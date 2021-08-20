Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.875 Percent Notes Due 2022

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services today announced its call for redemption of all of its outstanding 3.875 percent Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 724479 AL4). The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated February 14, 2005, between the Company, as issuer, and The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to Citibank, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented and amended.

The Notes will be redeemed on September 19, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, accrued but unpaid interest on those Notes to such Redemption Date, and any make-whole amount (the “Redemption Price”). On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes. Because the Redemption Date is not a business day, the Company will pay the Redemption Price on the next succeeding business day with the same force and effect as if made on the Redemption Date, and no interest will accrue for the period from and after the Redemption Date.