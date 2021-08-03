Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe

Adds LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and Reservoir Media to Sidoti CoverageNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, ("Sidoti") which for over two decades has been a premier provider of securities research, focused on small …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, ("Sidoti") which for over two decades has been a premier provider of securities research, focused on small cap equities, recently initiated coverage on LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DFNS) and Roth CH Acquisition II Co., each of which are special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"). Days ago, Roth CH Acquisition II Co. successfully closed is previously announced business combination with Reservoir Media, Inc. ("Reservoir") (NASDAQ:RSVR). Coverage of these SPACs and their successor "de-SPACed" companies ("De-SPACs") comes on the heels of Sidoti's initiation, earlier this year, of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, which became PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) after it successfully completed its business combination with Playboy. Each of these SPACs or De-SPACs are participants in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program (www.sidoti.com/csr).

In his initiation report of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. of July 20, 2021, Sidoti analyst Greg Pendy set a price target of $14 and a "high risk" rating. Mr. Pendy maintained these ratings in a report issued yesterday, while updating his analysis of Reservoir, a leading independent music company with an existing catalog of over 130,000 copywrites, including a collection of well-known hits across genres. Sidoti's Reservoir initiation report and yesterday's update note can be found at www.sidoti.com/rsvr.

Sidoti's initiation of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. ("DFNS") provides for a price target of $15 per share and a "moderate risk" rating. DFNS has entered into an agreement to combine with IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc., which detects and scores suspicious activity in real-time, and shares knowledge of common malicious activity across a network of customers. The closing of the business combination is expected in the third quarter of 2021. Sidoti's DFNS initiation report can be found at www.sidoti.com/dfns.

Peter Sidoti, CEO stated: "We are delighted to provide research coverage on LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and Reservoir, in large part because we believe holders of SPAC and De-SPAC shares need a credible, independent voice to opine on the merits and risks inherent in the anticipated transactions as SPACs near their shareholder vote and on each respective company's investment thesis in the quarters following a successful transaction. Our SPAC reports provide price targets, earnings estimates, and investment commentary which we hope will enable shareholders to make more informed decisions at the shareholder meeting; our ongoing coverage of De-SPACs post-merger should provide similar benefits."