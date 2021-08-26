Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Invited for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square

checkAd

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that management has been invited to host an exclusive interview at Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square, New York on Monday, August 30th, 2021.

"Our corporate growth over the past year has been absolutely phenomenal. Everyone has put in their best effort, providing for rapid assimilation of acquisitions into the SIRC family of companies, while growing our client base and exponentially increasing revenues. To have all this effort now recognized with an invitation for an interview at NASDAQ Marketsite is ‘icing on the cake'," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

"Not only will this interview expand the marketplace's understanding of our recent acquisitions and 2022 outlook, but will introduce two key players from our recently completed acquisitions who will prove pivotal in driving future growth - Troy Clymer, COO of Solar Integrated Roofing, Corp. and CEO of Balance LLC, and Pablo Diaz, CEO of USA Solar Network LLC," concluded Massey.

Topics to be discussed on the interview include:

  • Growth from a local to a nationwide company with $10M in July 2021 sales
  • The latest corporate structure after the recent series of acquisitions
  • An overview of recent and upcoming potential acquisitions
  • Record revenues and key growth areas
  • Projected 2021-2022 financial results
  • Update on the Company's progress towards audited financial statements
  • Update on the Nasdaq uplisting process

The interview will be available for viewing on Tuesday, September 8th, 2021 and additional information, including a viewing URL, will be released at that time.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



