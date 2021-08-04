checkAd

Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced second quarter 2021 results.

Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Pagano Jr. commented, “I want to recognize and thank the exemplary performance of the Watts team and especially our associates in supply chain and operations in navigating through the dual challenges of stronger than anticipated market demand as well as unique dynamics challenging the supply chains globally. Although much of this quarter’s performance improvement is related to COVID-19’s impact last year, underlying market conditions, especially in repair and replacement, were stronger than we originally anticipated. Consequently, we delivered a record quarter, with both sales and adjusted operating margin higher than expected across all regions. As we guided, the February weather freeze in the South-Central U.S. continued to benefit us. After another stronger than expected quarter, which included recording restructuring and other charges associated with the successfully completed negotiations to exit one of our French operations, we are again raising our adjusted full year 2021 outlook.”

A summary of second quarter results is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

 

 

(In millions, except per share information)

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

Sales

 

$

467.0

 

$

338.7

 

38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

37.5

 

 

20.2

 

86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

 

$

1.11

 

$

0.59

 

88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items (1)

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share (1)

 

$

1.48

 

$

0.74

 

100

%

(1)  

Special items and adjusted earnings per share represent non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items please see the tables attached to this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2021 performance relative to second quarter in 2020

  • Sales of $467 million increased 38% on a reported basis and 32% organically primarily driven by the global economic recovery following the significant negative effect of COVID-19 last year. In addition, the continuing impact of the February 2021 freezing weather in the South-Central U.S. was estimated to have contributed approximately 4% of incremental sales during the second quarter.
  • Operating margin increased 210 basis points and 380 basis points on a reported and adjusted basis, respectively, benefiting from price, volume, productivity and restructuring savings, partially offset by incremental investments, and the return of expenses related to business normalization. GAAP operating margin was negatively impacted by higher restructuring charges in 2021 related to the approved French facility exit.

Regional Performance:

Americas

  • Sales of $307 million increased 29% on a reported basis and 28% on an organic basis, supported by the global economic recovery. Sales attributable to the February 2021 freezing weather in the South-Central U.S. contributed approximated 5% to growth.
  • Operating margin increased 560 basis points on a GAAP basis and 270 basis points on an adjusted basis as benefits from volume, pricing, productivity and restructuring savings were partially offset by incremental investments and normalized costs. The GAAP operating margin benefited from lower year-over-year restructuring and footprint optimization charges.

Europe

  • Sales of $137 million increased 55% on a reported basis, including a 41% organic increase, primarily driven by the global economic recovery, and a 14% positive foreign exchange impact.
  • Operating margin decreased 650 basis points and increased 700 basis points, on a GAAP and adjusted basis, respectively. Both benefited from volume, pricing, productivity and restructuring savings partially offset by incremental investments and normalized costs. The GAAP operating margin was negatively impacted by the charges related to the restructuring activities in France.

APMEA

  • Sales of $23 million increased 75% on a reported basis, including acquired sales of 14% and a 10% positive foreign exchange impact. Organically, sales increased 51% from strong growth in China and New Zealand and from the global economic recovery.
  • Operating margin increased 1,250 basis points and 460 basis points on a GAAP and adjusted basis, respectively, both benefiting from volume, productivity initiatives, restructuring savings as well as higher affiliate volume, which were partially offset by normalized costs. The GAAP operating margin benefited from lower year-over-year restructuring charges.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

  • For the first six months of 2021, operating cash flow approximated $73 million, net capital expenditures approximated $8 million and free cash flow approximated $65 million. In the comparable period last year, operating cash flow approximated $47 million, net capital expenditures approximated $22 million and free cash flow approximated $25 million. The increase in operating cash flow was primarily related to higher net income. The free cash flow increase was primarily driven by higher net income and lower net capital expenditures. We expect continued improvement in operating cash flow and in free cash flow during the second half of 2021, due to normal seasonality.
  • The Company repurchased approximately 31,000 shares of Class A common stock at an investment of $4 million during the second quarter. For the first six months of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 62,000 shares at an investment of approximately $8 million.

Mr. Pagano concluded, “I’m pleased with our performance during the quarter which was supported by a strengthening macro backdrop and continued solid execution across our organization. Given accelerating demand in our end markets, especially the continued strength in repair and replacement activity, we are updating our adjusted full year 2021 outlook. We now expect consolidated organic revenue growth of 10% to 14% and consolidated adjusted operating margin expansion of 100 to 150 basis points, compared to last year. Market uncertainties appear to have eased to some extent, but we continue to closely monitor nonresidential new construction activity, supply chain issues, inflation, vaccine implementations and the impact of the virus variants. We remain focused on our long-term strategic priorities while addressing lingering near-term disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items and a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors and management in evaluating our operating performance, please see the tables attached to this press release.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss second quarter results for 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This press release and the live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at www.wattswater.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until August 5, 2022.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative products to control the efficiency, safety, and quality of water in residential, commercial, and institutional applications. Watts’ expertise in a wide variety of water technologies enables us to be a comprehensive supplier to the water industry.

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 on our 2021 results; our expected revenue, organic revenue, operating margin and adjusted operating margin for full year 2021; our expected cash flow; and our expected liquidity position for 2021 . These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those predicted as a result of a number of potential risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of the 2017 Tax Act; the effectiveness, the timing and the expected savings associated with our cost-cutting actions, restructuring and transformation programs and initiatives; current economic and financial conditions, which can affect the housing and construction markets where our products are sold, manufactured and marketed; shortages in and pricing of raw materials and supplies; our ability to compete effectively; changes in variable interest rates on our borrowings; inflation; failure to expand our markets through acquisitions; failure to successfully develop and introduce new product offerings or enhancements to existing products; failure to manufacture products that meet required performance and safety standards; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; cyclicality of industries where we market our products, such as plumbing and heating wholesalers and home improvement retailers; environmental compliance costs; product liability risks; changes in the status of current litigation; the risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain issues, vaccine implementations and the impact of the virus variants; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in Note 15 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, as well as risk factors disclosed in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update the information contained in this Press Release, except as required by law.

 

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in millions, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

June 27,

 

 

June 28,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

Net sales

 

$

467.0

 

 

$

338.7

 

 

$

880.3

 

 

$

721.3

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

266.9

 

 

 

203.8

 

 

 

506.5

 

 

 

423.6

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

200.1

 

 

 

134.9

 

 

 

373.8

 

 

 

297.7

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

130.4

 

 

 

97.6

 

 

 

244.2

 

 

 

212.6

 

Restructuring

 

 

17.0

 

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

17.3

 

 

 

5.3

 

Other long-lived asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

52.7

 

 

 

31.0

 

 

 

112.3

 

 

 

78.8

 

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

Interest expense

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

7.0

 

Other income, net

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

(0.1

)

Total other expense

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

6.7

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

51.7

 

 

 

27.5

 

 

 

109.6

 

 

 

72.1

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

14.2

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

30.4

 

 

 

19.9

 

NET INCOME

 

$

37.5

 

 

$

20.2

 

 

$

79.2

 

 

$

52.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

1.54

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

33.8

 

 

 

33.8

 

 

 

33.8

 

 

 

33.9

 

DILUTED EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

1.53

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

33.9

 

 

 

34.0

 

 

 

33.9

 

 

 

34.0

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in millions, except share information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 27,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

240.1

 

 

$

218.9

 

Trade accounts receivable, less reserve allowances of $11.4 million at June 27, 2021 and
$11.1 million at December 31, 2020

 

 

256.7

 

 

 

197.6

 

Inventories, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

 

108.4

 

 

 

79.6

 

Work in process

 

 

20.0

 

 

 

16.1

 

Finished goods

 

 

185.1

 

 

 

167.9

 

Total Inventories

 

 

313.5

 

 

 

263.6

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

33.6

 

 

 

29.4

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

843.9

 

 

 

709.5

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

 

 

612.2

 

 

 

608.6

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(405.2

)

 

 

(396.3

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

207.0

 

 

 

212.3

 

OTHER ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

599.1

 

 

 

602.4

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

133.9

 

 

 

141.8

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

4.4

 

Other, net

 

 

62.7

 

 

 

67.8

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,855.3

 

 

$

1,738.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

155.6

 

 

$

110.1

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

172.7

 

 

 

137.4

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

67.5

 

 

 

65.3

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

395.8

 

 

 

312.8

 

LONG-TERM DEBT

 

 

191.5

 

 

 

198.2

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

49.7

 

 

 

51.1

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

100.4

 

 

 

106.3

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.10 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 1 vote per share; issued and outstanding: 27,577,110 shares at June 27, 2021 and 27,478,512 shares at December 31, 2020

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

2.8

 

Class B common stock, $0.10 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 10 votes per share; issued and outstanding: 6,074,290 at June 27, 2021 and 6,144,290 at December 31, 2020

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

618.1

 

 

 

606.3

 

Retained earnings

 

 

605.6

 

 

 

560.1

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(109.2

)

 

 

(100.0

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

 

1,117.9

 

 

 

1,069.8

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

1,855.3

 

 

$

1,738.2

 

 

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

 

2021

 

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

79.2

 

 

$

52.2

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

16.0

 

 

 

15.3

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

7.6

 

Loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment, and other

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

1.3

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

5.4

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

(4.8

)

 

 

1.9

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(60.8

)

 

 

9.2

 

Inventories

 

 

(52.1

)

 

 

(14.3

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(7.5

)

 

 

(1.3

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

85.3

 

 

 

(30.0

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

73.2

 

 

 

47.3

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

 

(13.0

)

 

 

(23.8

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

4.9

 

 

 

1.5

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(8.1

)

 

 

(22.3

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

35.0

 

 

 

407.5

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

 

(40.0

)

 

 

(452.5

)

Payments for tax withholdings on vested stock awards

 

 

(9.2

)

 

 

(7.8

)

Payments for finance leases

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(1.0

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(2.4

)

 

 

(2.2

)

Payments to repurchase common stock

 

 

(7.8

)

 

 

(21.1

)

Dividends

 

 

(16.7

)

 

 

(15.8

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(41.7

)

 

 

(92.9

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(2.2

)

 

 

(3.1

)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

21.2

 

 

 

(71.0

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

218.9

 

 

 

219.7

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

240.1

 

 

$

148.7

 

 

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

Americas

 

$

307.1

 

$

237.4

 

$

579.9

 

$

499.8

Europe

 

 

136.8

 

 

88.1

 

 

259.7

 

 

198.3

APMEA

 

 

23.1

 

 

13.2

 

 

40.7

 

 

23.2

Total

 

$

467.0

 

$

338.7

 

$

880.3

 

$

721.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

Americas

 

$

55.2

 

$

29.5

 

$

103.7

 

$

72.9

Europe

 

 

5.4

 

 

9.2

 

 

24.9

 

 

22.9

APMEA

 

 

4.3

 

 

0.8

 

 

6.6

 

 

0.7

Corporate

 

 

(12.2)

 

 

(8.5)

 

 

(22.9)

 

 

(17.7)

Total

 

$

52.7

 

$

31.0

 

$

112.3

 

$

78.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment Sales

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

Americas

 

$

2.5

 

$

2.9

 

$

4.9

 

$

5.5

Europe

 

 

8.5

 

 

5.3

 

 

16.2

 

 

9.5

APMEA

 

 

37.1

 

 

21.0

 

 

63.4

 

 

34.5

Total

 

$

48.1

 

$

29.2

 

$

84.5

 

$

49.5

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures (including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margins, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, organic sales, free cash flow, cash conversion rate of free cash flow to net income and net debt to capitalization ratio) and provide a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding financial measures contained in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these financial measures enhance the overall understanding of our historical financial performance and give insight into our future prospects. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margins, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share eliminate certain expenses incurred and benefits recognized in the periods presented that relate primarily to our global restructuring programs, footprint optimization costs, other long-lived asset impairment charges and the related income tax impacts on these items. Management then utilizes these adjusted financial measures to assess the run-rate of the Company’s operations against those of comparable periods. Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures from period-over-period comparisons. Management believes reporting organic sales growth provides useful information to investors, potential investors and others, and allows for a more complete understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Free cash flow, cash conversion rate of free cash flow to net income, and the net debt to capitalization ratio, are adjusted to exclude certain cash inflows and outlays, and include only certain balance sheet accounts from the comparable GAAP measures, are an indication of our performance in cash flow generation and also provide an indication of the Company's relative balance sheet leverage to other industrial manufacturing companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our cash flow generation and our capitalization structure. In addition, free cash flow is used as a criterion to measure and pay certain compensation-based incentives. For these reasons, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors, potential investors and others. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

TABLE 1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP "AS REPORTED" TO THE "ADJUSTED" NON-GAAP

EXCLUDING THE EFFECT OF ADJUSTMENTS FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

(Amounts in millions, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

 

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

467.0

 

$

338.7

 

$

880.3

 

$

721.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income - as reported

 

$

52.7

 

$

31.0

 

$

112.3

 

$

78.8

 

Operating margin %

 

 

11.3

%

 

9.2

%

 

12.8

%

 

10.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring

 

 

17.0

 

 

5.3

 

 

17.3

 

 

5.3

 

Footprint optimization

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

0.8

 

Other long-lived asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

1.0

 

Total adjustments for special items

 

$

17.0

 

$

6.7

 

$

17.3

 

$

7.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income - as adjusted

 

$

69.7

 

$

37.7

 

$

129.6

 

$

85.9

 

Adjusted operating margin %

 

 

14.9

%

 

11.1

%

 

14.7

%

 

11.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - as reported

 

$

37.5

 

$

20.2

 

$

79.2

 

$

52.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items - tax effected:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring

 

 

12.6

 

 

4.0

 

 

12.8

 

 

4.0

 

Footprint optimization

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

Other long-lived asset impairment charge

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

Total adjustments for special items - tax effected

 

$

12.6

 

$

5.0

 

$

12.8

 

$

5.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - as adjusted

 

$

50.1

 

$

25.2

 

$

92.0

 

$

57.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share - as reported

 

$

1.11

 

$

0.59

 

$

2.34

 

$

1.53

 

Adjustments for special items

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.16

 

Diluted earnings per share - as adjusted

 

$

1.48

 

$

0.74

 

$

2.71

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

TABLE 2

SEGMENT INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP "AS REPORTED" TO THE "ADJUSTED" NON-GAAP

EXCLUDING THE EFFECT OF ADJUSTMENTS FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

 

 

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

307.1

 

136.8

 

23.1

 

 

467.0

 

$

237.4

 

88.1

 

13.2

 

 

338.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) - as reported

 

$

55.2

 

5.4

 

4.3

 

(12.2)

 

52.7

 

$

29.5

 

9.2

 

0.8

 

(8.5)

 

31.0

 

Operating margin %

 

 

18.0

%

3.9

%

18.9

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

12.4

%

10.4

%

6.4

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items

 

$

(0.7)

 

17.9

 

(0.2)

 

 

17.0

 

$

6.0

 

(0.3)

 

0.9

 

0.1

 

6.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) - as adjusted

 

$

54.5

 

23.3

 

4.1

 

(12.2)

 

69.7

 

$

35.5

 

8.9

 

1.7

 

(8.4)

 

37.7

 

Adjusted operating margin %

 

 

17.7

%

17.1

%

17.9

%

 

 

14.9

%

 

15.0

%

10.1

%

13.3

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 27, 2021

 

June 28, 2020

 

 

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Corporate

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

579.9

 

259.7

 

40.7

 

 

880.3

 

$

499.8

 

198.3

 

23.2

 

 

721.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) - as reported

 

$

103.7

 

24.9

 

6.6

 

(22.9)

 

112.3

 

$

72.9

 

22.9

 

0.7

 

(17.7)

 

78.8

 

Operating margin %

 

 

17.9

%

9.6

%

16.0

%

 

 

12.8

%

 

14.6

%

11.5

%

3.2

%

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items

 

$

(0.7)

 

17.9

 

0.1

 

 

17.3

 

$

6.4

 

(0.3)

 

0.9

 

0.1

 

7.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) - as adjusted

 

$

103.0

 

42.8

 

6.7

 

(22.9)

 

129.6

 

$

79.3

 

22.6

 

1.6

 

(17.6)

 

85.9

 

Adjusted operating margin %

 

 

17.8

%

16.5

%

16.4

%

 

 

14.7

%

 

15.9

%

11.4

%

7.1

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

TABLE 3

SEGMENT INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES TO ORGANIC SALES

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net sales June 27, 2021

 

$

307.1

 

$

136.8

 

$

23.1

 

$

467.0

 

Reported net sales June 28, 2020

 

 

237.4

 

 

88.1

 

 

13.2

 

 

338.7

 

Dollar change

 

$

69.7

 

$

48.7

 

$

9.9

 

$

128.3

 

Net sales % increase

 

 

29.4

%

 

55.3

%

 

75.0

%

 

37.9

%

Increase due to foreign exchange

 

 

(1.1)

%

 

(14.0)

%

 

(9.8)

%

 

(4.8)

%

Increase due to acquisition/divestiture, net

 

 

(0.4)

%

 

%

 

(14.2)

%

 

(1.0)

%

Organic sales increase

 

 

27.9

%

 

41.3

%

 

51.0

%

 

32.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

Americas

 

Europe

 

APMEA

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net sales June 27, 2021

 

$

579.9

 

$

259.7

 

$

40.7

 

$

880.3

 

Reported net sales June 28, 2020

 

 

499.8

 

 

198.3

 

 

23.2

 

 

721.3

 

Dollar change

 

$

80.1

 

$

61.4

 

$

17.5

 

$

159.0

 

Net sales % increase

 

 

16.0

%

 

31.0

%

 

75.4

%

 

22.0

%

Increase due to foreign exchange

 

 

(0.6)

%

 

(11.7)

%

 

(10.3)

%

 

(4.0)

%

Increase due to acquisition/divestiture, net

 

 

(0.5)

%

 

%

 

(17.9)

%

 

(1.0)

%

Organic sales increase

 

 

14.9

%

 

19.3

%

 

47.2

%

 

17.0

%

 

TABLE 4

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operations - as reported

 

$

73.2

 

$

47.3

 

Less: additions to property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(13.0

)

 

(23.8

)

Plus: proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

4.9

 

 

1.5

 

Free cash flow

 

$

65.1

 

$

25.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - as reported

 

$

79.2

 

$

52.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash conversion rate of free cash flow to net income

 

 

82.2

%

 

47.9

%

 

TABLE 5

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (INCLUDING CURRENT PORTION) TO NET DEBT AND NET DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION RATIO

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 27,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

 

$

 

Plus: Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

191.5

 

 

198.2

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(240.1

)

 

(218.9

)

Net debt

 

$

(48.6

)

$

(20.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

$

(48.6

)

$

(20.7

)

Plus: Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,117.9

 

 

1,069.8

 

Capitalization

 

$

1,069.3

 

$

1,049.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt to capitalization ratio

 

 

(4.5

)%

 

(2.0

)%

 

TABLE 6

2021 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK - RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES TO ORGANIC SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Total Watts

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2021 Outlook

 

 

Approximately

Net Sales

 

 

Reported net sales growth

 

12.5% to 16.5%

Forecasted impact of acquisition

 

(2.5)%

Organic sales growth

 

10.0% to 14.0%

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

Operating margin growth

 

(15) to 35 bps

Forecasted restructuring / other costs

 

115 bps

Adjusted operating margin growth

 

100 to 150 bps

 

Watts Water Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced second quarter 2021 results. Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Pagano Jr. commented, “I want to recognize and thank the exemplary performance of the Watts team and especially our associates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Watts Water Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten