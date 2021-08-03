StageZero Life Sciences Appoints Matthew J. Pietras as CFO and COO

Executive Brings Valuable Combination of Finance Acumen and Life Science Background to the CompanyTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to …

In addition to leading the finance function, including oversight of accounting, financial reporting analysis and controls, treasury and investor relations, Pietras will head StageZero's operations, including its U.S. lab in Richmond, Virginia. Pietras will be based in Washington D.C., near the U.S. lab, and will report to Chief Executive Officer James R. Howard-Tripp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that Matthew J. Pietras has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective August 28, 2021. Pietras was most recently Vice President of Finance at CiVi Biopharma. Carl Solomon, StageZero's interim CFO has announced his resignation and will step down August 28, 2021.

"Hiring an accomplished life sciences executive such as Matt as a full-time CFO and COO is a milestone accomplishment for StageZero," said Howard-Tripp. "Matt has comprehensive technical accounting, finance, governance, capital raising, and regulatory expertise, along with an extensive background in life sciences. This combination will be a valuable asset as we advance StageZero as a commercial-stage healthcare solutions company."

"We are expanding our management team and board of directors to build a larger enterprise as we pursue our mission of reducing late-stage disease diagnosis through early detection and delivering personalized health management through telehealth. We are thrilled that Matt is joining the team and look forward to his contributions," said Howard-Tripp. "At the same time, we want to very much thank Carl for all of his guidance and efforts during what has been an important phase in the Company's development."

"StageZero Life Sciences is at an exciting and important turning point in its history," said Pietras. "The planned acquisition and integration of Care Oncology promises to be transformative and will provide the Company with multiple revenue streams. I am looking forward to leveraging my financial and operational experience to help the management team position StageZero Life Sciences for long-term growth and profitability."