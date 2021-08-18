checkAd

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference. The conference is being held virtually on August 18th and 19th.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

