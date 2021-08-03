Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at …

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, Jeff Klenda said, "We are pleased to announce our results from the first half of 2021. We ended the period with more than $20 million in cash and 285,000 pounds U.S. produced U 3 O 8 in inventory at the conversion facility. We continued to advance regulatory approvals at both our Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. Having received all remaining major approvals for Shirley Basin during Q2, our second uranium project in Wyoming now stands construction ready. The approvals also mean that we have effectively doubled the Company's licensed and permitted production capacity.

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedar.com .

"As we recognize the eighth anniversary of operations at Lost Creek, we are encouraged by positive catalysts and increased investor interest in the uranium market, which in time should allow us to ramp up to full production again. While our first priority in ramp up will be to recover the remaining uranium resources in the existing two mine units at Lost Creek, the recent and anticipated regulatory approvals for recovery at the adjacent LC East project will allow us to subsequently expand our planned production into several additional mine units.

"We remain grateful for our dedicated operations and technical staff as they continue to optimize all operational aspects of Lost Creek. Lost Creek is an exceptional property and we are fortunate to have an experienced and professional team ready to ensure the most efficient return to full production operations when conditions warrant."

Financial Results

As of June 30, 2021, we had cash resources consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $21.5 million.

In addition to our cash position, our finished, ready-to-sell, conversion facility inventory value is immediately realizable, if necessary. We do not anticipate selling our existing finished-product inventory in 2021, unless market conditions change sufficiently to warrant its sale.

During the quarter, we received notifications that the principal amount of $893 thousand and accrued interest of approximately $10 thousand were forgiven under the terms of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. This was treated as a forgiveness of debt on the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and a $903 thousand gain on debt forgiveness was recognized in other income.