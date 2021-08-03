checkAd

Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 23:30  |  39   |   |   

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at …

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedar.com.

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, Jeff Klenda said, "We are pleased to announce our results from the first half of 2021. We ended the period with more than $20 million in cash and 285,000 pounds U.S. produced U3O8 in inventory at the conversion facility. We continued to advance regulatory approvals at both our Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. Having received all remaining major approvals for Shirley Basin during Q2, our second uranium project in Wyoming now stands construction ready. The approvals also mean that we have effectively doubled the Company's licensed and permitted production capacity.

"As we recognize the eighth anniversary of operations at Lost Creek, we are encouraged by positive catalysts and increased investor interest in the uranium market, which in time should allow us to ramp up to full production again. While our first priority in ramp up will be to recover the remaining uranium resources in the existing two mine units at Lost Creek, the recent and anticipated regulatory approvals for recovery at the adjacent LC East project will allow us to subsequently expand our planned production into several additional mine units.

"We remain grateful for our dedicated operations and technical staff as they continue to optimize all operational aspects of Lost Creek. Lost Creek is an exceptional property and we are fortunate to have an experienced and professional team ready to ensure the most efficient return to full production operations when conditions warrant."

Financial Results
As of June 30, 2021, we had cash resources consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $21.5 million.

In addition to our cash position, our finished, ready-to-sell, conversion facility inventory value is immediately realizable, if necessary. We do not anticipate selling our existing finished-product inventory in 2021, unless market conditions change sufficiently to warrant its sale.

During the quarter, we received notifications that the principal amount of $893 thousand and accrued interest of approximately $10 thousand were forgiven under the terms of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. This was treated as a forgiveness of debt on the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and a $903 thousand gain on debt forgiveness was recognized in other income.

Seite 1 von 5
UR-Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray
Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest ...
Charge Enterprises Names Global Ford Marketing Executive Mark Buzzell VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...