Guidewire Software to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 2, 2021

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 2, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/ .

Guidewire Software Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (877) 705-6003, Domestic

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13722593, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13722593, International

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

