Facedrive Becomes a Distributor of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Workplace Screening in Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that as of July 27, 2021, Facedrive has launched a distribution, training and collection program for the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for small and medium-sized organizations. This initiative, ultimately aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and reopening the economy in a safe and responsible manner, will make COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits available to eligible interested small and medium businesses in the Province of Ontario. Ultimately, the Company is aspiring to make the Government of Canada’s rapid testing program accessible to all eligible businesses nationwide.

In the first month of Facedrive’s collaborative efforts with the Government of Canada, Facedrive will distribute rapid tests through its extensive partner network. The tests are being provided free of charge by the Government of Canada on a nonexclusive basis. As with other distributors of these tests, Facedrive will charge a flat fee for handling and delivery of the kits to the merchant partner’s doorstep and a fee for test administration training. The Company will also offer complimentary pick-up options, provide safe biohazard disposal equipment for used test kits and collect usage data subject to all appropriate privacy considerations. In all, registration, order, pick-up, delivery, training and reporting has been made quick and easy through the Facedrive Online Portal https://rapidtest.facedrive.com/.

Facedrive sees rapid testing as an important element in keeping Canadians safe, supporting businesses and creating safer workplaces as the country lifts pandemic-related restrictions and brings the economy “back to normal”.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and the heart of our communities and will be critical to our recovery from the COVID-19 recession,” said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. “As our economy begins to safely reopen, rapid resting and workplace screening will support small businesses and help them recover quicker. As we work to get through this pandemic, we all have a role to play, and the government continues to support all small business owners and entrepreneurs across the country. I'd like to thank Facedrive for taking the initiative to help stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can reopen and stay open.”