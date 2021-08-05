checkAd

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 12:19  |  20   |   |   

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) published its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=ex ...) websites.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 to review the second quarter 2021 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.

Acushnet Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) published its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten