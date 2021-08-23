checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Now Offers Herbalife24 Liftoff Stick Packs for Portability, Easy Prep and Consumption

Herbalife Nutrition today announced the newest addition to its Herbalife24 product line, Liftoff. The convenient stick pack makes it easier to pour the effervescent powder into an 8-fluid ounce water bottle, shake, and consume for an instantaneous feeling of energy and mental focus.*

“When I need a quick pick-me-up, I grab a couple of stick packs and my water bottle and I’m ready to go,” said Jonathan dos Santos, LA Galaxy’s midfielder.

The stick pack was a result of consumer feedback. Specifically, as the exclusive sports nutrition partner of the LA Galaxy, Herbalife Nutrition received feedback that its popular Liftoff product was a favorite among players. It was a natural fit to add it in the Herbalife24 product line as an option for professional athletes because it is NSF Certified for Sport** and many athletic organizations require that their athletes consume products that are clean and free from banned substances.

“After sharing the team’s love of this product with Herbalife Nutrition, they decided to create a version within its sports line to make it even easier for athletes to consume on the field. This shows Herbalife Nutrition’s commitment to athletic performance and developing products athletes actually enjoy,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

Herbalife24 Liftoff comes in two new flavors: Blackberry Spark and Pineapple Push, giving you the caffeine boost you need to stay alert and focused.* Caffeine (75 milligrams) is naturally thermogenic and temporarily increases your metabolism.* The product is formulated with panax ginseng root extract. Ginsenosides, bio-active compounds found in panax ginseng, support brain function, accelerate memory recall and help reduce the feeling of mental fatigue.*

With 351 mg per serving, this unique proprietary blend includes panax ginseng, L-taurine, caffeine, guarana extract and inositol. It is also loaded with Vitamin C, and a spectrum of energy-supporting B vitamins: B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7 and B12.*

“As the nutrition provider for athletes and sports teams all over the world, we wanted to give them a product that can help fuel their energy with the added on-the-go convenience,” said Mike Yatcilla, senior vice president of Worldwide Research and Development at Herbalife Nutrition.

The product contains zero sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, is 15 calories per serving, contains 30 stick packs per box and retails for $69.30. The product is also certified by the American Vegetarian Association and is Kosher certified. Click here to learn more about H24 Liftoff.

The product is available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors who support their customers who are everyday athletes, reinforcing our purpose for the Herbalife24 line: nutrition for the 24-hour athlete.

For more information, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

NSF Certified for Sport**

  • TESTED – Clean of athletic banned substances
  • VERIFIED – Meets label claims and contaminant test criteria
  • AUDITED – Manufacturing facility is GMP compliant

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

** Certified for Sport is a registered trademark of NSF International.

Temporary benefit based on consumption of ginseng by healthy young adults.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

