik GmbH regarding their timsTOF product line. In connection with the settlement, the Company is entitled to receive $10 million in guaranteed payments, including minimum royalty payments, which was recognized within Other income (expense), net in our consolidated statement of operations. During the six months ended July 3, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $10 million due to an observable change in the fair value of an existing investment the Company does not have the ability to exercise significant influence over.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands) Current Period Constant Three Months Ended Percent Currency Currency July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Change Impact Growth Rate (a) NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS Waters $ 607,324 $ 465,709 30 % $ 17,199 27 % TA 74,323 54,275 37 % 2,440 32 % Total $ 681,647 $ 519,984 31 % $ 19,639 27 % NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES Instruments $ 314,496 $ 219,815 43 % $ 5,970 40 % Service 240,692 205,064 17 % 8,910 13 % Chemistry 126,459 95,105 33 % 4,759 28 % Total Recurring 367,151 300,169 22 % 13,669 18 % Total $ 681,647 $ 519,984 31 % $ 19,639 27 % NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY Asia $ 269,947 $ 208,209 30 % $ 2,946 28 % Americas 224,894 174,782 29 % 1,019 28 % Europe 186,806 136,993 36 % 15,674 25 % Total $ 681,647 $ 519,984 31 % $ 19,639 27 % NET SALES - MARKETS Pharmaceutical $ 416,705 $ 311,018 34 % $ 10,572 31 % Industrial 202,579 152,110 33 % 7,288 28 % Academic & Government 62,363 56,856 10 % 1,779 7 % Total $ 681,647 $ 519,984 31 % $ 19,639 27 % NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA Total Net Sales $ 681,647 $ 519,984 31 % $ 19,639 27 % China Net Sales 127,225 89,816 42 % 4,069 37 % Total Net Sales Excluding China $ 554,422 $ 430,168 29 % $ 15,570 25 %

(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant-currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant-currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands) Current Period Constant Six Months Ended Percent Currency Currency July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Change Impact Growth Rate (a) NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS Waters $ 1,149,202 $ 879,920 31 % $ 35,220 27 % TA 140,990 105,003 34 % 4,257 30 % Total $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 31 % $ 39,477 27 % NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES Instruments $ 577,544 $ 396,753 46 % $ 12,904 42 % Service 467,215 395,820 18 % 17,634 14 % Chemistry 245,433 192,350 28 % 8,939 23 % Total Recurring 712,648 588,170 21 % 26,573 17 % Total $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 31 % $ 39,477 27 % NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY Asia $ 499,489 $ 367,289 36 % $ 8,043 34 % Americas 422,251 346,958 22 % 1,476 21 % Europe 368,452 270,676 36 % 29,958 25 % Total $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 31 % $ 39,477 27 % NET SALES - MARKETS Pharmaceutical $ 776,853 $ 583,581 33 % $ 22,362 29 % Industrial 385,852 295,464 31 % 13,264 26 % Academic & Government 127,487 105,878 20 % 3,851 17 % Total $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 31 % $ 39,477 27 % NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA Total Net Sales $ 1,290,192 $ 984,923 31 % $ 39,477 27 % China Net Sales 230,144 137,047 68 % 8,095 62 % Total Net Sales Excluding China $ 1,060,048 $ 847,876 25 % $ 31,382 21 %

(a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant-currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant-currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three and Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Income from Operations Selling & Operating Other before Provision for Diluted Administrative Operating Income Income Income Income Net Earnings Expenses(a) Income Percentage (Expense) Taxes Taxes Income per Share Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 GAAP $ 160,022 $ 196,422 28.8 % $ 9,321 $ 197,414 $ 30,122 $ 167,292 $ 2.69 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (1,809 ) 1,809 0.3 % - 1,809 411 1,398 0.02 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (614 ) 614 0.1 % - 614 44 570 0.01 Litigation settlement (d) - - - (10,083 ) (10,083 ) (1,916 ) (8,167 ) (0.13 ) Certain income tax items (e) - - - - - (594 ) 594 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 157,599 $ 198,845 29.2 % $ (762 ) $ 189,754 $ 28,067 $ 161,687 $ 2.60 Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 GAAP $ 120,581 $ 155,114 29.8 % $ (736 ) $ 145,363 $ 22,434 $ 122,929 $ 1.98 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (2,618 ) 2,618 0.5 % - 2,618 515 2,103 0.03 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (5,763 ) 5,763 1.1 % (152 ) 5,611 1,084 4,527 0.07 Litigation provision (d) (514 ) 514 0.1 % - 514 123 391 0.01 Certain income tax items (e) - - - - - (507 ) 507 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 111,686 $ 164,009 31.5 % $ (888 ) $ 154,106 $ 23,649 $ 130,457 $ 2.10 Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 GAAP $ 305,058 $ 367,692 28.5 % $ 18,680 $ 371,198 $ 55,779 $ 315,419 $ 5.05 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (3,649 ) 3,649 0.3 % - 3,649 825 2,824 0.05 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (1,484 ) 1,484 0.1 % (9,707 ) (8,223 ) (2,076 ) (6,147 ) (0.10 ) Litigation settlement (d) - - - (10,083 ) (10,083 ) (1,916 ) (8,167 ) (0.13 ) Certain income tax items (e) - - - - - (1,144 ) 1,144 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 299,925 $ 372,825 28.9 % $ (1,110 ) $ 356,541 $ 51,468 $ 305,073 $ 4.89 Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 GAAP $ 271,607 $ 223,394 22.7 % $ (1,110 ) $ 203,226 $ 26,735 $ 176,491 $ 2.83 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (5,243 ) 5,243 0.5 % - 5,243 1,037 4,206 0.07 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (26,283 ) 26,283 2.7 % (461 ) 25,822 5,681 20,141 0.32 Litigation provision (d) (1,180 ) 1,180 0.1 % - 1,180 283 897 0.01 Certain income tax items (e) - - - - - (882 ) 882 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 238,901 $ 256,100 26.0 % $ (1,571 ) $ 235,471 $ 32,854 $ 202,617 $ 3.25

(a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (d) Litigation settlement gains and provisions were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (e) Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company’s normal or future income tax expense.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 663,622 $ 443,146 Accounts receivable 543,072 573,316 Inventories 348,770 304,281 Property, plant and equipment, net 527,135 494,003 Intangible assets, net 246,836 258,645 Goodwill 439,826 444,362 Other assets 334,386 322,167 Total assets $ 3,103,647 $ 2,839,920 Notes payable and debt $ 1,603,367 $ 1,356,515 Other liabilities 1,232,007 1,251,261 Total liabilities 2,835,374 2,607,776 Total stockholders' equity 268,273 232,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,103,647 $ 2,839,920

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 (In thousands and unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 167,292 $ 122,929 $ 315,419 $ 176,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 7,291 8,926 15,596 18,122 Depreciation and amortization 33,387 31,015 64,743 60,203 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (64,930 ) 35,941 (34,314 ) 95,630 Net cash provided by operating activities 143,040 198,811 361,444 350,446 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (37,386 ) (45,899 ) (76,889 ) (97,029 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (76,664 ) Investment in unaffiliated companies - (3,350 ) - (3,350 ) Payments for intellectual property licenses (7,000 ) - (7,000 ) - Net change in investments (77,716 ) (12,911 ) (197,217 ) (15,292 ) Net cash used in investing activities (122,102 ) (62,160 ) (281,106 ) (192,335 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt (100,000 ) (200,000 ) 246,363 14,634 Proceeds from stock plans 28,741 2,996 45,036 14,739 Purchases of treasury shares (168,202 ) (71 ) (341,507 ) (196,297 ) Other cash flow from financing activities, net 2,495 4,791 1,917 7,558 Net cash used in financing activities (236,966 ) (192,284 ) (48,191 ) (159,366 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,699 ) 4,608 (8,786 ) 4,576 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (223,727 ) (51,025 ) 23,361 3,321 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 683,783 390,061 436,695 335,715 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 460,056 $ 339,036 $ 460,056 $ 339,036 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a) Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 143,040 $ 198,811 $ 361,444 $ 350,446 Adjustments: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (37,386 ) (45,899 ) (76,889 ) (97,029 ) Tax reform payments 38,454 - 38,454 - Litigation settlement received (3,367 ) - (3,367 ) - Major facility renovations 13,795 22,524 28,285 43,067 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 154,536 $ 175,436 $ 347,927 $ 296,484 (a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 2, 2021 December 31, 2021 Range Range Projected Sales Projected constant-currency sales growth rate (a) 7% - 9% 13% - 15% Projected currency impact 1% - 1% 1% - 2% Projected sales growth rate as reported 8% - 10% 14% - 17% Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share Range Range Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.22 - $ 2.32 $ 10.60 - $ 10.80 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.02 - $ 0.02 $ 0.09 - $ 0.09 Restructuring costs and certain other items $ - - $ - $ (0.10 ) - $ (0.10 ) Litigation settlement $ - - $ - $ (0.13 ) - $ (0.13 ) Certain income tax items $ 0.01 - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 - $ 0.04 Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.25 - $ 2.35 $ 10.50 - $ 10.70 (a) Constant-currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results. These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

