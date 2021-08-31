HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata ist eine neue Entdeckung, bei der es sich wahrscheinlich um vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) handelt. Auf einer Streichenlänge von über 6 km wurden durchgängig Sulfide an der Oberfläche entdeckt. Das interessierende Gebiet ist etwa 15 km2 groß und liegt vollständig innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz des Unternehmens. Mit den Bohrungen wurde begonnen.

- SODD003 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte auf 78 m aussichtsreiche Quarzadern mit Sulfidmineralisierung innerhalb von Amphibolit. Das Ziel ist Gold, wobei frühere Oberflächenproben in der Nähe einen Gehalt von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold aufweisen.

- SODD002 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte ~6% vereinzeltes Chalkopyrit + Pyrrhotit über 7,1m aus 188,5m Bohrlochtiefe. Es wurden auch Zonen mit vereinzeltem Pyrit angetroffen.

- 1 x Bohrgerät wurde zu einem elektromagnetischen Ziel auf dem Miki-Prospekt mobilisiert

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland") freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine neue Entdeckung, die als wahrscheinliches vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) interpretiert wird, entdeckt wurde und eine Bohrung begonnen hat. Die Bohrungen SODD002 und SODD003 wurden bei Sortekap und die Bohrung MIDD008 auf dem Miki-Prospekt abgeschlossen.

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:

"Die Entdeckung eines potenziellen neuen VMS-Vorkommens bei Cascata ist ein typisches Beispiel dafür wie chancenreich die Exploration in Grönland ist. Unser Team hat mehr als 6 km des Streichens zu Fuß abgewandert, wobei Lithologien mit Aussicht auf VMS und eine konsistente Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet wurden, was eine sofortige Bohrung rechtfertigt. In der Zwischenzeit sehen wir weiterhin Mineralisierungen in den Bohrlöchern bei Miki und Sortekap."

Das neu entdeckte Prospektionsgebiet Cascata



Im Rahmen der Erkundungsexploration wurden auffällige Kupfer- und Eisensulfide identifiziert, die als Cascata-Prospekt bezeichnet werden (Abbildung 1). Die Mineralisierung liegt in Form von Pyrit, Chalkopyrit und Bornit in massiven, halbmassiven, stockförmigen und vereinzelten Formen vor und steht in Zusammenhang mit Schwarzschiefer, rhyolitischem Vulkanismus und darunter liegendem Amphibolit (Abbildungen 2-7). Die bisher durchgeführten Felduntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich bei Cascata möglicherweise um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt, wobei eine Streichenlänge von mehr als 6 km zu Fuß abgeschritten wurde und ein Gebiet von Interesse von ~15 km2 identifiziert wurde.

Die Bohrungen bei Cascata haben begonnen und befinden sich am oberen Ende der Stratigraphie. Das Projekt befindet sich innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz und ist leicht zugänglich, nur 6 km von der Küste entfernt und verfügt über reichlich Süßwasserquellen.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrloch SODD003

Das Bohrloch SODD003 zielte auf eine Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit (Abbildung 9) ab und wurde so positioniert, dass es senkrecht zu Quarzadern gebohrt wurde, in denen frühere Oberflächenproben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold ergaben.

Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich 78 m aussichtsreichen quarzhaltigen Amphibolit, beginnend an der Oberfläche (Abbildung 8). Die Quarzadern enthielten häufig Spurensulfide bzw. disseminierte Sulfide, was insofern ermutigend ist, als die veröffentlichte Literatur über die Goldvorkommen bei Sortekap besagt, dass die Goldmineralisierung mit dem Vorhandensein von Spurensulfiden (insbesondere Arsenopyrit) im Amphibolit in Zusammenhang steht. Die angetroffenen Sulfide umfassen Arsenopyrit in Verbindung mit Pyrit und Chalkopyrit (Abbildungen 10-11).

Das Bohrloch wurde im Serpentinit beendet und das Bohrgerät wurde inzwischen zum nächsten Bohrloch auf dem Miki-Prospekt verlegt, um eine elektromagnetische (EM) Anomalie zu erbohren, die bei der EM-Untersuchung 2020 identifiziert wurde.



Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrung SODD002

Das Bohrloch SODD002 befand sich im Sortekap-Prospekt und zielte auf eine aufladbare Anomalie durch induzierte Polarisation (IP) ab. Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich eine Sulfidmineralisierung über mehrere Abschnitte, wobei der bedeutendste Abschnitt 7,1 m lang ist, der bei 188,5 m Bohrlochtiefe beginnt und aus ~6 % verstreutem Chalkopyrit und Pyrrhotit besteht. Tiefer im Bohrloch gibt es Zonen mit bis zu 20 % verstreutem Pyrit (Abbildung 12).

Die Bohrung wurde auf eine Gesamttiefe von 356 m verlängert, um den in Bohrung SODD001 entdeckten Serpentinit zu durchteufen. Dadurch wird die Geologie der beiden Sortekap-Bohrungen miteinander verknüpft, was zu einem besseren Verständnis der regionalen Stratigraphie führt.



Miki Prospektionsgebiet: Bohrung MIDD008



Dieses Bohrloch zielte auf magmatische Sulfide ab, die mit dem Miki Fjord Macrodyke verbunden sind (Abbildung 16). Von 78,9 m bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs (312 m) durchteufte MIDD008 eine Quarz-Kalifeldspat-Glimmer-Assemblage (Abbildungen 13 bis 14), die Adern mit Molybdänit (zwischen 1 und 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde) und Spuren von Chalkopyrit (~ 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde, Abbildung 15) enthält.

Die Entdeckung einer solchen Mineralisierung ist unerwartet, aber nicht überraschend, wenn man die Nähe zu bekannten Systemen wie dem 38 km westlich gelegenen Porphyr-Molybdän-Projekt Flammefjeld bedenkt.

Das Bohrloch wurde in 312 m Bohrtiefe beendet, als es sich noch im alterierten Gestein befand, und das Bohrgerät wurde zum Prospektionsgebiet Cascata umdisponiert.

Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.



/

Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Executive Director

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Annex 1

All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annex 2

