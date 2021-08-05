Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) published its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=ex ...) websites.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 to review the second quarter 2021 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.