Owens Corning Supports Gary Sinise Foundation ‘R.I.S.E.’ Home Built for Wounded Veteran with Donation of PINK Next Gen Fiberglas Insulation

Owens Corning donated more than 8,000 sq. ft. of its newly launched PINK Next Gen Fiberglas insulation. Used throughout the home, the insulation features improved indoor comfort, energy efficiency and sound reduction. With advanced fiber technology, PINK Next Gen Fiberglas insulation has a texture as soft as cotton, safe ingredients and no harsh chemicals or fire retardants added.

Owens Corning continued its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation by donating all of the fiberglass insulation for a Vista, Calif., home designed around the needs of wounded veteran and retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel “Doc” Jacobs, a hospital corpsman. With the final reveal on Thursday, the specially adapted, 100% mortgage-free smart home was built by the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) Program. Doc was severely injured in an IED explosion in Iraq in 2006, leaving him with one amputated leg and multiple injuries. He now faces recovery from yet another major ankle surgery.

“We’re honored to help make life better for a wounded veteran benefiting from the Gary Sinise Foundation with a more comfortable, adapted home to help his healing process,” said Joe Wagner, Insulation marketing director, Owens Corning.

“Led by Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise’s lifelong service and commitment to veterans, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program provides specially adapted smart homes to our nation’s most severely wounded veterans, first responders, and their families,” said Scott Schaeperkoetter, director of operations for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program. “We are incredibly grateful for the partnership and generous support Owens Corning has provided to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. It is partnerships like theirs that make R.I.S.E. homes like Doc’s possible. We wish Doc a lifetime of blessings and happiness in his new forever home.”

The process from start to finish followed award-winning actor Sinise’s mantra of encouragement to his fellow Americans to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s wounded heroes: “While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation’s defenders, we can always do a little more."

To learn more about PINK Next Gen Fiberglas, visit www.PINKNextGen.com. Learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation’s programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: www.garysinisefoundation.org.

Owens Corning Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005054/en/