Turtle Beach to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021   

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) ("Turtle Beach" or the "Company"), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Turtle Beach management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamers, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

For Investor Information, Contact:
Cody Slach or Alex Thompson
Gateway Investor Relations
949.574.3860
hear@gatewayir.com

For Media Information, Contact:
MacLean Marshall
Sr. Director -PR/Communications
Turtle Beach Corporation
+1 (858) 914-5093

SOURCE: Turtle Beach Corporation 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662116/Turtle-Beach-to-Present-at-the-10th- ...

