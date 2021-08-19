checkAd

DGAP-News Tchibo: q.beyond successfully introduces SAP S/4HANA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 10:30   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Tchibo: q.beyond successfully introduces SAP S/4HANA

19.08.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tchibo: q.beyond successfully introduces SAP S/4HANA

- One of Europe's largest conversions to S/4HANA in the retail sector
- Sales and logistics processes converted to "near real-time"
- "Big bang go live" for whole of Tchibo Group

Cologne, 19 August 2021 - Tchibo has successfully converted its SAP retail system to SAP S/4HANA with q.beyond acting as its lead implementation partner. Tchibo opted for S/4HANA at an early stage and, with SAP S/4HANA Retail for Merchandise Management, now operates what is one of the largest sector solutions in Europe. For its central applications, the retailer is now relying in full on SAP's new database technology. S/4HANA enables Tchibo to react to customers' wishes in real time, which is a key competitive advantage in the online business. Not only that, the company has sustainably optimised the supply of merchandise to its retail stores and depots; the new HANA database has halved system runtimes. Alongside S/4HANA, Tchibo has further expanded its SAP CAR system to enable it to portray X-channel processes in real time and deploy state-of-the-art forecasting methods.

"Big bang go live"

q.beyond devised a project approach for Tchibo that enabled the whole of the former system to be converted to S/4HANA in one extended weekend. As all the Tchibo Group's European country companies are centrally supplied with merchandise, a phased productive rollout would not have been possible. Over the 18-month project term, all actively used sales, purchasing and materials management processes were converted to S/4HANA and the new SAP General Ledger was introduced. Furthermore, q.beyond integrated 30 SAP and non-SAP systems with S/4HANA. The combined project team comprised 80 IT specialists. q.beyond's consultants and developers played a key role in supporting Tchibo's IT department with the implementation. "The go-live process was an absolute success. Colleagues from q.beyond managed to convert our 24 TB retail system to S/4HANA in 48 hours. The conversion to the new SAP General Ledger took less than 24 hours", reports Andreas Bartsch, Project Director at Tchibo.

