1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Thursday, August 26, 2021

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year (ended 6/27/21) on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The press release will be issued prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with members of senior management at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be available via live webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.1800flowersinc.com. A recording of the call will be posted on the website within two hours of the call’s completion. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on August 26 through September 2, 2021, at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #:10159487. If you have any questions regarding the above information, please call Patty Altadonna at (516) 237-6113 or the Investor Relations office at (516) 237-6131.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements contained in the Company’s scheduled Thursday, August 26, 2021 press release and conference call regarding its fiscal 2021 first quarter (ended 9/27/20) results, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and 10Q available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.1800flowersinc.com. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in the scheduled conference call and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. Through the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation’s 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

