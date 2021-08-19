checkAd

VVC Exploration - Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Option Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 22:46  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following.

Shareholders' Meeting

The Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) took place virtually earlier today. At the AGM, shareholders unanimously approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company.

The formal business session of the AGM, was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company.

The Formal Business session and the Presentation session of the AGM were recorded and will be posted on the Company website, as soon as possible.

In Board Meeting following the AGM, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

  • Jim Culver, President and CEO
  • Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board
  • Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer
  • Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "On behalf of Management and the Directors, I wish to thank our shareholders for their loyal support throughout the past year, and we look forward to serving you for another year."

Option Grant

The Directors also granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,750,000 common shares, representing 2.96%% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.14 per share expiring August 19, 2031. Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange policies, the exercise price was fixed at the minimum allowable price. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 55.9% were to directors, 23.7% to Officers and 20.3% to Employees/Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of PHC, VVC is also a Helium Producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

   
  On behalf of the Board of Directors
     
     
     
  Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
     
For further information, please contact:    
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail:  pfernet@vvcexploration.com
 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail:  trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VVC Exploration - Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Option Grant TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following. Shareholders' Meeting The Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) took place virtually …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Copperstone Resources AB interim report January - June 2021
Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board