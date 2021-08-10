BioLargo Q2 2021 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call Wednesday, August 17, 2021 - 11:00 AM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host an investor webcast and conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2021, …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host an investor webcast and conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2021, …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host an investor webcast and conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2021, at 8:00 am PST / 11:00 am EST, open to the public, to review the company's financial results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session. The webcast, accompanying presentation materials, and teleconference replay will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website for a limited period of time, at biolargo.com/investor-relations. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio/video software.