DGAP-Adhoc artnet AG: Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2021, postponed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on August 20, 2021, is hereby postponed. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting published in the German Federal Gazette on August 20, 2021, is therefore invalid.
By postponing the Annual General Meeting, the sole member of the Management Board (Vorstand) of artnet AG would like to facilitate discussions with significant shareholders -such as Weng Fine Art AG and Galerie Neuendorf AG- on individual agenda items in order to achieve the broadest possible support for all agenda items in the interests of the Company and all shareholders. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced in due course.
Contact:
Moritz Bauer
SENIOR DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS
31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229930
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1229930 31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Artnet AG – Wachstum auf dem Kunstmarkt
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare