checkAd

Capital Senior Living Responds to Ortelius Advisors Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 17:55  |  49   |   |   

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) confirmed that it received a letter from Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (“Ortelius”) regarding the recently announced transactions with Conversant Capital LLC (“Conversant”).

The Company values constructive engagement with our stockholders and is committed to maximizing stockholder value. As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the Company engaged in a thorough process to explore strategic alternatives and seek financing sources for the Company to address its liquidity needs and following the completion of this review, the Board unanimously approved the proposed transaction with Conversant. The Board’s process and rationale for approving the transactions will be set out in more detail in the preliminary proxy statement which will be available to stockholders on the SEC’s website in the near term.

No Offer or Solicitation /Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective on May 6, 2020, and a prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering to be filed with the SEC. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Investors should read the prospectus supplement, when available, and consider the investment objective, risks, fees and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement may be obtained at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This communication is being made in connection with the proposed private placement and rights offering. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC. The Company may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. The information in the preliminary proxy statement will not be complete and may be changed. The definitive proxy statement will be delivered to stockholders of the Company. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement or any other document that may be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

Seite 1 von 4
Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Responds to Ortelius Advisors Letter Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) confirmed that it received a letter from Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (“Ortelius”) regarding the recently announced transactions with Conversant Capital LLC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
AXSM INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Ortelius Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of Capital Senior Living Corporation Regarding Its Strong Opposition to Recently Announced Transactions With Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Capital Senior Living Further Strengthens Financial Profile with Strategic Investment from Conversant Capital and Proposed Rights Offering to Raise Up to $152.5 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Capital Senior Living Announces June 2021 Occupancy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten