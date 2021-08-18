checkAd

Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 09:00  |  41   |   |   

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, has been recognised as #15 on the 2021 Best Places to Work in Australia list by WRK+ in the under 100 employees category. In addition to the listing, the award’s engagement survey found that Smartsheet employees feel a strong relationship to the company culture including the team (94%) and the organisation (92%).

“I could not be prouder of our team’s accomplishments over the last 18 months to not only overcome the challenges of COVID-19, but also help our customers thrive during a period of enormous uncertainty and change,” said Nigel Mendonca, vice president, Asia Pacific at Smartsheet. “Every team member has helped shape the fantastic culture we’ve built in Australia, and their roles as guardians of that culture will ensure Smartsheet continues to be a Best Place to Work.”

This recognition marks a series of recent accolades praising Smartsheet’s positive company culture and leading dynamic work platform. Comparably included Smartsheet on its Best Places to Work in Seattle 2021 list and named CEO Mark Mader one of the Best CEOs for Women last month. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards also named Smartsheet’s platform the “Best Team Collaboration Software” for 2021 and Capterra included Smartsheet on their 2021 Shortlist for Collaboration Software.

“At Smartsheet, we strive to continue building a strong culture grounded in our core values that empowers all our employees across the globe,” said Megan Hansen, chief people and culture officer at Smartsheet. “We have been focused on making sure our employees feel supported and valued over the past year, and this award is a testament to our Sydney team’s dedication to going above and beyond to support our customers and each other through the pandemic.”

The Best Places to Work are selected and ranked by Australian-based global workplace research and consulting firm, WRK+. Each company participating in the study earns a score based on two factors: employee responses to Engaging People and the WRK+ Culture Insight, an evaluation of the organisation’s policies and procedures in specific people and operations practice areas.

“Workplaces around the world have had to adapt in ways never seen before to survive the pandemic and this year’s study highlights those that have done it exceptionally,” said Zrinka Lovrencic, CEO of WRK+. “We celebrate the companies that earned places on our 2021 Best Places to Work benchmarking study, and we hope this will inspire more companies to continue maintaining and building trust with their team members.”

