Amid the Uncertainty, Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) and the Insight School of Arizona (ISAZ), two full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state, are ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. AZVA and ISAZ students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 4.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Accredited by AdvancED, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, AZVA and ISAZ both offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like AZVA and ISAZ have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend ISAZ also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business, IT, and Health and Human Services. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

“Let’s go. Let’s get back on track. Let’s move forward,” said Charles Woods, head of school for both AZVA and ISAZ. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But let’s get back to a consistent education that helps all Arizona students succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. Both AZVA and ISAZ’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

AZVA and ISAZ are still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit AZVA and ISAZ, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

