Turtle Beach to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) ("Turtle Beach" or the "Company"), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held …

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) ("Turtle Beach" or the "Company"), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held …

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) ("Turtle Beach" or the "Company"), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Turtle Beach management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.