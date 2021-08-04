LL Flooring Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our associates, we delivered strong second quarter financial results as measured on both a one- and two-year basis,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson. “We delivered comparable sales growth of 31.3% and operating margin expansion of 290 basis points versus the second quarter of 2020. We also delivered comparable sales growth of 10.0% on a two-year stack basis and grew our operating margin by 600 basis points versus the second quarter of 2019. Our strong sales and profitability results were driven by increasing traction on our transformation initiatives as well as continued strong demand for home improvement projects and consumers’ growing comfort allowing contractors into their homes as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the increasing traction we are gaining on our transformation that will position us well for sustainable long-term growth,” Tyson continued. “In the near term, we are cautious about the potential impact of continued supply chain disruptions as well as related higher transportation and materials costs. To minimize the impact of these headwinds, we are keenly focused on rebuilding inventory to drive sales, executing our pricing and promotion strategies to optimize gross margin, and maintaining disciplined expense management as we continue to invest in our growth strategies.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $301.4 million increased 30.9% compared to the same period last year and 4.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven primarily by strong pro customer and services sales.

of $301.4 million increased 30.9% compared to the same period last year and 4.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven primarily by strong pro customer and services sales. Total comparable store sales increased 31.3% versus the same period last year, and increased 10.0% on a two-year stack basis (which does not reflect the impact of store closures and openings between periods).

increased 31.3% versus the same period last year, and increased 10.0% on a two-year stack basis (which does not reflect the impact of store closures and openings between periods). Gross margin of 37.4% decreased 90 basis points as a percent of sales compared to the same period last year and increased 190 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted gross margin 1 of 37.4% decreased 90 basis points as a percent of sales compared to the same period last year, primarily reflecting higher tariffs, materials and inbound transportation costs that were partially offset by pricing, promotion and sourcing strategies; and increased 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the Company’s pricing, promotion and sourcing strategies that more than mitigated higher tariffs.

of 37.4% decreased 90 basis points as a percent of sales compared to the same period last year and increased 190 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted gross margin of 37.4% decreased 90 basis points as a percent of sales compared to the same period last year, primarily reflecting higher tariffs, materials and inbound transportation costs that were partially offset by pricing, promotion and sourcing strategies; and increased 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the Company’s pricing, promotion and sourcing strategies that more than mitigated higher tariffs. SG&A as a percent of sales of 31.9% leveraged 380 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year and 410 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted SG&A 1 as a percent of sales of 31.8% leveraged 370 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year on higher net sales, and leveraged 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019 on more efficient marketing spend and disciplined expense management.

of 31.9% leveraged 380 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year and 410 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales of 31.8% leveraged 370 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year on higher net sales, and leveraged 220 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019 on more efficient marketing spend and disciplined expense management. Operating margin of 5.5% increased 290 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year and 600 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted operating margin 1 of 5.6% increased 280 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year, and 440 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019.

of 5.5% increased 290 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year and 600 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted operating margin of 5.6% increased 280 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year, and 440 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS of $0.41 increased $0.32 compared to the second quarter of last year and increased $0.51 compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share 1 of $0.41 increased $0.31 compared to the second quarter of last year and increased $0.38 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

of $0.41 increased $0.32 compared to the second quarter of last year and increased $0.51 compared to the second quarter of 2019; Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.41 increased $0.31 compared to the second quarter of last year and increased $0.38 compared to the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter, the Company repaid all $101.0 million of outstanding debt.

During the second quarter, the Company opened four new stores, bringing total stores to 416 as of June 30, 2021.

1Please refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for more information.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had liquidity of $241.0 million, consisting of excess availability under its Credit Agreement of $128.6 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 million. This represents an increase in liquidity of $55.0 million from June 30, 2020.

During the first six months of 2021, the Company generated $53.3 million of cash flows from operating activities, primarily due to positive changes in working capital, reflecting continued inventory supply constraints, as well as $22.6 million of net income.

2021 Outlook

For the foreseeable future, there remains uncertainty in the macro environment related to consumer spending as well as global supply chain disruptions, and the potential impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant. As a result, while we are pleased with the traction we are gaining on our transformation initiatives, we are not providing financial guidance at this time. However, we believe it is prudent to plan for slowing comparable sales on a two-year stack basis for the second half of 2021 compared to the 10% two-year stack comparable sales we delivered in the second quarter.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “thinks,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “could,” “projects,” “potential” and other similar terms and phrases, are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management as of the date of such statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements, which speak only as of the dates on which such statements are made, except as may be required under the federal securities laws. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.llflooring.com/.

Non-GAAP and Other Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted Gross Profit; (ii) Adjusted Gross Margin; (iii) Adjusted SG&A; (iv) Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales; (v) Adjusted Operating Income; (vi) Adjusted Operating Margin; (vii) Adjusted Other (Income) Expense; (viii) Adjusted Earnings; and (ix) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and, in certain cases, to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance, which include regulatory and legal settlements and associated legal and operating costs, changes in antidumping and countervailing duties, as such items are outside the control of the Company or are due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash nature.

(Tables Follow)

LL Flooring Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 112,395 $ 169,941 Merchandise Inventories 223,907 244,409 Prepaid Expenses 9,602 9,370 Tariff Recovery Receivable 429 4,078 Other Current Assets 10,594 10,354 Total Current Assets 356,927 438,152 Property and Equipment, net 95,055 97,557 Operating Lease Right-of-Use 115,792 109,475 Goodwill 9,693 9,693 Deferred Tax Asset 11,583 11,611 Other Assets 8,858 7,860 Total Assets $ 597,908 $ 674,348 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 69,367 $ 70,543 Customer Deposits and Store Credits 67,731 61,389 Accrued Compensation 10,714 15,347 Sales and Income Tax Liabilities 4,513 5,793 Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements 35,750 30,398 Operating Lease Liabilities - Current 32,640 33,024 Other Current Liabilities 24,689 25,761 Total Current Liabilities 245,404 242,255 Other Long-Term Liabilities 6,793 13,293 Operating Lease Liabilities - Long-Term 94,646 90,194 Credit Agreement — 101,000 Total Liabilities 346,843 446,742 Stockholders’ Equity: Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized; 30,455 and 30,229 shares issued and 29,063 and 28,911 shares outstanding, respectively) 30 30 Treasury Stock, at cost (1,392 and 1,318 shares, respectively) (144,788 ) (142,977 ) Additional Capital 225,287 222,628 Retained Earnings 170,536 147,925 Total Stockholders’ Equity 251,065 227,606 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 597,908 $ 674,348

LL Flooring Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales Net Merchandise Sales $ 259,542 $ 210,055 $ 509,585 $ 448,837 Net Services Sales 41,842 20,229 75,249 48,821 Total Net Sales 301,384 230,284 584,834 497,658 Cost of Sales Cost of Merchandise Sold 156,597 125,953 298,607 266,699 Cost of Services Sold 32,057 16,039 57,905 37,696 Total Cost of Sales 188,654 141,992 356,512 304,395 Gross Profit 112,730 88,292 228,322 193,263 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 96,116 82,288 198,602 178,495 Operating Income 16,614 6,004 29,720 14,768 Other Expense (Income) 498 1,142 (270 ) 2,024 Income Before Income Taxes 16,116 4,862 29,990 12,744 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 4,127 2,223 7,379 (2,130 ) Net Income $ 11,989 $ 2,639 $ 22,611 $ 14,874 Net Income per Common Share—Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ 0.78 $ 0.52 Net Income per Common Share—Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ 0.77 $ 0.51 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,042 28,831 28,993 28,776 Diluted 29,488 28,892 29,543 28,889

LL Flooring Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 22,611 $ 14,874 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income: Depreciation and Amortization 9,282 8,934 Deferred Income Taxes Provision 28 495 Income on Vouchers Redeemed for Legal Settlements (821 ) — Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,596 966 Provision for Inventory Obsolescence Reserves 1,420 1,574 (Gain) Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets 18 (827 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Merchandise Inventories 17,583 35,897 Accounts Payable (596 ) 9,150 Customer Deposits and Store Credits 6,342 13,921 Accrued Compensation (4,633 ) (236 ) Tariff Recovery Receivable 3,649 8,740 Operating Lease Right-of-Use (6,317 ) 252 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 293 1,590 Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements 7,733 148 Payments for Legal Matters and Settlements (62 ) (4,833 ) Deferred Rent Payments (2,015 ) 5,813 Other Assets and Liabilities (3,777 ) 9,209 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 53,334 105,667 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of Property and Equipment (7,435 ) (7,212 ) Other Investing Activities 57 949 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,378 ) (6,263 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings on Credit Agreement - 45,000 Payments on Credit Agreement (101,000 ) (26,000 ) Common Stock Repurchased (1,811 ) (438 ) Other Financing Activities (691 ) (199 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities (103,502 ) 18,363 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents - (23 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (57,546 ) 117,744 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 169,941 8,993 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 112,395 $ 126,737 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities: Relief of Inventory for Vouchers Redeemed for Legal Settlements $ 1,498 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and financing activities: Tenant Improvement Allowance for Leases $ (765 ) $ (611 )

LL Flooring GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Due to the significant fluctuations that occurred during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to better illustrate comparable two-year growth from our ongoing business for the current year we are also providing comparisons to 2019. Items impacting gross margin with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales (dollars in thousands) 2 (dollars in thousands) 2 Gross Profit, as reported (GAAP) $ 112,730 37.4 % $ 88,292 38.3 % $ 102,487 35.5 % $ 228,322 39.0 % $ 193,263 38.8 % $ 196,098 35.3 % HTS Classification Adjustments 3 — — % — — % (779 ) (0.3 )% — — % — — % (779 ) (0.1 )% Antidumping Adjustments 4 — — % — — % — — % (6,566 ) (1.1 )% — — % — — % Sub-Total Items above — — % — — % (779 ) (0.3 )% (6,566 ) (1.1 )% — — % (779 ) (0.1 )% Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP measures) $ 112,730 37.4 % $ 88,292 38.3 % $ 101,708 35.2 % $ 221,756 37.9 % $ 193,263 38.8 % $ 195,319 35.2 %

____________________ 2 Amounts may not sum due to rounding. 3 Represents classification adjustments related to the HTS duty categorization in prior periods during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. 4 Represents antidumping income associated with applicable prior-year shipments of engineered hardwood from China.

Items impacting SG&A with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales (dollars in thousands) 5 (dollars in thousands) 5 SG&A, as reported (GAAP) $ 96,116 31.9 % $ 82,288 35.7 % $ 103,864 36.0 % $ 198,602 34.0 % $ 178,495 35.9 % $ 200,896 36.2 % Accrual (Recovery) for Legal Matters and Settlements 6 — — % (500 ) (0.2 )% 4,750 1.6 % 7,675 1.3 % (500 ) (0.1 )% 4,575 0.8 % Legal and Professional Fees 7 279 0.1 % 995 0.4 % 1,017 0.4 % 427 0.1 % 1,788 0.4 % 2,995 0.5 % Sub-Total Items above 279 0.1 % 495 0.2 % 5,767 2.0 % 8,102 1.4 % 1,288 0.3 % 7,570 1.3 % Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure) $ 95,837 31.8 % $ 81,793 35.5 % $ 98,097 34.0 % $ 190,500 32.6 % $ 177,207 35.6 % $ 193,326 34.9 %

____________________ 5 Amounts may not sum due to rounding. 6 This amount represents the charge to earnings for the Mason and Savidis matters, which are described more fully in Item 1, Note 7 to the condensed consolidated financial statements filed in the June 30, 2021 10-Q. 7 This amount represents charges to earnings related to our defense of certain significant legal actions during the period. This does not include all legal costs incurred by the Company.

LL Flooring GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Items impacting operating income and operating margin with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales (dollars in thousands) 2 (dollars in thousands) 2 Operating Income (Loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 16,614 5.5 % $ 6,004 2.6 % $ (1,377 ) (0.5 )% $ 29,720 5.1 % $ 14,768 3.0 % $ (4,798 ) (0.9 )% Gross Margin Items: HTS Classification Adjustments 3 — — % — — % (779 ) (0.3 )% — % — — % (779 ) (0.1 )% Antidumping Adjustments 4 — — % — — % — — % (6,566 ) (1.1 )% — — % — — % Gross Margin Subtotal — — % — — % (779 ) (0.3 )% (6,566 ) (1.1 )% — — % (779 ) (0.1 )% SG&A Items: Accrual (Recovery) for Legal Matters and Settlements 6 — — % (500 ) (0.2 )% 4,750 1.6 % 7,675 1.3 % (500 ) (0.1 )% 4,575 0.8 % Legal and Professional Fees 7 279 0.1 % 995 0.4 % 1,017 0.4 % 427 0.1 % 1,788 0.3 % 2,995 0.5 % SG&A Subtotal 279 0.1 % 495 0.2 % 5,767 2.0 % 8,102 1.4 % 1,288 0.2 % 7,570 1.3 % Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure) $ 16,893 5.6 % $ 6,499 2.8 % $ 3,611 1.2 % $ 31,256 5.3 % $ 16,056 3.2 % $ 1,993 0.3 %

____________________ 2,3,4,5,6,7 See the Gross Profit and SG&A sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.

Items impacting other expense (income) with comparisons to the prior year periods include: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales (dollars in thousands) 8 (dollars in thousands) 8 Other Expense (Income), as reported (GAAP) $ 498 0.2 % $ 1,142 0.5 % $ 1,068 0.4 % $ (270 ) (0.0 )% $ 2,024 0.4 % $ 2,358 0.4 % Interest impact related to antidumping adjustment 9 — — % — — % — — % (1,841 ) (0.3 )% — — % — — % Sub-Total Items above — — % — — % — — % (1,841 ) (0.3 )% — — % — — % Adjusted Other Expense/Adjusted Other Expense as a % of Sales (a non-GAAP measure) $ 498 0.2 % $ 1,142 0.5 % $ 1,068 0.4 % $ 1,571 0.3 % $ 2,024 0.4 % $ 2,358 0.4 %

____________________ 8 Amounts may not sum due to rounding. 9 Represents antidumping interest income associated with applicable prior-year shipments of engineered hardwood from China.

LL Flooring GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Items impacting earnings per diluted share with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 11,989 $ 2,639 $ (2,856 ) $ 22,611 $ 14,874 $ (7,780 ) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.51 $ (0.27 ) Gross Margin Items: HTS Classification Adjustments 3 — — (576 ) — — (576 ) Antidumping Adjustments 4 — — — (4,852 ) — — Gross Margin Subtotal — — (576 ) (4,852 ) — (576 ) SG&A Items: Accrual (Recovery) for Legal Matters and Settlements 6 — (369 ) 3,510 5,672 (369 ) 3,381 Legal and Professional Fees 7 206 735 742 316 1,321 2,213 SG&A Subtotal 206 366 4,252 5,988 952 5,594 Other Expense Items: Antidumping Adjustments Interest 9 — — — (1,360 ) — — Other (Income) Expense Subtotal — — — (1,360 ) — — Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 12,195 $ 3,005 $ 820 $ 22,387 $ 15,826 $ (2,762 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.41 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.76 $ 0.55 $ (0.10 ) ____________________ 3,4,5,6,7,8,9 See the Gross Profit, SG&A and Other (Income) Expense sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items. These items have been tax affected at the Company’s federal incremental rate of 26.1%.

The following chart provides a timeline and tariff levels for the key events related to Section 301 tariffs (unaudited): Section 301 tariff Corresponding approximate Event Timing level on imports Tariff level on percentage of Company's from China Subset Products merchandise subject to tariff Imposition of Tariffs September 2018 10% 10% then 0%10 48% Increase in Tariffs June 2019 25% 25% then 0%10 44% Retroactive Exemption on Subset Products10 November 2019 25% 0% 10% Exemption Not Renewed and Tariffs Re-imposed on Subset Products August 2020 25% 25% 32% June 30, 2021 25% 25% 22% ____________________ 10 On November 7, 2019, the U.S. Trade Representative granted a retroactive exclusion to September 2018 on Subset Products as defined in the Section 301 Tariffs section above bringing the rate to 0%.

