DATA443 CONTINUES RAPID GROWTH WITH RECORD RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2021

Reports 70% Increase in Revenue - Strong Customer Retention

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced operating results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.

Significant Accomplishments and Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021:

  • Launched Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager, which enables organizations to recover thousands of infected machines to the last known business-operable state, without any end-user or IT Administrator efforts.
  • Entered into a new one-year contract with a major global merchant and payment processing provider, part of one of the world’s largest banks.
  • Entered into a new multi-year recurring agreement with Fortune 500 FinTech company that employs over 60,000 people in over 100 countries, processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.
  • Renewed contract for its Access Control Manager platform (formerly “Resilient Access for Box.net”) with one of the world’s largest cable TV, home internet and telephone providers.
  • Extended contract for its Sensitive Content Manager platform (formerly “ARALOC Secure Sports Management”) with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League.

Management Commentary:

Jason Remillard, Data443’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to report our financial results, proof that we continue to deliver on the promise of compounding and sustaining revenue growth. Even in these choppy times, our continued focus on delivering for our customers has enabled us to continue to post historic results. Because of these efforts, I am proud to report that our customer retention rate thus far in 2021 has exceeded 98%.”

“As our clients continue to subscribe via our cloud-based service offerings, they are able to consume more from our expanding product offerings a la carte due simply to efficient pricing and cost certainties. Most organizations, and even the federal government now, are adopting a multi-cloud approach for their IT services. Since Day 1 we have engineered and designed for a multi-cloud scenario, which is why we are having continued success and growth in finding, identifying, and protecting data. This is where we’ve positioned Data443 to be.”

