Guidewire Software to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 2, 2021

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 2, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

What:

     

Guidewire Software Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

     

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Time:

     

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

     

(877) 705-6003, Domestic

 

     

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay:

     

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13722593, Domestic

 

     

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13722593, International

Webcast:

     

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

