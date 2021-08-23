Burlington Stores, Inc. Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, today released its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. This report highlights the important progress the Company has made across its Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives during the fiscal year 2020.



Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “Our third annual CSR report demonstrates our commitment to build a more resilient and sustainable company. I am grateful for the incredible work our associates all over the country did to persevere through a global pandemic, social and political unrest, and unprecedented economic conditions. I am proud of how Burlington responded to these events, within our company and our communities, to respond to each new challenge and become better for it. The events of last year have accelerated a much-needed conversation about racial equality and social justice, which we must continue to prioritize as we move forward. In addition, environmental impacts due to a rapidly changing climate necessitate that every business, including Burlington, examine how we can be a part of enabling a more sustainable global economy.”