The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) on August 20, 2021, is hereby postponed. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting published in the German Federal Gazette on August 20, 2021, is therefore invalid.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM artnet AG: Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2021, postponed 31-Aug-2021 / 02:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By postponing the Annual General Meeting, the sole member of the Management Board (Vorstand) of artnet AG would like to facilitate discussions with significant shareholders -such as Weng Fine Art AG and Galerie Neuendorf AG- on individual agenda items in order to achieve the broadest possible support for all agenda items in the interests of the Company and all shareholders. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced in due course.

Contact:Moritz BauerSENIOR DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: artnet AG Oranienstraße 164 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0 Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29 E-mail: info@artnet.de Internet: www.artnet.de ISIN: DE000A1K0375 WKN: A1K037 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1229930

End of Announcement DGAP News Service