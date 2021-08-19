checkAd

Jefferies to Hold Global Trading Charity Day on Tuesday, August 24 to Support Organizations Focused on Afghanistan Refugees, U.S. Military Veterans, and Haitian Earthquake Relief

Jefferies announced today that it will hold a Global Trading Charity Day on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to support accredited charities focused on assisting Afghanistan Refugees, U.S. Military Veterans, and Haitian Earthquake Relief. The Jefferies Global Charity Trading Day offers investors around the world the opportunity to join these efforts by trading with Jefferies.

Specifically, Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on August 24 for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 4,000 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. Given the complicated environment in both Afghanistan and Haiti, these contributions will be allocated carefully to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “Our hearts go out to the wonderful people of Afghanistan who have supported the United States during these past 20 years. Hopefully, as many as possible will be able to safely leave the country, and we would like to help them begin their new lives. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the women and girls who will remain in the country as the whole world will be watching the protection of their human rights, and we will find proper channels to assist them. We cannot thank our U.S. Armed Forces enough for the incredible job they have done these past 20 years, and thankfully there are many worthy charities we can support to show our deep appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice. Haiti is always in our thoughts as we raised $7.5 million in 2010 to support their earthquake relief efforts and they need all our help again, now, more than ever. Every one of us at Jefferies is looking forward to partnering with our clients, fellow employees, and shareholders as we utilize Jefferies’ global platform for a day of giving back where it is most needed.”

For further information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

