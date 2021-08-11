CORRECTION: BioLargo Q2 2021 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 11:00 AM Eastern Time

An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated that the event would take place on Wednesday, August 17. The event, in fact, will take place on Tuesday, August 17.WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company to host investor webcast and conference call on Tuesday August 17, 2021, at 8:00 am PST / 11:00 am EST, open to the public. A webcast and conference call will be held to review the company's financial results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated that the event would take place on Wednesday, August 17. The event, in fact, will take place on Tuesday, August 17.

The webcast, accompanying presentation materials, and teleconference replay will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at biolargo.com/investor-relations. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/42482 Teleconference Domestic: 844-602-0380 Teleconference International: 862-298-0970

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration: Tuesday, August 17, 2022 Teleconference Replay Expiration: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010 Teleconference Replay International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 42482

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.