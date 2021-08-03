checkAd

Taiga Gold Commences Exploration at Mari Lake Gold/Copper Project, Northern Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga" or the "Company") has mobilized crew to commence exploration activity at the Company's 100% owned Mari Lake property, located in Saskatchewan, approximately 20 km northwest of Flin-Flon, Manitoba. The property is located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, a geological belt which has historically been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan.

The Mari Lake property is host to 2 documented gold mineralized occurrences hosted by complexly folded rocks associated with iron sulphides and minor copper in stringer veins and micro-fracture infillings. The two showing are located approximately 2.8 kilometers apart and occur within the same stratigraphic unit. Historical grab samples taken by BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. returned values of up to 12.69 g/t Au from the Aga Showing and 14.4 g/t Au from the Naza Showing. Humus samples collected by BHP suggest near-surface gold anomalies for at least 1km to the north of the Aga showing. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

The Mari Lake area was first mapped by the Saskatchewan Government between 1949-51. The first recorded industry work was by Hudson's Bay Exploration and Development who completed a ground electromagnetic geophysical survey in the vicinity in 1964. Work in the area by BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. between 1989 and 1992 included airborne and ground geophysical surveys, followed-up with geological mapping, rock, lake sediment, and humus sampling. The follow-up work resulted in the discovery of the Aga and Naza occurrences.

The property has been tested with two diamond drill holes located 1.4 kilometers north of the Naza Showing and 1.3 kilometers west of the Aga Showing. Neither drill hole tested the target stratigraphy that hosts the gold mineralization. The above results and information were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work in the Mari Lake property area.

