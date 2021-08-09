checkAd

Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet virtually with institutional investors at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

