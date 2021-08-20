checkAd

Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.875 Percent Notes Due 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:16  |  27   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services today announced its call for redemption of all of its outstanding 3.875 percent Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 724479 AL4). The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated February 14, 2005, between the Company, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to Citibank, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented and amended.

The Notes will be redeemed on September 19, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, accrued but unpaid interest on those Notes to such Redemption Date, and any make-whole amount (the “Redemption Price”). On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes. Because the Redemption Date is not a business day, the Company will pay the Redemption Price on the next succeeding business day with the same force and effect as if made on the Redemption Date, and no interest will accrue for the period from and after the Redemption Date.

As trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon will deliver a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the Company’s intention to redeem the Notes. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those included in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Please see the Company’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.875 Percent Notes Due 2022 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services today announced its call for redemption of all of its outstanding 3.875 percent Notes due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Pitney Bowes Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Pitney Bowes Names Nick Smith SVP Strategy, Product & Platform Management, Global Ecommerce; Taps Amazon Veteran Brent Cervenka to Lead Global Ecommerce Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Pitney Bowes Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Pitney Bowes Study Finds Millennials, Urban Dwellers and Office Workers are Trailblazers for Smart Lockers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten