checkAd

Facedrive Becomes a Distributor of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Workplace Screening in Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that as of July 27, 2021, Facedrive has launched a distribution, training and collection program for the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for small and medium-sized organizations. This initiative, ultimately aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and reopening the economy in a safe and responsible manner, will make COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits available to eligible interested small and medium businesses in the Province of Ontario. Ultimately, the Company is aspiring to make the Government of Canada’s rapid testing program accessible to all eligible businesses nationwide.

In the first month of Facedrive’s collaborative efforts with the Government of Canada, Facedrive will distribute rapid tests through its extensive partner network. The tests are being provided free of charge by the Government of Canada on a nonexclusive basis. As with other distributors of these tests, Facedrive will charge a flat fee for handling and delivery of the kits to the merchant partner’s doorstep and a fee for test administration training. The Company will also offer complimentary pick-up options, provide safe biohazard disposal equipment for used test kits and collect usage data subject to all appropriate privacy considerations. In all, registration, order, pick-up, delivery, training and reporting has been made quick and easy through the Facedrive Online Portal https://rapidtest.facedrive.com/.

Facedrive sees rapid testing as an important element in keeping Canadians safe, supporting businesses and creating safer workplaces as the country lifts pandemic-related restrictions and brings the economy “back to normal”.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and the heart of our communities and will be critical to our recovery from the COVID-19 recession,” said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. “As our economy begins to safely reopen, rapid resting and workplace screening will support small businesses and help them recover quicker. As we work to get through this pandemic, we all have a role to play, and the government continues to support all small business owners and entrepreneurs across the country. I'd like to thank Facedrive for taking the initiative to help stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can reopen and stay open.”

Seite 1 von 3


Facedrive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Facedrive Becomes a Distributor of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Workplace Screening in Small and Medium Sized Organizations Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that as of July 27, 2021, Facedrive has launched a distribution, training and collection program for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Barbados Eden Lodge Nursery School Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Students
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten