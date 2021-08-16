checkAd

ISG to Publish Study of AWS Partners Helping Companies Adopt Public Cloud Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises deploy an array of IT and business solutions running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and platforms.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called AWS Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in December. The report will evaluate the fast-growing AWS Partner Network whose members help enterprises develop strategies for fast, secure and sustainable AWS deployments. AWS certified partners address a variety of areas, including architecture, implementation, migration and professional operation of XaaS solutions running on the AWS public cloud.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report covers providers that are helping meet the strong demand for public cloud services. The latest ISG Index shows global demand for cloud solutions—both infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS)—reached a record $11.2 billion of annual contract value in the second quarter, up 38 percent from a pandemic-affected second quarter last year.

“AWS continues to grow its presence and influence as a leading global provider of public cloud services,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “AWS ecosystem partners play a vital role in helping their enterprise customers migrate their workloads to AWS and have them run smoothly after the transition.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 180 technology and service providers in the AWS ecosystem. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the AWS space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Managed Services, evaluating providers that offer orchestration, provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis, monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public cloud and multi-cloud environment. The goal is to maximize cloud performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.
  • SAP Workloads, assessing providers that offer provisioning and ongoing operation for SAP systems on AWS. These service providers help implement AWS as a hardware replacement or extension, and optimize, design and develop new processes and business flows through a combination of their own services, SAP services and AWS.
  • Data Analytics and Machine Learning, including providers with the ability to collect and analyze a wide range of data types and apply machine learning to enable faster analysis of data. Providers must demonstrate experience in data science, data base architecture, software development and data security.
  • Internet of Things, covering providers that support applications for monitoring, managing and controlling connected devices based on AWS solutions. Essential functions include remote data collection from connected devices, secure connections, sensor management and integration with third-party systems.
  • Migration Services, assessing providers that offer technology, products or services that support workload operation and migration. Top providers excel in automated testing, migration and deployment and work closely with clients to conduct needs and readiness assessments.
  • Consulting Services, covering providers that offer training, analysis, insight and guidance to address a wide range of business and IT needs, including cloud strategy and business case development. They also offer support for governance, risk and compliance issues.

The report will cover the global AWS ecosystem market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Australia and Brazil. ISG analysts Tapati Bandhopadhyay, Craig Baty, Frank Heuer and Mauricio Ohtani will serve as authors of the report.

