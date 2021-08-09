1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Thursday, August 26, 2021

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year (ended 6/27/21) on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The press release will be issued prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with members of senior management at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be available via live webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.1800flowersinc.com. A recording of the call will be posted on the website within two hours of the call’s completion. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on August 26 through September 2, 2021, at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #:10159487. If you have any questions regarding the above information, please call Patty Altadonna at (516) 237-6113 or the Investor Relations office at (516) 237-6131.