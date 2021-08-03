Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Appoints John Minardo as Chief Legal Officer

Mr. McCourt commented, “John’s deep legal experience and proven track record, in particular his experience at highly focused healthcare companies, arm him with invaluable expertise that will strongly benefit Ironwood by helping accelerate our business priorities and reinforce our efforts to make a difference for people living with GI diseases.”

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced the appointment of John Minardo as senior vice president, chief legal officer. Mr. Minardo will become a member of Ironwood’s Leadership Team and oversee the company’s Corporate Legal, Compliance and IP teams. He will report to Thomas McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

Mr. Minardo brings 20 years of legal experience within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to Ironwood. His experience spans complex business transactions, regulatory matters, integrity and compliance, privacy, risk management, corporate governance, litigation, intellectual property, employment, anti-trust and marketing activities. Before joining Ironwood, Mr. Minardo was with Seqirus, where he was vice president, general counsel and member of the Seqirus executive leadership team. Prior to Seqirus, he was vice president, general counsel & chief compliance officer at Novartis Influenza Vaccines. Prior to this, he was head of legal for the North American business unit of Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. Mr. Minardo started his legal career as a litigator at Kaye Scholer LLP in New York City. Mr. Minardo received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and B.A. in Political Science from Boston College where he graduated magna cum laude.

“Ironwood is a leader in the GI space and is poised for further growth, making this an exciting time for me to join this passionate team,” said Mr. Minardo. “I am eager to roll up my sleeves and help drive patient-focused decisions that will advance the company’s goals.”

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a leading gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company on a mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. We are pioneers in the development of LINZESS (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Under the guidance of our seasoned industry leaders, we continue to build upon our history of GI innovation and challenge what has been done before to shape what the future holds. We keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of GI diseases and address significant unmet needs.